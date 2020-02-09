sales Rating

We were promptly met and greeted by the nicest representative. RJ Clemente was extremely knowledgeable and answered all of the questions we had even anticipating some. He made us feel very comfortable and made certain we got the deal for the vehicle we wanted! In our many years of car buying, RJ made this a top experience. The financial part is always a major stress point, but between RJ and Matt Rader it went very smoothly. We are looking forward to enjoying our new Honda CRV! Thank you so much!! Read more