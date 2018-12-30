Paramus Chevrolet
by 12/30/2018on
After completing months of research on which vehicle I wanted I contacted a sales representative at Paramus Chevrolet. This representative informed me that the dealership had the specific make and model that I wanted. I arrived a the dealership and encountered a different representative by the name of Mohammed Alhomsi who was very helpful and kind. He did everything he could to acquire the vehicle for me that I wanted since the model was not at the dealership and wound up having to trade it for one of their vehicles at a different dealership. I am now a proud owner of a chevrolet vehicle.
Paramus Chevrolet
by 12/30/2018on
Our Tahoe experience
by 03/08/2018on
We just purchased a pre-owned dealer Tahoe and loved us experience! Lenny Clark was our salesman and I have to say that our time spent with him was pleasurable, I happen to be a salesperson myself so I am sensitive to the buying needs of my clients and I must say Lenny was the best! He is patient, very informative and easy to work with! The entire process was positive and non-pressure so we felt that we werent making a decision that was inpulsive but rather well researched instead. Our truck was detailed immaculately and we look forward to many years driving this beautiful vehicle!
DO NOT USE THIS DEALER!!! DISHONEST!!!!
by 02/25/2018on
DO NOT USE THIS DEALER!!! They deserve ZERO STARS!!! Unfortunately, this dealer imposes a bait and switch. I was dealing with an internet sales rep (Mary Vanderbrink), whom seemed honest, and hammered out a deal for a (Black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT1 (Cloth)) (300p/m, $3,000 down, they would pay my last lease payment of $252.89 and $400.00 Disposition fee). She wrote via email that her manager (Robert Kawczak) could do the above stated deal and based it on a vehicle with a similar MSRP Iridescent Pearl $40,390. When I attempted to follow through on it, they conveniently no longer had my wife's color choice, nor could they say when one would be in stock. When my call was not returned, I personally went to the dealership and Robert Kowzak could not even look me in the eye's, he was a [non-permissible content removed], and he referred me over to Robert Bozzo, another [non-permissible content removed] (from Waldwick). They refused to locate one, and attempted to convince me to take a vehicle meeting the specs, but Iridecent Pearl Tri-Coat, or Pepperdust (less expensive MSRP). The Iridecent Pearl Tri-Coat was in a lot in Fair Lawn, but I needed to rush to work, so we agreed I would return in the morning with my wife to decide which color she would be okay with considering this was the vehicle she was going to be driving. The pricing was supposed to remain. My wife and I arrived bright and early with our young children and decided on the Pepperdust if they would include the Interior Protection Package, Front and Rear Splash Guards, and a Cargo Cover. After 2.5 hours, trying to decide upon color, and Bob Bozzo trying to build rapport with us and our children, they claimed they could not include these options, even though, with them included, they would have saved a couple hundred dollars. Instead they said that payment would be $329 p/m and they weren't sure about absorbing the $400.00 Disposition Fee. My wife asked, "but the deal at 300 p/m stands for the Iridecent Pearl Tricoat, right?" Bob Bozzo, claimed they could not because they ran out of "Flex Cash," and that would be $329 p/m as well. I asked to speak with the Sales Manager Nolan Pena, but he claimed he could not leave the front desk, so Robert Kawczak appeared. Once again failing to make eye contact, and trying to beat around the bush. I gave them a sarcastic salute and thanked them for wasting precious time with my family, and obviously trying to blow up the deal, after they realized they agreed to an excellent deal. Is this my problem? No, and I have the email communications showing this was an accepted deal proposed by them. They are [non-permissible content removed], as a civil servant (First Responder) and a teacher, beware of this dealer, they are dishonest and I can only hope KARMA catches up to them!!!
18 Camaro
by 11/20/2017on
Great service, got me in my new car very fast!
Wonderful Experience with Kelvis...Would Recommend to Everyone!
by 11/13/2017on
Ask for Kelvis! He was exceptional to work with and would only go back to him next time.
Extremely happy customer
by 09/29/2017on
Walked in with certain expectations; left with everyone exceeding my expectations and my NEW Chevy Silverado! Everyone was extremely pleasant to work with, the dealership was clean and everyone worked together as a team. Isaiah did a wonderful job making sure I left with exactly what I wanted.
5-star service by Bob and his team at Paramus Chevy!
by 09/09/2017on
Bob Brooks went above and beyond to help us pick the right vehicle and worked hard to get us a great deal. Huge thanks to Bob and his team at Paramus Chevy!!! 5-STAR service *****! Go see Bob!!!
Paramus Chevy Service
by 07/18/2017on
I have been servicing my vehicles here for as long as I can remember. Tom McLoughlin always makes this a positive experience!!
Mr
by 03/22/2017on
Great experience of buying a car on this dealership. I gave a great credit to the salesman George for being helpful and friendly. Very respectful especially when he found out I was a veteran. That was nice of him. I definitely recommend this place...
Gear Shifter Indicator
by 11/12/2016on
The Automatic Transmission Control Indicator Bezel Kit was installed as a recall. I would have given a 5 star overall rating, but I scheduled an appt. & brought the Chevy Cobalt in, only to be told 45 minutes later that the part had to be ordered. I had to make a second trip.
Service
by 10/15/2016on
Very courteous location
Do not come here for service!!
by 07/02/2016on
If you want multiple parts thrown at your vehicle at the tune of $520 for nothing to be fixed in the end, this is the place to go. My car was having radio reception issues on all FM stations. It would hold the reception, then almost would sound as if it fuzzed out. After taking the car in for one service appointment and being told the antenna module had to be replaced, as soon as I drove out of the service Dept, the static resumed. I returned to be told that another part was needed, bringing the bill to about $520. After driving up route 17 and multiple side streets, it almost seemed as if the static was worse! I was told the problem was rectified and made a 3rd service appointment. After about 2 hours of having the car there, I was told that there was nothing more they could do to resolve the reception issue, and that I was out of luck and out of $520. The service advisor was helpful, but other than that, they're great at throwing multiple expensive parts at your vehicle hoping they would work, and then they do not work. Also, I took the vehicle in for a check engine light. They said the check engine light was cleared and the purge valve was replaced. When I got in the vehicle, the check engine light was still on. They took the vehicle back in. 1.5 hours later, I had my car back and was told the tech forgot to "reconnect" a "wire". Who knows if that was the problem. For all services it came to $707. Unreal. Check engine light was rectified in the end but the $520 fix was useless!
The best dealership!!!!
by 12/06/2015on
I have purchased over a dozen new cars in the past 20 yrs. Paramus Chevrolet was the best experience I have had with a purchase of a new vehicle. Jenni Bermudez was extremely helpful, proffessional and great to deal with. She put together the best deal on my new Malibu. No other dealer could come close to her numbers. Bob Brooks was tremendous, He was pleasant,funny, and most important very knowledgeable. Would recommend them to everyone looking for a chevy. I walked into the dealer at 3:15 and at 5:30 was driving my vehicle home. Great job to the finance Dept. (mike), He was also great. Thank you...
Amazing!
by 11/20/2015on
First of all....when you go to Paramus Chevrolet, the first thing you need to say is Bob Brooks! He was absolutely the nicest person in this world. He was attentive, knowledgeable, FUNny, and extrmely helpful. Everyone there was nice and attentive and neither Bob nor the sales manager were too pushy and in your fave like other dealer salespeople. Go there, see Bob, get a great deal and a pretty car!
saleman "super" Bob Brooks
by 11/18/2015on
Bob worked extremely hard to make this deal work and time it to satisfy me. I love the truck. Not the 1st vehicle I have bought from this dealership.
Best Experience
by 11/18/2015on
Paramus Cheverlet is the place to purchase or lease a car. Bob Brooks went above and beyond his duties. I appreciate all that he did to make sure we got the best possible deal.
Stress-Free Car Shopping
by 11/17/2015on
I just leased a Chevy Cruze for my daughter at Paramus Chevrolet, and once again, I couldn't be happier with the deal I got, and the way I was treated. My sales consultant, Bill Mann, is the only person I go to, whenever we need a car. I first went to Bill about 5-6 years ago, and haven't looked back. Since then, I've gotten cars for everyone in our family, from Bill and Paramus Chevrolet. And, whenever someone I know is car shopping, I highly recommend that they go there. In the past, I had some pretty bad experiences at other dealerships. Since going to Paramus Chevrolet, I feel like it's stress-free car shopping.
Best salesman ever!
by 11/17/2015on
Ya know how you see these ads in the paper and there's always fine print that pisses you off because the deal sounds great.... Well I gotta say I had the best experience ever at this place. My salesman Bill Mann was "the man". He didn't try to get over on me or make me feel like I'm the enemy at all. He went to bat for me like he was on my team and got me the best deal ever. If you go there, ask for him.
Integrity!
by 11/17/2015on
Bill Mann was an EXCELLENT salesman in every way - from locating my vehicle to explaining all of its features when it was delivered.
Paramus Chevrolet is the best!
by 11/16/2015on
I have purchased/leased two cars with Bill Mann at Paramus Chevrolet. Bill was so helpful when it came to my purchase as well as my lease on my second car. He is knowledgeable, patient, and never pushy. I will be going to see Bill again when my daughter is ready for her car. They have made a customer for life.
Rotate Tires
by 10/07/2015on
I had my tires rotated. Everything went well. I asked that they check the left front tire for a small leak. None was found. Ann Yannuzzi was pleasant & friendly.
