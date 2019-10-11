service Rating

I stopped in to the dealership to get a new battery as my current battery died. I was there for 2.5 hours. The car stayed there on the floor in front of the service department counter the entire time. I did not have an appointment but I had to get a jump to get to the dealership. I was on my way to work. I let them know that I was dissatisfied with the length of time that it sat there and the counter supervisor said that it took a while to make a diagnosis of the state of the battery. Tell me when it takes 2.5 hours to diagnose a bad battery, replace it and get on the road to work. As a result I missed a very important meeting. I would have gone somewhere else if I had known it would take that long. What made it even worse was that the service desk manager quoted me a price of over $200 for the price of a battery. I told him that a battery for a car as small as the Soul could not possibly cost more than a battery for the truck that my husband drives. Then he went back to the parts department to question the price he was given and straightened it out. This is the 2nd car that I bought from this dealership, I make it a point to get to know everyone who works there. They remember me and know me because I bring my cars there for everything. They are basically good people. They just have to make sure that for every new person who is hired, they understand what good customer service entails so that the integrity of the dealership is maintained. Read more