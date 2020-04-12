  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1077 NY-5, Geneva, NY 14456
Today 8:30 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Friendly Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great car, great salesperson, great experience!

by DaleS Go Browns on 12/04/2020

Great used 2018 Honda Ridgeline with only 17K miles on it. Was it "Too good to be true?". No indeed, it is a GREAT car, looks fantastic runs fantastic. My salesperson was Ryan Bandemer and he bent over backwards for me since I live 250 miles away. I had him check a lot of things out for me before I took the trip to their dealership. He did everything I asked and did it in a "very friendly" manner. I couldn't ask for anything more from a salesperson. I drove 250 miles after he got back to me with all my concerns/questions and the whole process at the dealership took about 90 minutes to 2 hours. Drove the 2018 Ridgeline home and it was a dream ride all the way. Great experience at Friendly Ford! Thanks, Ryan. You the Man! P.S. The finance guy John IV was non-pressure all the way as well. Explained everything well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
15 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great car, great salesperson, great experience!

by DaleS Go Browns on 12/04/2020

Great used 2018 Honda Ridgeline with only 17K miles on it. Was it "Too good to be true?". No indeed, it is a GREAT car, looks fantastic runs fantastic. My salesperson was Ryan Bandemer and he bent over backwards for me since I live 250 miles away. I had him check a lot of things out for me before I took the trip to their dealership. He did everything I asked and did it in a "very friendly" manner. I couldn't ask for anything more from a salesperson. I drove 250 miles after he got back to me with all my concerns/questions and the whole process at the dealership took about 90 minutes to 2 hours. Drove the 2018 Ridgeline home and it was a dream ride all the way. Great experience at Friendly Ford! Thanks, Ryan. You the Man! P.S. The finance guy John IV was non-pressure all the way as well. Explained everything well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great Place and People!

by Ford on 12/14/2019

I really enjoyed my car buying experience. Francis Nicotera worked with me and helped me pick the perfect car that fit all my needs and budget. Francis was a great salesman, he wasn't pushy and he was very knowledgeable. I am glad to have done business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

F 150 purchase

by Carl Hazelton on 11/30/2019

Friendly Ford is a quality dealership. Purchased a new F-150 truck. Salesman Mark Yeatts was very helpful and very knowledgeable. An easy great transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Brandon Forjone

by dave3775 on 01/27/2018

a real nice salesman a go getter he will be a asset to company

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Brandon Forjone

by gstearns on 12/20/2017

Worked with Brandon Forjone on the purchase of a used Ford F150. He was very knowledgeable on the vehicles and answered any question about the options without hesitation and was extremely willing to work with me. He worked hard to get get me a deal in my price range.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Thanks for your advice.

by GeorgeRC on 11/29/2017

Joe Lucarine was very helpful to us. We were not thinking right about our trade in value. We are now planning for a new vehicle sooner, which we will go back to Joe to buy. Thanks Joe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

good car buying experience

by WilliamS on 11/29/2017

In the past month, I have bought 2 cars from Friendly Ford. I worked with Mark Yeatts, who was friendly and low pressure. I am happy with both cars and will buy from them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great experience

by Mikemas on 08/05/2017

Recently purchased a new Ford F-150 from Friendly and had a great experience. I'm a picky guy and Mark Morrison went above and beyond to find the exact truck I wanted. The guys at Friendly went all the way to West Virginia to get it and it was back at the dealership the next day! Mark made the process easy and fun - would definitely buy from them again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Friendly Ford New car buying experience

by Equine_EJ on 08/03/2017

Joe Lucarine was very dedicated to getting us a vehicle that fit our needs and our budget. He was very personable and easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Very Unexpected

by cqktward on 01/27/2017

I never expected to get great service and attention from a main stream dealer. These guys go way above and beyond to make you feel at home and get things right for you. While I was there they had someone come in with an issue from an other dealer and they went to town to make it right even though it as not a client of theirs to begin with. Class act

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Excellent customer experience

by Bill___ on 01/26/2017

I searched the internet for a particular used truck, found it at my hometown Friendly Ford dealership and was able to purchase it the same day. All aspects of the experience were excellent, beginning with the greeting out in the lot, to working with Eric Cross and Ben Austin in the showroom and then having the truck delivered to my driveway that same day. They were super busy that day, with many purchases in progress, and in spite of the high volume of business that day, Eric Cross was very professional and friendly as he made the deal. I was treated fairly and am happy with my purchase. This was my first purchase at Friendly Ford and I recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Love this place!!

by Kmgutow on 08/20/2016

Just purchased a new escape from Anthony Akers. He was great to work with and I would recommend him and Friendlys to anyone!! Anthony worked to get me a great deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Great buying experience

by notmikesmith on 06/17/2015

I recently purchased a used SUV here, and had a great experience. My salesperson, LW, was honest and upfront. He made sure the car was in perfect shape for me. The finance department also made the sale a breeze. I would highly recommend Friendly Ford for your next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

They treat you like family!

by ericajohnston on 04/07/2015

Before dealing with friendly ford I used to hate going to dealerships. My whole family has bought several vehicles from there and refuse to go anywhere else. Lee Ward makes you feel very welcome and really cares about finding you the vehicle that fits your family! He's a great salesman and we will purchase all future vehicles through him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by bigbrett03 on 01/07/2015

Friendly Ford in Geneva went above normal standards, to help my family find the right vehicle for our needs. We walked in looking for a newer van with low miles....... We purchased a 2010 GMC Terrain. A vehicle that we would of walked by in a car lot. Phil Wheeler had us test drive this Terrain and showed us all the room that would benefit the family. We needed the payment to stay about the same as what we were paying. Between Jeff McKee and Ben in the finance dept. They made that happen. Friendly Ford works well as a team, " A Family" is more like it. This spring we are planning on upgrading my husbands car..... We will be calling Friendly Ford in Geneva and asking for Phil wheeler!! I LOVE my new car! THANK YOU FRIENDLY FORD!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
331 cars in stock
90 new241 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
30 new|50 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
9 new|22 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
7 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes