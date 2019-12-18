Excellent low pressure, informative, forthright buying experience! Ryan Dooley, who we've now purchased two new MINIs from, is a wealth of knowledge on all things MINI, and maintains a relaxed and easygoing experience with his professionalism and friendliness.
Everyone working at Mini of Portland have always been friendly, knowledgeable, and communicative.
Although I had quite a few repairs required, and at a significant cost, I never felt ripped off.
Before now, I never believed in taking my vehicle to the dealer. However, Mini of Portland has changed my mind.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It always feels like an unorganized operation coming to the service department. If you’re waiting no one acknowledges you to say we will be right with you. The guys are running around like their lost.
It would be great if there was a little more room, signage and organized.
Just me opinion. I own a business with 13 locations.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
All I can say is Thank you very much for noticing during the tech inspection prior to MTTS 2018 that my water pump was leaking. Thank you to my service advisor Callum Hamilton who came to find me during the MTTS 2018 kickoff party that was happening while I was at the dealership to tell me the part was in stock and that the tech Will Sharp was going to stay late to get the water pump replaced so I could attend MINI Takes the States 2018. Thank you to the staff at MINI of Portland for such an awesome Party to kickoff to MTTS 2018.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
When we found the car we wanted to buy, our sales person met with her Sales Manager to get us the best deal the first time. We waited around 20 minutes and she did come back with a great deal. The price was fair and the car was ours.
Last weekend Mini of Portland completed a Pre-Purchase inspection of a vehicle I had just acquired. Will the mechanic was thorough. He and service manager Ivan patiently took me through the results and possible paths forward.
My only nits are with the compression test values being rounded to the nearest 5 PSI, but otherwise I'm pleased with the thoroughness of the the inspection and work that was performed.
I'll be back!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My experience was so enjoyable! I was excited to be purchasing a new car, and my mood stayed that way for the duration. Even though I took a couple of weeks to decide, there were no high pressure sales tactics. I was listened to, and treated with the utmost dignity and respect. Ask for Amanda!
Our experience at Mini of Portland was a very positive. Our salesmen Dave was great and the entire staff at Mini of Portland treated us with dignity and respect throughout the buying process.
Our overall car buying experience was very pleasant, thank you Mini of Portland!
I contacted Mini of Portland after seeing an ad on Auto Trader for the exact car I was looking for, but couldnt find on any other lot. I was directed, by sheer luck, to Kim Posey, who was wonderful to work with! She was friendly, knowledgeable, and guided us through the whole process without a hitch! I would recommend Kim @ Mini of Portland for your new or used car needs.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I have bought a Mini at each of 2 Mini dealerships (Portland and Tacoma), and both have been exceptional. Great customer service, low pressure sales w/o haggling, and very helpful staff. Mini Coopers are my favorites of the cars I've owned, especially my new one (2018 4 door hardtop).
Always a great service team and experience from Mini of Portland. Work was completed ahead of time and to expectations.
No comments on pricing as work was covered under the BMW service plan included with the car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes