Great buying experience!!!
by 05/09/2019on
Bought a 2018 Rogue, Steve was an awesome Enterprise associate to work with. Justin finalized the paperwork, everything went so smoothly.
Great Buying Experience
by 09/21/2018on
We had a great buying experience! The salesman was very pleasant and friendly. We love our new car
Excellent experience
by 06/26/2018on
The folks here were a pleasure to work with. The price was well below what I had seen at any other dealership. They were very accommodating and took care of all of my concerns. They went above and beyond the "call of duty".
AMAZING Experience
by 03/26/2018on
What an amazing car buying experience!!! We were blown away by the customer service we received even prior to coming into the showroom! We were interested in 2 cars, the one we really wanted to see was at another location 35 min away from our house. Steve at the West County location offered to have it brought over to their store so we didn't have to go out of our way! When we arrived, the car was ready and waiting for us. Steve was with other customers so he introduced us to Cory. Cory made us feel comfortable right from the start. Through our entire process of looking at the car, test driving, and ultimately purchasing, Cory was beyond respectful. Never did we ever feel pressure, or felt there was any "under the table" things being done. We never had to be left waiting for him to "talk to his manager" about pricing. The no haggle pricing was fantastic. My husband and I felt in control and respected. We did have a trade, and we received a very fair price on our trade. Rick was great during our financing - he offered us an extended warranty without any uncomfortable pressure. I will be honest, my husband and I were a bit apprehensive at first, but after this experience, we will ALWAYS try to buy from Enterprise and Cory. Do yourself a favor and look in to Enterprise car sales, you will LOVE the experience!
Enterprising way to buy a car
by 12/08/2017on
My wife was looking for small SUV. We found some to test drive at Enterprise.website. They were all in stock. Found the best one with a no haggle price. Rogue was in excellent condition with really low mileage. Cory Critchell was the ideal salesman. He listened to what WE wanted, offered a good selection, and let US make the decision answering every question we threw at him. Jim Moore in finance made the whole deal come together in OUR favor. Renting or buying with Enterprise is most user-friendly.
Happy Customer
by 11/28/2017on
The entire team at the West County location were welcoming and Joshua was pleasant and so helpful in trying to make sure I had options that meet my needs. I couldn't have made a better choice by going here.
Amazing Staff and Service
by 11/09/2017on
Working with Josh and Cory in buying my first car was a fun and actually relaxing experience. I had been to many other dealers before meeting with Josh and Cory and had been pushed to buy cars way out of my budget each time. Both guys immediately respected my budget and were cheerful, flexible, and extremely kind. I never felt dumb for not knowing something and felt comfortable exploring different cars with them. Highly recommended!
The only haggle was over the extended warranty.
by 11/01/2016on
I went to the store near Manchester and Mason road. It was a nice, helpful, low pressure experience. The only sales pitch / haggle in the mix was at closing when I was sold an extended warranty, and that was a soft sell (in my case anyway). I got a good deal on my trade in but it wasn't worth much to begin with. Only complaint is when I drive away I noticed there was cleaner spray 'splatter' on the windshield and dashboard.
Great experience purchasing Chevy Cruze
by 02/01/2015on
I had the best experience purchasing a 2014 Chevy Cruze LTZ with Enterprise. The salesman and accountant made the entire process easy and smooth. I went to Enterprise based on a referral to a salesman who was highly experienced. He made the entire process easy for me as a first time buyer. He listened to all my standards and wish lists of what I was looking for in a car. He helped me find a great car in my price range and accompanied me on a few test drives. He partnered with an account helped me find the best rates and loans for my car. Within three hours I drove away in the car of my dreams. I could not be more pleased with the extraordinary car service provided to me by Enterprise. I highly recommend Enterprise to anyone looking for a great car. Thank you!
Best Car Buying Experience EVER
by 12/28/2014on
Our experience was top notch from the moment we arrived on their lot. Our sales representative was very knowledgeable and followed through on everything to make our buying experience a pleasant one. The finance manager was able to get us a great rate. Paperwork was in order and timely and our vehicle was received in top notch condition. We would definitely go to them for our next purchase and have already recommended them to friends.
Great service, awesome price
by 12/18/2014on
Enterprise Car Sales in west county had me out the door with a really nice car for super cheap. Their financing officer fought to get me an unbelievable APR and my sales person was super friendly and worked with me to find what I wanted. Overall I am extremely pleased with my experience with Enterprise and would highly recommend them to anyone who wants to buy a car without the headaches from frustrating gimmicks and lying/cheating auto dealers.
Purchase
by 11/15/2014on
Our purchase of the 2012 Toyota Tundra Limited was by far the easiest, most hassle free auto purchase I have ever been a party to, in more than 45 years of buying vehicles. Matt Frankum was great, meeting us at the door (although we had only talked on the phone prior to our arrival) ensuring everything was ready when we arrived at the dealership. All paperwork was organized and handled smoothly and efficiently. Absolutely a fantastic experience.
