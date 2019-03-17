I like the personal feel that made me feel comfortable and that not every second was just trying to press for me to get the car. I also appreciate that Tim saw us on Saturday and spoke with us and when I let him know that we may be back he just gave us his card and said if we had any questions to let him know. In the past I have had issues with dealers pressuring for you to stay and do everything right then.
Kevin Heatherly, or "Coach" as we call him (We found out that he coached basketball for going on 30 years) helped us buy our new Honda. We first got to know him when we found a used vehicle on Autotrader but our funds were delayed in coming and we had to let that one slip by. As we did more research, we found out that the 2019 Honda CR-V was very highly rated, but the color we were wanting from Roper and other dealers was not available at the time, but Coach said to us "We will have one built for you. It may take 3 weeks or so, but what trim and color are you wanting?". and we thought boy, we've never had one built from scratch for us before. So even though we had to drive further to buy the vehicle from Roper, rather than a dealer closer to us, we decided the good relationship we had with Kevin and Roper in general were worth the extra drive. When the car came in, we learned that Kevin's expertise seemed to be in his knowledge of all the electronic features of the car, which can be a little overwhelming to learn about all of them at once if you haven't seen them on the newer vehicles, but he was very well versed in them and explained them clearly. The car was a dream to drive, and we were so pleased to get the exact color we were after. By the way, they had a completely rebuilt little Honda 90 motorcycle there in the window, a real eye catcher, as I had not seen one of these in a long time, but all the little things just fell in place with Kevin and Roper in general.
Great service before and after our purchase! This is our 4th vehicle!
by Ruth on 02/20/2019
Brad Neal is The BEST! He puts up with all of my questions! Every single person I have spoken to in the dealership has been very friendly and supportive, whatever our reason for coming in has been. The staff in the service department is another reason we keep coming back! We drive from Branson West, MO because we appreciate Roper Honda and the service we receive!
Our best car buying experience thus far. No pressure sales. Friendly staff. From the time we showed up to test drive to leaving with the car was a short 2 1/2 hours.
A couple days after the sale we found the passenger wiper blade was torn. It was replaced quickly with no hassle. The forever warranty was a huge selling point. It was explained very thoroughly and easy to understand.
Mike Blair assisted us and he was top notch. He was so easy to work with. He was honest and we will definitely come back to him with our business. Also the kids area is a great idea. My two year old enjoyed that.
Roper Honda in Joplin, MO has been locally owned and operated since 1973 and fully understands the importance of treating the needs of each individual customer with compassion & concern. You deserve an enjoyable buying experience. As your local family dealer it's our promise to exceed the industry standards in customer satisfaction. Enjoy a visit to our dealership and allow us to show you why Roper Honda in Joplin, MO is "Committed To Excellence"!
1 Comments