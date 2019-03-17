Roper Honda

902 N Range Line Rd, Joplin, MO 64801
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Roper Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(76)
Recommend: Yes (75) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Joshawa’s Review

by Joshawa on 03/17/2019

How accommodating the staff was. Mike did an incredible job of communicating with me and my family. Everything was fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
260 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Pleasant experience

by Chris on 03/11/2019

courteous with not much pressure at all

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Roper Honda is Top Notch!

by Chris on 03/09/2019

Our sales associate David was awesome and great to work with! He needs a raise! You don't want to lose him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great deslership

by Roland on 03/06/2019

The dealership was willing to m e sure we got the color and model we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Fantastic

by Timothy on 03/05/2019

Everybody was very nice and did everything they could to get me a good car and create a good atmosphere for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Tom

by Thomas on 03/05/2019

Mark was friendly, willing to answer any questions we had or find an answer for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Our experience.

by Stanley on 02/28/2019

We liked how willing to help us they were. We don't have good credit, but that didn't matter to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Chase

by Chase on 02/28/2019

I like the personal feel that made me feel comfortable and that not every second was just trying to press for me to get the car. I also appreciate that Tim saw us on Saturday and spoke with us and when I let him know that we may be back he just gave us his card and said if we had any questions to let him know. In the past I have had issues with dealers pressuring for you to stay and do everything right then.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quick, easy, enjoyable buying experience

by Dustin on 02/27/2019

Tim and Cliff were exceptional. The entire staff made the process quick and easy

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Knowledgeable and Patient

by Aaron on 02/27/2019

Working with TJ was great. He was extremely knowledgeable and patient with us as we made our decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Craig on 02/26/2019

TJ was great. Really treated me with respect and no heavy pressure. It was like we were in the buying experience together rather than me against him. Very refreshing in this business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Frank

by Frank on 02/26/2019

Friendly, thorough, and trustworthy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great experience

by LT on 02/25/2019

Friendly service and helpful answers to my questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Happy with our purchase

by Douglas on 02/22/2019

Our salesman was very personable- we’ve been talking with him for a couple years - takes my husband a while to commit lol

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Enjoyed our buying experience

by glennglen01 on 02/22/2019

Kevin Heatherly, or "Coach" as we call him (We found out that he coached basketball for going on 30 years) helped us buy our new Honda. We first got to know him when we found a used vehicle on Autotrader but our funds were delayed in coming and we had to let that one slip by. As we did more research, we found out that the 2019 Honda CR-V was very highly rated, but the color we were wanting from Roper and other dealers was not available at the time, but Coach said to us "We will have one built for you. It may take 3 weeks or so, but what trim and color are you wanting?". and we thought boy, we've never had one built from scratch for us before. So even though we had to drive further to buy the vehicle from Roper, rather than a dealer closer to us, we decided the good relationship we had with Kevin and Roper in general were worth the extra drive. When the car came in, we learned that Kevin's expertise seemed to be in his knowledge of all the electronic features of the car, which can be a little overwhelming to learn about all of them at once if you haven't seen them on the newer vehicles, but he was very well versed in them and explained them clearly. The car was a dream to drive, and we were so pleased to get the exact color we were after. By the way, they had a completely rebuilt little Honda 90 motorcycle there in the window, a real eye catcher, as I had not seen one of these in a long time, but all the little things just fell in place with Kevin and Roper in general.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service before and after our purchase! This is our 4th vehicle!

by Ruth on 02/20/2019

Brad Neal is The BEST! He puts up with all of my questions! Every single person I have spoken to in the dealership has been very friendly and supportive, whatever our reason for coming in has been. The staff in the service department is another reason we keep coming back! We drive from Branson West, MO because we appreciate Roper Honda and the service we receive!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great service

by Anthony on 02/16/2019

Great customer service and no pressure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

First time purchase

by Kristen on 02/15/2019

David Humphrey Jr wasnt pushy, over bearing or pressuring us. He took care of us every step of the way. He is an amazing guy and really works hard to make sure everyone is happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

my visit at roper honda

by Gundemaro on 02/15/2019

i liked how they attended us fast and smooth. also everyone was every friendly, especially our sales person Brad who kept me updated at all times and made sure everything was in place for my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Highly recommended

by Kimberly on 02/15/2019

Our best car buying experience thus far. No pressure sales. Friendly staff. From the time we showed up to test drive to leaving with the car was a short 2 1/2 hours. A couple days after the sale we found the passenger wiper blade was torn. It was replaced quickly with no hassle. The forever warranty was a huge selling point. It was explained very thoroughly and easy to understand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Purchases white Honda civic

by Lindsay on 02/14/2019

Mike Blair assisted us and he was top notch. He was so easy to work with. He was honest and we will definitely come back to him with our business. Also the kids area is a great idea. My two year old enjoyed that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

119 cars in stock
0 new64 used55 certified pre-owned
about our dealership

Roper Honda in Joplin, MO has been locally owned and operated since 1973 and fully understands the importance of treating the needs of each individual customer with compassion & concern. You deserve an enjoyable buying experience. As your local family dealer it's our promise to exceed the industry standards in customer satisfaction. Enjoy a visit to our dealership and allow us to show you why Roper Honda in Joplin, MO is "Committed To Excellence"!

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

