I'm sure this is rare but I always give credit where it's due and I was thoroughly impressed with my experience with Caleb from the moment I first inquired about a vehicle. Even though the stars didn't align and the numbers didn't work out for me, I would still choose to do business with Paramount over any other dealership around. To put it in perspective, I visited another local dealership that I've done business with for 13 years, and my parents many years before that. I was even employed there for a while.. and I still received better service from Caleb in comparison to what I experienced at the other place. My situation was not ideal and I knew from the beginning it was going to be a hard switch if I was even able to do anything at all. I feel very confident that Caleb and the finance dept did everything in their power to give me the best possible deal. It just didn't work out on my end.. and there was nothing they could do about that. Caleb was professional, informative, and left no question unanswered. When I'm in the market again, my first stop (and hopefully only stop) will be with him. Read more