service Rating

All I can say is Thank you very much for noticing during the tech inspection prior to MTTS 2018 that my water pump was leaking. Thank you to my service advisor Callum Hamilton who came to find me during the MTTS 2018 kickoff party that was happening while I was at the dealership to tell me the part was in stock and that the tech Will Sharp was going to stay late to get the water pump replaced so I could attend MINI Takes the States 2018. Thank you to the staff at MINI of Portland for such an awesome Party to kickoff to MTTS 2018. Read more