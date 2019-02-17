  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls

Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls

Visit dealer’s website 
2121 Washburn Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97603
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Oil change and routine maintenance

by Bruce on 02/17/2019

We've taken all our vehicles to Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, OR since we been living in the area and have always been very satisfied with their quality of work and service. This time was no different. The preformed the routine maintenance fully and were finished a bit sooner than their original estimate. We'll continue to take our vehicles to them for service and are happy to do so.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
98 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change and routine maintenance

by Bruce on 02/17/2019

We've taken all our vehicles to Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, OR since we been living in the area and have always been very satisfied with their quality of work and service. This time was no different. The preformed the routine maintenance fully and were finished a bit sooner than their original estimate. We'll continue to take our vehicles to them for service and are happy to do so.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

2013 jeep

by john on 12/29/2018

Just a simple oil change and vehicle inspection. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Tacoma Owner

by Joseph on 12/29/2018

Had my Tacoma serviced, they were quick and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great

by Lithia on 12/21/2018

Appreciate the rewards and discounts Toyota offers. It helps defray cost to services on our vehicles. Vehicle service is good, and customer service is also good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service Manager

by A on 12/20/2018

Matthew goes beyond call of duty to assist me with problems with my car. He is an amazing manager who is courteous, understanding, listens to concerns, and assist with the solutions. Thank you Matthew for everything. It is because people like you that I keep buying Dodge Ram.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service

by Mitch on 12/07/2018

Service was fast overall

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Work on Chrysler 300

by Ok on 11/30/2018

Great work, no problems with anything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Agent / Specialist

by Kelly49. on 11/29/2018

Matt who handled the sale was excellent. He was honest and showed a great deal of integrity. His customer service was outstanding and I will definitely send people to him. He is great! Also, his brother that did the finance portion was great. Very efficient and professional. He was also great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

2018 RAMM ECO DIESEL

by Steve on 11/23/2018

I was treated like I owned the place my sales man was the best I ever seen and the manager randy was good at his job. I, was very happy with the deal I received and would buy here again as this was my 4th purchase in 2 years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great experience

by Lithia on 11/03/2018

Everyone worked extremely hard .too get my Durango ready for me. They were nice and kept me updated on the progress of my vehicle and made the whole process of buying my used cat easy and im extremely happy... Thank you Joe and everyone else involved. Kelly warrender

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

First service

by David on 10/31/2018

Took our 2018 Grand Cherokee in for the first oil change and a recall for reprogramming. Kenny took care of us top notch. Timing as quoted. Could’ve used a quick wash though. Other than that, exceptional experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Justyn Headley

by Justyn on 10/26/2018

Great customer service and product explaination and comparison. I would go out of my way to have Albert be my service writer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Happy customer

by AllSmiles on 10/24/2018

The front staff was kind and courteous as always and the detail job was great! My car was smiling :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Routine service

by HowJen on 10/16/2018

Went in for the routine oil change, etc. They discovered a screw in my tire and repaired it at no charge. Great customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service

by 123456 on 09/20/2018

John helped get me checked in to have service on my vehicle. I was a little surprised that the information that I had entered on the website did not get sent to the local office. There was a little trouble getting the shuttle to pick me up to retrieve my vehicle, but I'm very satisfied with the work that was done and the time it took to complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Fast and friendly

by CDaniels on 09/17/2018

Popped in for my 15000 mile service. Told it would be an hour and a half. It only took about an hour. Friendly staff. You never see the service techs slacking. They are always busy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

service

by Erin on 09/15/2018

Great service but took a little longer than initially told.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

service report

by Junior on 09/15/2018

This was a simple maintenance inspection and oil change. Service was professional and prompt.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service for my Lexus

by Jason on 09/08/2018

Fast and friendly service. Got my Lexus back on the road. Highly recommend for your vehicle service needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Recall

by Scott on 08/29/2018

I took my truck in to have the cruise control reprogrammed for a factory recall. When I first got there the service guy said that he'd put me in the lube line, which had about 8 cars in line ahead of me I settled in the waiting area, and about 20 minutes later he came in and told me I was almost done because he was able to get me into the service area. I thought I'd be there at least a couple of hours, but I was done in about a half an hour.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by jb on 08/25/2018

Everyone in the Lithia Service Dept. is helpful, friendly, and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
211 cars in stock
0 new200 used11 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|17 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journey
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes