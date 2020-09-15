service Rating

I have purchased my last two cars from Garvey and also have referred many others in the Queensbury location. My 2017 Tiguan in excellent condition the front windshield wipers stopped working, the rear one works. I took time from work to go there and ask if someone could take a look, I was immediately told "Nope! I don't have anyone today." My reply was it is suppose to pour rain later & he shrugged his shoulders as if to say Too Bad! He then proceeded to tell me it will be $129.00 plus tax just to look and then whatever the charge on top of that and no one knows until they do testing. I was livid and said you have lost a good customer! And walked out. I have dealt with this individual in the past and to say he always has an attitude is being polite! There were others in the showroom in fact even one of the Garvey owners and did not step in. I will Never go back to Garvey nor will I ever recommend Garvey! Read more