When we initially arrived no one approached me, until I asked for help. Quite unusual for a car dealer. Brian (salesperson) was outstanding throughout the entire experience. He was well spoken, answered every question and went the extra mile. Made me very comfortable at every moment.
Melvin was a great help and excellent salesman. He give us 100% of his time, he was very kind and humble at all times. this is our 3rd car from Autoland. will highly recommend Melvin at anyone I know. excellent on all levels.
I purchased a Toyota Camry Hybrid in 2014. Recently, I purchased the 2019 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The Camry has and still is a pleasant vehicle to own even with 213,000 miles.
I purchased both vehicles from this dealership without any hassle. The salesperson, manager and finance manager are always very pleasant and easy to work with at Autoland on Rt 22.
Dropped in to check an indicator light on my display indicating a low tire pressure situation. I was treated swiftly and professionally. In this Toyota Service Facility Professional, Courteous, and Efficient Service are always the norm!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The service advisor came to me right away when I got there and explained what would be done to the car for maintenance. After multi-point inspection, I was told what jobs need to be done for the next time. I decided to have it done this time for saving the trip. The bagel and coffee were available in the waiting area where TV was also available
Worked with Gwen for my repair following my purchase of gasoline that contained water. Gwen kept me informed every step of the way, staying in contact with my auto insurance representatives as well. The vehicle is now running fine and I am most pleased with the services offered by AutoLand Toyota.
Great Dealership and I will recomen the sales-man Luis and the finace guy Frank. Wonderfull jod They give good deals and treat people with respet Therefore I will tell to all my friends Toyota Autoland.
RAV4 in for oil change, didn’t need tires rotated I use snows and rotate tires myself. Oil change price up quite a bit. I notice their not using the colored check sheet anymore, didn’t inform me of break wear, or any mechanic notes of anything to be concerned about, example air filter condition, cabin filter, wiper blades etc.
Mechanic s need to slow down in the shop and in the lot with patrons cars. Noticed it a couple times — not safe
Everyone at Autoland is top notch! Kyla was accommodating, generous, took such good care of us! She is fantastic!! Joe and Curtis gave us a great deal - they were patient and thorough. We felt calm and informed, unlike every experience I’ve ever had at another dealership!! Thank you so much, Autoland!!
Well it was a great experience I went to put an appointment to service my car and the agent was so cool I ask him to help me and he did it right away before they close that was Jim Richter
Service Manager
Autoland Toyota
s a great service for me thank you
Sal always has my car ready in a very timely manner, even when I drop it off last minute. He always provides 5 star service and has my best interest in mind. Everyone at Autoland is very friendly and I would never go to a different Toyota dealer.
