Awful Dealership. They lied to me, wasted my time, and belittled me. I called about a particular car I saw on the internet. I asked if the price of the car was negotiable. I explained that I live 90 miles away and would not be interested in coming to the dealership if the price was not negotiable. I was told the price was negotiable. I asked if the price was negotiable on 3 separate occasions on the phone and was very blunt that I did not want to waste my Saturday driving 3 hours if the price was not negotiable and I was told it was. Naturally when I get to the dealership I was told the price was not negotiable and the internet price was final. Obviously I was upset. I was talking to one of the sales personnel there to see if anything could be done. I was still looking to salvage the trip down. I needed a car. He was asking me how much money I had to put down and what kind of monthly payment I was looking for. When I tell him how much of a payment I was looking to get into, HE SCOFFS AT ME AND TELLS ME THAT IS NOT EVEN A MONTHLY CELL PHONE PAYMENT. I was appalled. This gentlemen already knew I was upset for coming all the way down to this dealership for nothing and then he belittles me. Nice. I looked at reviews for Route 33 Nissan before going down and thought it was a good dealership that valued customers but I was sorely mistaken. Save yourself some time and go someplace else. Read more