2020 Kia Soul
by 09/26/2019on
Chris G. did a excellent job. Highly recommend Chris G. Sure has earned our business !!
Great Experience
by 09/03/2019on
We had a wonderful experience buying a new car from Cathy at Paramount Kia. The entire staff was very courteous and the overall process was painless. I would recommend this dealership and sales person to anyone who is reading this!
Completely satisfied!
by 08/30/2019on
Our used car buying experience with Tim Whitener was top notch! Tim treated us with the same interest and respect as if we were buying a new high-dollar vehicle. We appreciated his thoroughness and fairness.
Great Experience - Great Team!
by 08/16/2019on
This place was absolutely stellar. Cody was a real pleasure to work with; he stayed an hour after closing to wait for us, wrapped up the paperwork in less than 30 minutes, and sent us on our way with a great new car. We could not be more pleased with our experience! THANK YOU to the team at Paramount!
Excellent
by 08/05/2019on
My wife and I had a pleasant, hassle free experience purchasing our car at Paramount Kia. Our salesman, Cody McCrary, was very polite, helpful, and professional. I would definitely recommend them.
Attentive and extremely efficient
by 08/01/2019on
David Hoover in sales and Colton in finance rocked it out for me and got me into a 2019 Sorento! They worked miracles for me! Thank you!
Exceptional Service
by 07/26/2019on
Just completed the purchased of a 2016 kia sorrento and the dealership was excellent. Our salesman Jacques was fabulous. We had a great time with him along with getting the car we truly wanted. Great experience all around.
Car Purchase
by 06/05/2019on
Our recent car purchase was the best experience ever. I highly recommend Paramount Kia and Eli Reese. He was the friendliest, most down to earth car salesman I have ever worked with.
We bought two!
by 05/10/2019on
I was sick and tired of broke down used cars. When I brought in an old Kia for repair Chris made it possible to trade it as is and to buy a 2018 Kia Sportage and a 2019 Kia Forte. He was friendly and trustworthy. I recommend this dealership. It was also a bonus that they were a Christian business since my wife and I are also Christians.
How many 5 star reviews are about a deal not working out?
by 05/07/2019on
I'm sure this is rare but I always give credit where it's due and I was thoroughly impressed with my experience with Caleb from the moment I first inquired about a vehicle. Even though the stars didn't align and the numbers didn't work out for me, I would still choose to do business with Paramount over any other dealership around. To put it in perspective, I visited another local dealership that I've done business with for 13 years, and my parents many years before that. I was even employed there for a while.. and I still received better service from Caleb in comparison to what I experienced at the other place. My situation was not ideal and I knew from the beginning it was going to be a hard switch if I was even able to do anything at all. I feel very confident that Caleb and the finance dept did everything in their power to give me the best possible deal. It just didn't work out on my end.. and there was nothing they could do about that. Caleb was professional, informative, and left no question unanswered. When I'm in the market again, my first stop (and hopefully only stop) will be with him.
Excellent
by 04/30/2019on
Excellent experience. David went above and beyond. Randy was great. This the way a dealership should be. Will recommend to others.
Great experience!
by 04/26/2019on
Caleb helped me pick out the best car! I'm very satisfied with my experience!
Great Customer Service
by 04/23/2019on
David was great to deal with. On the test drive he explained everything in detail on my new Kia Soremto. Great customer service. I will buy here again.
Sales personal
by 04/16/2019on
For attention to detail and some to take care of your auto needs go visit Caleb Motley at Paramount Kia in Hickory NC.
Total Custoner Care Experience
by 03/16/2019on
This was by far the best car buying experience ever! I will be advertising by word of mouth how great Paramount Kia of Hickory took such good care of me. I was in and out in no time and drove my vehicle home the same day. The spiritual atmosphere was astonishing. I really mean award winning customer service. Paramount Kia of Hickory really exceeded all my expectations! You can be sure that if I have any friends looking to buy new cars in the future, I'll be sending them to Paramount Kia of Hickory.
5 star car dealership
by 03/12/2019on
Bought a new Kia Optima and David was wonderful. He wasn't pushy and was upfront. Sales manager was also very nice. Will definitely refer Kia of Hickory to family and friends.
Great Experience
by 02/22/2019on
I would like to thank Brittany Snyder and Patrick Snyder for the great car buying exprerience. I was so glad to go into a car dealership and not feel pressure. I was also a huge fan of the christian music playing in the sales room and also seeing our flag in the show room. They made this such an easy trade.
Excellent Team
by 01/09/2019on
Thanks to Jaq and David, I had a really good experience at Paramount Kia, Hickory. Great incentives, great sale prices and wonderful salesmanship!
JacQues Chambers
by 10/29/2018on
All I can say it is a excellent place. JacQues Chambers was wonderful he didn't beat around the bush. He was upfront with us and honest. He worked with us tell we found what we wanted. Not your typical salesman. He didn't force anything. He was very friendly and even played games with my little girl why we waited. He didn't just treat us like a stranger he never met. We ended up buy two cars from him. Everyone was very friendly and if you want a great experience get you a new car from kia!!!!
Way to go David
by 10/02/2018on
I had an great experience at KIA and especially working with David Hoover. Great man to deal with , as he was upfront and honest and just easy going!. I knew he was a christian man from the start and I am so glad to have meet him. KIA dealership in itself was a great place. really enjoyed the christian music being played in background. Will definitely be back when looking in future for a vehicle and I highly recommend it to anyone looking! Bill and Sri
Tim Whitener is the BEST !
by 06/14/2018on
Tim Whitener has been my go-to guy at Paramount for years now. He is always super nice, very courteous and very kind. If you have a unfavorable opinion or have had a past bad experience about car buying, Tim is the exact opposite of what you think a "car salesman" would be.
