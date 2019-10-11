  1. Home
8560 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kia of Dayton

4.4
Overall Rating
(9)
Recommend: Yes (8) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Kia of Dayton

by Melody D. on 11/10/2019

~ excellent ~ fun ~enjoyable ~ pleasant ~ rewarding ~ ALL POSITIVE ~

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
25 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Kia Review

by Patricia on 01/08/2021

I love getting my car serviced at Kia of Dayton. I am always treated like I own a Rolls Royce. I own a Kia Soul. Much less expensive but is more loved than any car I’ve owned. I have had a few.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

KIA of Dayton

by markl_1 on 12/20/2020

KIA of Dayton- The service staff was very likeable, down to earth, technically proficient and effective communicators. They kept me involved with timely updates regarding successful repairs, accurately documenting conditions and offering plans for the future if needed. Besides demonstrating excellent knowledge of my vehicle, I really enjoyed looking at the vehicles in their auto showroom and visiting their very impeccably clean bathrooms. I was also pleased with the vending items and coffee in waiting area. Overall, my service experience at KIA of Dayton was an excellent one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

New Engine Replacement

by Amanda1 on 08/19/2020

KIA replace my engine with a whole new one according to ALL of the recalls out there! This WAS after several attempts and me pushing the issue that something was wrong. I ended up speaking directly to the Service Dept manager and things got looked into and handled. They fixed it at no cost and provided me with a rental. I was very pleased. So I will say this......don't give up! If you KNOW and FEEL that something is just not right.....research and push for it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Kia of Dayton

by Melody D. on 11/10/2019

~ excellent ~ fun ~enjoyable ~ pleasant ~ rewarding ~ ALL POSITIVE ~

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Kia Of Dayton m

by 24karat on 10/10/2019

Excellent service and customer service team of men and women. Thank you all for detailed explanation of service printout.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Dishonest

by Djefferis on 10/06/2019

They will high pressure you to buy extra contracts and then they don’t keep them in the “service department “ computer system. So when you go in for service or any else done . You got to get in a argument with them to get them to look up and see that you did already pay for it . Do not buy from them very dishonest people

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Tornado Repair of My Vehicle

by Robin70 on 09/30/2019

On May 27, 2019 my KIA Sportage was damaged due to a tornado that destroyed my apartment. There was exterior damage to the roof, windshield, rear window and numerous other areas of my vehicle. On June 3 I turned my vehicle in to the collision shop for repair. My vehicle was in the shop for approximately 3 1/2 weeks due to them finding other damage. When I picked up my Sportage I was extremely pleased with the work. My vehicle looked like it was brand new.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Super Sunday

by DanChelle on 04/19/2019

The team made it easy to buy a new car, even on a Sunday. Great car - great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Ovrall Service

by MasonRHutton on 04/14/2019

I have been a customer for Kia if Dayton for nearly 10 years. My family have collectively purchased 5 different Kia vehicles. The customer service that we continue to receive, is the primary reason we continue to rely on them for our auto needs. This is especially true with the service department. I always enjoy the interactions I have with Brandon and Janes. These guys are fantastic, always professional, and consistently go above and beyond to keep us updated. They are exactly what every organization seeks from their team members. Thank you to Brandon for my recent service experience and ensuring that my sorento was completely taken care of and for working with me to make sure my family had our transportation needs cared for. Great job to Brandon, James, and the service department!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Poor service at Kia in Huber Heights, Ohio

by JeromeD on 11/03/2018

I took my car in for electrical issues: the back windows were slow to come up. If I used the turn signal and manually turned it off, it would not turn off. I also had an issue where I was at the gas station with my car running and the door was closed. The car locked me out. I could not get back in. Kia told me it would take 2 days to get the parts in to fix my door and the other issues the just flat out said they couldn’t recreate it. It’s 6 days later and my windows still aren’t fix.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service on Kia with computer update

by sportage on 10/19/2018

Pleasant experience. Waited for my vehicle. no problems, Liked the refreshments in the waiting room. Even got my vehicle washed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Very Satisfied

by MattForte on 08/16/2018

Got an oil change. Dealership caught me up on recalls for mycar, and finished earlier than promised. I'm

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service

by Ann @ Dayton on 07/27/2018

Took care of all my issues and loaned me a car when the rental fell through.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Change Oil and replaced three wipe blades

by wlgray7 on 04/03/2018

i appreciate that someone let me know about Battery. That is warning. I like that. I told him I will come back when change oil and new battery this summer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Not impressed or satisfied

by maisandreu on 05/25/2017

We are supposed to get a car wash as a compliment every time we bring our vehicle for maintenance service, and my husband was the one who took it this time, so since he didn't ASK for it, they just went ahead and didn't do it at all. Also, the liquids were very low from the last time we had it serviced, that's why my husband went, he was furious to see how poor of a service we are getting

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

good

by lovein09 on 03/07/2017

had time to talk with my salesman and look at new cars. everything went well..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Love my new Sportage

by Coyman09 on 03/02/2017

We had come in once to test drive and see about making a deal for two new vehicles--2017 Sportage and a 2017 Soul +... They first price quote was good but not good enough... We came back a couple of days later with a price we needed in order to buy the cars... They not only matched that price but came down another $500 below... We were thrilled and made the deal that evening... Still can't believe what a great deal we got on the cars we wanted all along!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

New car purchase

by Dawnowens on 01/06/2017

I think I met everyone in the building during my visit and they were all very friendly and willing to help in any way they could. Alan Newsom was a pleasure to work with and made sure I left happy in my brand new car. I had a great experience here and love my new Kia Soul.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Collision Repair

by mixlplix on 12/31/2016

Fast, friendly, quality work. 8 month old car was rear-ended; minor damage. Two days in the body shop and it looks like the day we bought it again! Great work - thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Customer Service Blunder

by DeedeePV on 12/30/2016

I stopped in to the dealership to get a new battery as my current battery died. I was there for 2.5 hours. The car stayed there on the floor in front of the service department counter the entire time. I did not have an appointment but I had to get a jump to get to the dealership. I was on my way to work. I let them know that I was dissatisfied with the length of time that it sat there and the counter supervisor said that it took a while to make a diagnosis of the state of the battery. Tell me when it takes 2.5 hours to diagnose a bad battery, replace it and get on the road to work. As a result I missed a very important meeting. I would have gone somewhere else if I had known it would take that long. What made it even worse was that the service desk manager quoted me a price of over $200 for the price of a battery. I told him that a battery for a car as small as the Soul could not possibly cost more than a battery for the truck that my husband drives. Then he went back to the parts department to question the price he was given and straightened it out. This is the 2nd car that I bought from this dealership, I make it a point to get to know everyone who works there. They remember me and know me because I bring my cars there for everything. They are basically good people. They just have to make sure that for every new person who is hired, they understand what good customer service entails so that the integrity of the dealership is maintained.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Good experience -- Reg service

by MUTechGuy on 12/09/2016

Free wifi, nice waiting area, snacks, bottled water, coffee, TV. Easy to make an appointment online, they're ready when I get there. Sales rep and finance guy both stop by and talk to me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
