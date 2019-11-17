Autoland Toyota

170 Rte 22, Springfield, NJ 07081
(866) 280-9587
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Autoland Toyota

4.9
Overall Rating
(37)
Recommend: Yes (37) No (0)
sales Rating

Great experience!

by 11172019 on 11/17/2019

When we initially arrived no one approached me, until I asked for help. Quite unusual for a car dealer. Brian (salesperson) was outstanding throughout the entire experience. He was well spoken, answered every question and went the extra mile. Made me very comfortable at every moment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

THE GANESH FAMILY

by Melvin on 11/10/2019

Melvin was a great help and excellent salesman. He give us 100% of his time, he was very kind and humble at all times. this is our 3rd car from Autoland. will highly recommend Melvin at anyone I know. excellent on all levels.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Second Toyota Purchase

by HybridOwner2 on 10/15/2019

I purchased a Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2014. Recently, I purchased the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The Camry has and still is a pleasant vehicle to own even with 213,000 miles. I purchased both vehicles from this dealership without any hassle. The salesperson, manager and finance manager are always very pleasant and easy to work with at Autoland on Rt 22.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service Experience

by JRichter on 10/07/2019

Dropped in to check an indicator light on my display indicating a low tire pressure situation. I was treated swiftly and professionally. In this Toyota Service Facility Professional, Courteous, and Efficient Service are always the norm!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

service Rating

Normal service

by Corolla on 09/28/2019

Always fair fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Fast & Efficient

by SKL on 09/15/2019

Easy to schedule appointment; efficient service; very polite and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good Service

by Cloud on 09/12/2019

The service advisor came to me right away when I got there and explained what would be done to the car for maintenance. After multi-point inspection, I was told what jobs need to be done for the next time. I decided to have it done this time for saving the trip. The bagel and coffee were available in the waiting area where TV was also available

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tacoma

by Christian on 09/07/2019

Melvin Mathew was exceptional in answering questions about the vehicle and finding the right deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

First service

by Doc on 09/06/2019

Service was fast and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Sales person

by Ralph on 08/26/2019

2nd car leased..Ralph was my Salesman & he helped me with all aspects of my new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Vehicle Repair

by Ed on 08/19/2019

Worked with Gwen for my repair following my purchase of gasoline that contained water. Gwen kept me informed every step of the way, staying in contact with my auto insurance representatives as well. The vehicle is now running fine and I am most pleased with the services offered by AutoLand Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Always great service

by J.M on 07/19/2019

The great service by all, at the Autoland Service Department: is one of the main reasons we continue to lease our Toyota Siennas from Autoland.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Marcos Ibanez

by good on 07/17/2019

Great Dealership and I will recomen the sales-man Luis and the finace guy Frank. Wonderfull jod They give good deals and treat people with respet Therefore I will tell to all my friends Toyota Autoland.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Brian on 07/14/2019

RAV4 in for oil change, didn’t need tires rotated I use snows and rotate tires myself. Oil change price up quite a bit. I notice their not using the colored check sheet anymore, didn’t inform me of break wear, or any mechanic notes of anything to be concerned about, example air filter condition, cabin filter, wiper blades etc. Mechanic s need to slow down in the shop and in the lot with patrons cars. Noticed it a couple times — not safe

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

I will never go anywhere else!!

by Katinka on 07/08/2019

Everyone at Autoland is top notch! Kyla was accommodating, generous, took such good care of us! She is fantastic!! Joe and Curtis gave us a great deal - they were patient and thorough. We felt calm and informed, unlike every experience I’ve ever had at another dealership!! Thank you so much, Autoland!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

good job

by 9 on 06/12/2019

Well it was a great experience I went to put an appointment to service my car and the agent was so cool I ask him to help me and he did it right away before they close that was Jim Richter Service Manager Autoland Toyota s a great service for me thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Review

by Delmi on 06/09/2019

I was very satisfied with my vehicle, the outcome and the price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

outstanding experience

by Natalie on 06/07/2019

Love my new RAV4 and the entire car buying experience at Autoland. Kenny was an excellent salesman. I will highly recommend this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied

by Steve on 05/22/2019

It did take somewhat long, but Gwen kept me informed and provided me with the updates.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Sal's Customer service is great !!!

by Jailene on 04/06/2019

Sal always has my car ready in a very timely manner, even when I drop it off last minute. He always provides 5 star service and has my best interest in mind. Everyone at Autoland is very friendly and I would never go to a different Toyota dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Very good service

by Hanoivega on 03/30/2019

Very good service, very fast, waiting area is very comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

