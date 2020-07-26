sales Rating

I returned to Wellesley Mazda due to the care and thoughtfulness that I experienced during my first visit back in 2017 - and I was not let down. I worked with Mike Winterson who went above and beyond to find us exactly what we were looking for. He even came up with a creative idea to search for a 2019 model at the highest trim level -- which ended up working out in our favor because of some incentives. We were also helped by Krystal who watched our son for a moment while we could focus on the car buying experience -- just next level service! These guys won't do any hard selling as they don't get paid by commission (which enables them to fit you with a car that you need and not something that you don't. Highly recommend! Read more