MINI of Portland

9134 SW Canyon Rd, Portland, OR 97225
Today 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of MINI of Portland

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
sales Rating

Drove away with a smile

by Nick W on 12/18/2019

Excellent low pressure, informative, forthright buying experience! Ryan Dooley, who we've now purchased two new MINIs from, is a wealth of knowledge on all things MINI, and maintains a relaxed and easygoing experience with his professionalism and friendliness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
113 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great customer service

by Scott on 07/20/2018

Great service, kept me inform on status of my service work being done. Delivered as promised. Very professional and friendly employees. Great customer care.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service!

by KAT on 07/20/2018

Everyone working at Mini of Portland have always been friendly, knowledgeable, and communicative. Although I had quite a few repairs required, and at a significant cost, I never felt ripped off. Before now, I never believed in taking my vehicle to the dealer. However, Mini of Portland has changed my mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Michael on 07/20/2018

It always feels like an unorganized operation coming to the service department. If you’re waiting no one acknowledges you to say we will be right with you. The guys are running around like their lost. It would be great if there was a little more room, signage and organized. Just me opinion. I own a business with 13 locations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MINI JCW Hardtop Water Pump repair

by Ok on 07/19/2018

All I can say is Thank you very much for noticing during the tech inspection prior to MTTS 2018 that my water pump was leaking. Thank you to my service advisor Callum Hamilton who came to find me during the MTTS 2018 kickoff party that was happening while I was at the dealership to tell me the part was in stock and that the tech Will Sharp was going to stay late to get the water pump replaced so I could attend MINI Takes the States 2018. Thank you to the staff at MINI of Portland for such an awesome Party to kickoff to MTTS 2018.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service Everytime!

by Tks on 07/18/2018

When it comes to servicing clients, this group always exceeds expectations! Friendly, courteous, and always helpful! It’s the reason I bought my second mini!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Seventyp1 on 07/18/2018

Very happy with my experience at Mini of Portland! Got a ride to and from the mall while I waited and the work was done early.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very Positive experience

by Vikings on 07/13/2018

When we found the car we wanted to buy, our sales person met with her Sales Manager to get us the best deal the first time. We waited around 20 minutes and she did come back with a great deal. The price was fair and the car was ours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Just good service

by MINI-Owner-Vancouver on 07/09/2018

I am very satisfied with MINI Portland service department. The staff is friendly and courteous. They have always managed to fix the problem or do what I have asked.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service as usual

by Doug on 07/09/2018

While I don't enjoy having problems with my car - I have always enjoyed my interactions with the service team and this time was no exception. Thanks for being there and taking care of me and my Mini!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of a Mini

by drugilbert on 07/06/2018

Great experience and very helpful people to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mini Portland Rocks!

by GoFastDaddyPDX on 06/13/2018

Last weekend Mini of Portland completed a Pre-Purchase inspection of a vehicle I had just acquired. Will the mechanic was thorough. He and service manager Ivan patiently took me through the results and possible paths forward. My only nits are with the compression test values being rounded to the nearest 5 PSI, but otherwise I'm pleased with the thoroughness of the the inspection and work that was performed. I'll be back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

As a Car Buying Experience Should Be

by Experience7 on 06/10/2018

My experience was so enjoyable! I was excited to be purchasing a new car, and my mood stayed that way for the duration. Even though I took a couple of weeks to decide, there were no high pressure sales tactics. I was listened to, and treated with the utmost dignity and respect. Ask for Amanda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

MINI rocks!

by MINISINCE2004 on 06/09/2018

Work was done as promised with no fuss no muss.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Very good experience

by Shift_E on 06/08/2018

Our experience at Mini of Portland was a very positive. Our salesmen Dave was great and the entire staff at Mini of Portland treated us with dignity and respect throughout the buying process. Our overall car buying experience was very pleasant, thank you Mini of Portland!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Repairs on 2011 Mini Clubman S

by Minimotoring on 06/05/2018

Not happy that expensive things are starting to break with regularity on our car with 80,000 miles, but the service at Mini of Portland was very good in all respects.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

great

by taffy1931 on 05/21/2018

Great service and enjoyed the coffee machine during the wait

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Mini of Portland-Great Job

by Wgresham on 05/18/2018

These folks did a great job. They went over and above to make both the purchase and vehicle 1st rate. Would recommend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent service by the sales staff!

by MamaMia678 on 05/03/2018

I contacted Mini of Portland after seeing an ad on Auto Trader for the exact car I was looking for, but couldnt find on any other lot. I was directed, by sheer luck, to Kim Posey, who was wonderful to work with! She was friendly, knowledgeable, and guided us through the whole process without a hitch! I would recommend Kim @ Mini of Portland for your new or used car needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Love my new Mini Cooper

by andrewsph on 05/03/2018

I have bought a Mini at each of 2 Mini dealerships (Portland and Tacoma), and both have been exceptional. Great customer service, low pressure sales w/o haggling, and very helpful staff. Mini Coopers are my favorites of the cars I've owned, especially my new one (2018 4 door hardtop).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Mini scheduled service

by Herzomud on 05/01/2018

Always a great service team and experience from Mini of Portland. Work was completed ahead of time and to expectations. No comments on pricing as work was covered under the BMW service plan included with the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
