sales Rating

DO NOT USE THIS DEALER!!! They deserve ZERO STARS!!! Unfortunately, this dealer imposes a bait and switch. I was dealing with an internet sales rep (Mary Vanderbrink), whom seemed honest, and hammered out a deal for a (Black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse AWD LT1 (Cloth)) (300p/m, $3,000 down, they would pay my last lease payment of $252.89 and $400.00 Disposition fee). She wrote via email that her manager (Robert Kawczak) could do the above stated deal and based it on a vehicle with a similar MSRP Iridescent Pearl $40,390. When I attempted to follow through on it, they conveniently no longer had my wife's color choice, nor could they say when one would be in stock. When my call was not returned, I personally went to the dealership and Robert Kowzak could not even look me in the eye's, he was a [non-permissible content removed], and he referred me over to Robert Bozzo, another [non-permissible content removed] (from Waldwick). They refused to locate one, and attempted to convince me to take a vehicle meeting the specs, but Iridecent Pearl Tri-Coat, or Pepperdust (less expensive MSRP). The Iridecent Pearl Tri-Coat was in a lot in Fair Lawn, but I needed to rush to work, so we agreed I would return in the morning with my wife to decide which color she would be okay with considering this was the vehicle she was going to be driving. The pricing was supposed to remain. My wife and I arrived bright and early with our young children and decided on the Pepperdust if they would include the Interior Protection Package, Front and Rear Splash Guards, and a Cargo Cover. After 2.5 hours, trying to decide upon color, and Bob Bozzo trying to build rapport with us and our children, they claimed they could not include these options, even though, with them included, they would have saved a couple hundred dollars. Instead they said that payment would be $329 p/m and they weren't sure about absorbing the $400.00 Disposition Fee. My wife asked, "but the deal at 300 p/m stands for the Iridecent Pearl Tricoat, right?" Bob Bozzo, claimed they could not because they ran out of "Flex Cash," and that would be $329 p/m as well. I asked to speak with the Sales Manager Nolan Pena, but he claimed he could not leave the front desk, so Robert Kawczak appeared. Once again failing to make eye contact, and trying to beat around the bush. I gave them a sarcastic salute and thanked them for wasting precious time with my family, and obviously trying to blow up the deal, after they realized they agreed to an excellent deal. Is this my problem? No, and I have the email communications showing this was an accepted deal proposed by them. They are [non-permissible content removed], as a civil servant (First Responder) and a teacher, beware of this dealer, they are dishonest and I can only hope KARMA catches up to them!!! Read more