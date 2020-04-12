sales Rating

Great used 2018 Honda Ridgeline with only 17K miles on it. Was it "Too good to be true?". No indeed, it is a GREAT car, looks fantastic runs fantastic. My salesperson was Ryan Bandemer and he bent over backwards for me since I live 250 miles away. I had him check a lot of things out for me before I took the trip to their dealership. He did everything I asked and did it in a "very friendly" manner. I couldn't ask for anything more from a salesperson. I drove 250 miles after he got back to me with all my concerns/questions and the whole process at the dealership took about 90 minutes to 2 hours. Drove the 2018 Ridgeline home and it was a dream ride all the way. Great experience at Friendly Ford! Thanks, Ryan. You the Man! P.S. The finance guy John IV was non-pressure all the way as well. Explained everything well. Read more