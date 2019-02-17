We've taken all our vehicles to Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, OR since we been living in the area and have always been very satisfied with their quality of work and service. This time was no different. The preformed the routine maintenance fully and were finished a bit sooner than their original estimate. We'll continue to take our vehicles to them for service and are happy to do so.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We've taken all our vehicles to Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls, OR since we been living in the area and have always been very satisfied with their quality of work and service. This time was no different. The preformed the routine maintenance fully and were finished a bit sooner than their original estimate. We'll continue to take our vehicles to them for service and are happy to do so.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Matthew goes beyond call of duty to assist me with problems with my car. He is an amazing manager who is courteous, understanding, listens to concerns, and assist with the solutions. Thank you Matthew for everything. It is because people like you that I keep buying Dodge Ram.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Matt who handled the sale was excellent. He was honest and showed a great deal of integrity. His customer service was outstanding and I will definitely send people to him. He is great! Also, his brother that did the finance portion was great. Very efficient and professional. He was also great!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I was treated like I owned the place
my sales man was the best I ever seen and the manager randy was good at his job.
I, was very happy with the deal I received and would buy here again as this was my 4th purchase in 2 years.
Everyone worked extremely hard .too get my Durango ready for me. They were nice and kept me updated on the progress of my vehicle and made the whole process of buying my used cat easy and im extremely happy...
Thank you Joe and everyone else involved.
Kelly warrender
Took our 2018 Grand Cherokee in for the first oil change and a recall for reprogramming. Kenny took care of us top notch. Timing as quoted. Could’ve used a quick wash though. Other than that, exceptional experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
John helped get me checked in to have service on my vehicle. I was a little surprised that the information that I had entered on the website did not get sent to the local office. There was a little trouble getting the shuttle to pick me up to retrieve my vehicle, but I'm very satisfied with the work that was done and the time it took to complete.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I took my truck in to have the cruise control reprogrammed for a factory recall. When I first got there the service guy said that he'd put me in the lube line, which had about 8 cars in line ahead of me I settled in the waiting area, and about 20 minutes later he came in and told me I was almost done because he was able to get me into the service area. I thought I'd be there at least a couple of hours, but I was done in about a half an hour.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable