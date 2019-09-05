sales Rating

What an amazing car buying experience!!! We were blown away by the customer service we received even prior to coming into the showroom! We were interested in 2 cars, the one we really wanted to see was at another location 35 min away from our house. Steve at the West County location offered to have it brought over to their store so we didn't have to go out of our way! When we arrived, the car was ready and waiting for us. Steve was with other customers so he introduced us to Cory. Cory made us feel comfortable right from the start. Through our entire process of looking at the car, test driving, and ultimately purchasing, Cory was beyond respectful. Never did we ever feel pressure, or felt there was any "under the table" things being done. We never had to be left waiting for him to "talk to his manager" about pricing. The no haggle pricing was fantastic. My husband and I felt in control and respected. We did have a trade, and we received a very fair price on our trade. Rick was great during our financing - he offered us an extended warranty without any uncomfortable pressure. I will be honest, my husband and I were a bit apprehensive at first, but after this experience, we will ALWAYS try to buy from Enterprise and Cory. Do yourself a favor and look in to Enterprise car sales, you will LOVE the experience! Read more