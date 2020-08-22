Worst TrueCar certificate experience
by 08/22/2020on
TrueCar certificate was not accepted and Sales person refused to even look at it or the numerous emails confirming the vehicle pricing was already negotiated. He could not even properly explain the reason...Route 33 Nissan Hamilton Square NJ does not care if you are a TrueCar member. Report this to TrueCar, your Local Union, AARP and AAA. Tell them about this review. Do not trust or let anyone waste your time just to have the owner think that they are working and not just sitting around. Maybe the owners and partners don't understand why new cars are sitting on the lot for months. When salespeople email offers and no buying buys the owner loses money. Research thex owners and write them like I plan to. I am sending copies of my TrueCar certificate to NissanUSA, TrueCar, AAA, AARP, Local Labor Unions and request Route 33 Nissan be removed as a certified TrueCar dealership.
Great salesman
by 07/23/2020on
My salesman Crispin was the best, friendly, professional and very hard-working. I would recommend him and route 33.
Total [non-permissible content removed]. Avoid at all costs.
by 08/26/2019on
Advertise a car for 10,999 only to end up paying 12,999 on bogus prep fees. This dealership is not your reputable Nissan Dealership.
worst customer service valet check in person
by 08/08/2019on
Congratulations on losing a loyal customer! Your valet check in person is the worst, two cars left (myself included) because of him and his attitude. Despite purchasing cars from this place in the past, I'll never go back because of the customer service. There are too many other dealerships out there that are willing to take my money without getting an attitude in return. Keep up the good work, with employees like that you should have a going out of business sale soon.
GO TO ANOTHER DEALER
by 11/24/2018on
If I could give zero stars, that would really be my option. TERRIBLE service center. Wait times are ridiculous and you can sit there and watch them NOT working on your car. Forget about using coupons that they send you in the mail. There's always a reason why it can't be processed. WASTE OF TIME. Go to another dealer.
Great experience from start to finish.
by 10/17/2018on
PJ is a great sales person, and very friendly. He aims to satisfy the customer. You wonât leave Nissan on 33 disappointed. PJ also has the experience, and a great attitude.
FINACE [non-permissible content removed]
by 08/01/2018on
I walked in this dealership with my pre-approved letter from capital one. I talk them I don't want me credit run because I already have my printed out approval. The finance person(ABBY) lied and said I was denied by capital one and run my credit 6 times against other banks. When I called capital one they said they never got an application from the dealership now my credit score has crashed they wont return my calls nor do I have the car.. They dealership is the worse ever.
Love my Altima!
by 07/23/2018on
I am satisfied with the outcome. Fast and efficient. Frank did a great job and was patient and knowledgeable. A very plesant experienced. I will definitely tell everyone I know!
5 star experience
by 06/11/2018on
Very happy with my leased 2017 Murano. Frank Lawrence was my Sales Consultant and I couldn't be happier. Great service, great deal and it was quick! Very happy customer, I loved Frank and his mannerism. I felt I got a good price and felt satisfied.
Deceived and Belittled
by 05/01/2018on
Awful Dealership. They lied to me, wasted my time, and belittled me. I called about a particular car I saw on the internet. I asked if the price of the car was negotiable. I explained that I live 90 miles away and would not be interested in coming to the dealership if the price was not negotiable. I was told the price was negotiable. I asked if the price was negotiable on 3 separate occasions on the phone and was very blunt that I did not want to waste my Saturday driving 3 hours if the price was not negotiable and I was told it was. Naturally when I get to the dealership I was told the price was not negotiable and the internet price was final. Obviously I was upset. I was talking to one of the sales personnel there to see if anything could be done. I was still looking to salvage the trip down. I needed a car. He was asking me how much money I had to put down and what kind of monthly payment I was looking for. When I tell him how much of a payment I was looking to get into, HE SCOFFS AT ME AND TELLS ME THAT IS NOT EVEN A MONTHLY CELL PHONE PAYMENT. I was appalled. This gentlemen already knew I was upset for coming all the way down to this dealership for nothing and then he belittles me. Nice. I looked at reviews for Route 33 Nissan before going down and thought it was a good dealership that valued customers but I was sorely mistaken. Save yourself some time and go someplace else.
Good Service
by 03/30/2018on
Our salesman was very knowledgeable and informative with our visit today! His name was Frank L. Kioh Shim
Positive Car Buying Experience
by 03/08/2018on
Bought my new car from Route 33 Nissan on the busy President's Day weekend and I couldn't be more pleased with my purchase. The Rogue is great and my experience with my salesman, Mike DeJesus was very positive. Buying a new car can be a real hassle, but Mike made the whole process almost painless. I would highly recommend him and the Route 33 Nissan dealership to my friends and family.
Just bought my 2nd car
by 02/19/2018on
Just bought my 2nd car from Route 33 Nissan. The sales team (Dave, Rich, Sal) were very helpful. They walked me though all the options and how to make it work for my budget. They made the whole process easy without pressuring me to buy something I didn't want. Love the car!
Satisfied Customer
by 02/03/2018on
Peter was a great sales man, he made the car buying experience one that was easy and enjoyable. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends and family.
Great Experience!
by 01/22/2018on
Had a great experience with Mike. We got a 2018 Rogue SL for the price we wanted with no hassle. I would highly recommend going there is you are shopping for a new or used car. Ask for Mike! Highly satisfied with my purchase.
Great Experience
by 01/11/2018on
We bought our Nissan Rogue on December 26th and have been very pleased with the purchase from Route 33 Nissan. We were very happy with our sales person, David Barysh, and the dealership overall. We would definitely recommend purchasing from Route 33 Nissan!
Great service
by 11/01/2017on
Great sales experience Joel was a great salesperson love the new car. Very clean dealership friendly people They even gave me a great keychain and safety kit
Bought used car
by 10/20/2017on
Overall pretty easy, great car great deal Very happy! Peter was really easy going nice and got the deal done!! Thanks Peter for overall good experience
Awesome Experience
by 08/12/2017on
Pete made my experience pain free. The process was simple & upfront. Would definitely recommend family & friends to buy automobile from Route 33 Nissan.
Worst Dealer ever
by 08/01/2017on
They are worst dealer I dealt with. They are extremely unprofessional. I went there for a used car. I asked before I go since I was going to drive for 25 miles. Internet person told me the car was available. I arrived the dealership, no one was around, it was the worst dealership I have ever been. I was like in a grocery store or butcher shop. after 15 min wait, someone told me the car was in repair ( Don't know why it was in a repair anyway). He tried to sell me another car with the same year and model $1000 more. Nice try though. I was very upset, I drove in the traffic and it took me 2 hours back and forth and wait time. Waste of everything. I am sure they don't care about it. Cars.com is full of fake reviews anyway. One last thing, when I learned the car wasn't available, I told the salesperson what kind of business this is and he told me exactly, "Yes, I don't know What kind of business is this." Their level of respect to what they do
Awesome experience!
by 07/28/2017on
Car buying experience was great! PJ was very helpful and knowledgeable. Didn't feel any pressure from the dealership. Everyone was very friendly and efficient!