Honda of Salem

1101 Van Ness Ave NE, Salem, OR 97301
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda of Salem

5.0
Overall Rating
(60)
Recommend: Yes (60) No (0)
sales Rating

new car

by Patrick on 09/02/2020

RJ answered our questions quickly and gave just what we need without being pushy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

182 Reviews
1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Accord 2013 service

by Hayward on 09/02/2020

Keeping me informed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service on my Honda

by Linda on 08/29/2020

Delvin was very personable and profession-able.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Friendly, helpful, no pressure salespeople

by Rob_Annemarie on 08/29/2020

Both Johnathan & Brandon were courteous, professional and most of all committed to helping us with purchasing the vehicle. Never high pressure and willing to provide answers to all of our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent service

by Jerome on 08/24/2020

Prompt and professional service performed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

excellence

by Susanna on 08/19/2020

It was late and even then the service we received didn’t make us feel like we had to rush

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Could have easily been a ten

by Mollie on 08/12/2020

We got in quickly--friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

sales Rating

Green vw beetle

by Wendy on 08/07/2020

I was contacted the same day I enquired about a car listing. I was interested and made an appointment for the next day and bought the car!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Customers interacted with courteously & respectfully

by Michael on 08/04/2020

Customer service person was EXCELLENT

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by Barney on 08/02/2020

Our whole experience was great from start to finish. Very nice, helpful, experienced salesman. Everyone we talk to so very nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2020 PASSPORT

by James on 07/31/2020

Miguel was great !! he knew all the details about the car. No back and forth, got the price and we were done!! Very helpful with the options. This is the second car I have purchased from Miguel and would highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

No Stress

by Pattie on 07/29/2020

Jeff Jaynes made my very stressful experience at another dealer just melt away. He was so friendly and answered my questions without a run around. Great Job!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick and Easy

by Jacklynn on 07/27/2020

Quick and easy. Purchase 2 vehicles and we were at the dealer for a little over 4 hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful buying experience

by Gregory on 07/26/2020

Peter Phan was one of the best, nicest, most cordial car salespersons I have ever encountered. I had been to a number of other dealers--I bought my Ridgeline at this location solely because of Mr. Phan's professionalism ---much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda Service

by Janice on 07/23/2020

Service was timely; Also appreciate the inspection car receives when you are getting an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Honda CRV purchase at Salem Honda

by Karla on 07/20/2020

Robert and Scott took time to go over all the questions I had regarding the purchase. Robert also took time to show us the how to set up the features of the vehicle after the purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Honda service

by Rick on 07/16/2020

robert was quick, on time, and no problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

It was a great day!

by William on 07/15/2020

We were promptly met and greeted by the nicest representative. RJ Clemente was extremely knowledgeable and answered all of the questions we had even anticipating some. He made us feel very comfortable and made certain we got the deal for the vehicle we wanted! In our many years of car buying, RJ made this a top experience. The financial part is always a major stress point, but between RJ and Matt Rader it went very smoothly. We are looking forward to enjoying our new Honda CRV! Thank you so much!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent!

by Traci on 07/14/2020

I had an excellent experience with RJ, my salesperson. This is the SECOND vehicle I’ve purchased from RJ at Honda of Salem, and I am just as pleased this time as I was 6 1/2 years ago when I purchased the last. Thank you, RJ!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great View

by Wayne on 07/08/2020

Friendly,efficient service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

good service

by Deb on 07/02/2020

professional, conscientious, friendly, and observing covid protocols

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

