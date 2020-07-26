Great experience from beginning to end
by 07/26/2020on
I had a wonderful buying/leasing experience with Wellesley Mazda. Jeff Baez and Kristal were amazing to work with. No pressure, seamless transaction. Would highly recommend.
Tell me how to send you money...
by 08/02/2020on
Buying a car from Michael was an easy experience. My wife and I had our eye on a Mazda 6 for awhile and finally jumped at the chance to buy it. Negotiating the terms was easy and Michael was patient and attentive with us as we rounded up the necessary paperwork we needed to buy the car. My only concern came after we had bought the car. Michael said he would still be available, but I was becoming alarmed when I had gotten no information on how to make payments on our loan until after almost a month after we had bought the car. My emails asking for information went unanswered. Fortunately, I received a letter explaining things 2 days before the first payment was due. No harm in the end, but not the attentiveness I was expecting.
Great car buying experience
by 06/14/2020on
I went to this dealership after searching for the vehicle I wanted and I worked with a sales consultant Mike W, who was a pleasure to work with. I arrived and shortly after he had the car ready to go for a test drive. He made sure I knew all I needed to know in order to get comfortable in my potential new ride as well as making good conversation and being genuinely friendly. It was a very pleasant experience all around and I'll look forward to future purchases.
Great Experience
by 03/03/2020on
We have been clients of Wellesley Mazda for many years. My wife is driving our 3rd Mazda CX5. I have had 2 CX3's and have just leased a new CX30, the newest Mazda automobile. Dealing with the people has been great. Rodrigo Nadal has been working with us from the beginning. The salespeople are easy to work with and we never feel pressured to make a decision. I will recommend Mazda and Wellesley Mazda to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
New car lease
by 02/25/2020on
We had an excellent experience working with Mike W in leasing a new car. Everything was straight forward and moved very quickly. Additionally, we had another great experience with Krystal in the business office where she clearly explained our options and let us make our own decisions.
Wellesley Mazda provides a car-buying experience like no other!
by 02/25/2020on
I just started my second lease with this location, and I could not be happier! Everyone who works there is so kind and welcoming, and they make the overall process smooth and stress-free. I am especially pleased with my experience working with Carlos Pereira - this was my second time buying from him, and as always, he was incredibly helpful and went above and beyond to make the process easy-breezy for me! I highly recommend Carlos Pereira for a salesman and Wellesley Mazda for an awesome car-buying experience!
Happily bought a used vehicle, Mike W. was awesome!
by 02/06/2020on
My husband and I were interested in a particular vehicle posted on the Wellesley Mazda website so we drove down to see it. There we had the good fortune to meet Mike W., who was absolutely terrific. We went for a test drive with Mike and he pointed out where all the bells and whistles were on the vehicle, which made the test drive much more comfortable. Mike was informative but not in any way high pressuring, giving us time to make an informed decision about the vehicle. We both agreed that we had confidence both in Mike's expertise and the reputation of Wellesley Mazda, so we purchased the vehicle. We both feel that Mike is a valuable asset to Wellesley Mazda and would highly recommend both Mike and the dealership.
Wellsley Mazda went above and beyond
by 02/04/2020on
I returned to Wellesley Mazda due to the care and thoughtfulness that I experienced during my first visit back in 2017 - and I was not let down. I worked with Mike Winterson who went above and beyond to find us exactly what we were looking for. He even came up with a creative idea to search for a 2019 model at the highest trim level -- which ended up working out in our favor because of some incentives. We were also helped by Krystal who watched our son for a moment while we could focus on the car buying experience -- just next level service! These guys won't do any hard selling as they don't get paid by commission (which enables them to fit you with a car that you need and not something that you don't. Highly recommend!
Excellent service
by 01/18/2020on
Michael Winterson was extremely helpful throughout the sales process and I would recommend working with him. I forgot some items in my car after I turned it in to them and he held them for me.
Carlos and the rest of the staff at Mazda are unmatched
by 01/18/2020on
All of the staff at Mazda were so relaxed and personable and it made the car buying experience a lot more likable. Carlos was so personable and patient with all of my requests and I was super picky with what I was looking for. Krystal, the finance manager was also so nice and friendly as well.
Excellent service
by 01/01/2020on
Went in to look at the CX5. Was helped by Henry Diep, who was very informative and helpful. help me find the model and package that fit my needs. helped me through the whole process from beginning to end, explaining each step.
Amazing experience buying a new Mazda CX-5!
by 12/30/2019on
We recently had a great experience buying a new Mazda CX-5 at Wellesley Mazda, working with Henry Diep. There was no hassle, and he laid out all the options for us. Financing was even able to give us a better rate and price based on the down payment without us asking. If you're thinking about buying a new car, there's no better place!
Fantastic experience
by 10/07/2019on
Mike Winterson is the man! Really enjoyed my experience and I highly recommend this place for anyone looking for a new or used car
Best car buying experience I've ever had
by 09/17/2019on
Purchasing my Mazda 3 Hatchback was seamless. The 3 individuals I principally dealt with Mike Winterson (Sales), Alexandra Bonanno (Financial), and Matt Marshall (Vehicle review) were professional, friendly and knowledgeable in each of their respective areas. I felt well advised and confident with all of their representations. All of my questions were answered completely and I never felt pressured. I will recommend this dealership highly in the future.
Love my CX5
by 09/15/2019on
For the last twelve years, I have considered myself a Toyota girl, but with my most recent experience with Wellesley Mazda (and Mike), I will say that I have been converted! I wasn't sure which car I wanted, AND I was looking for a terrific deal. Mike showed me both of the cars I wanted to see, was patient, knowledgable, and worked to get me the deal I wanted on a really fantastic new car! I could not be happier with my CX5, and when the team at Wellesley Mazda is focused on you they make sure to take the time YOU need to explain the care and its features or walk through insurance, or any other car buying matter. I strongly recommend Wellesley Mazda to anyone looking for a great new car.
Great test drive experience here
by 08/30/2019on
While shopping to lease a three row SUV, I came to Wellesley Mazda to check out the CX-9 and take a test drive. No prior experience with any Mazda vehicles before that. I had a great and really welcoming experience with Mike Winterson as the salesperson working with me. I'd especially like to call out the following qualities that I really valued: 1. No pressure, just information 2. Really nice test drive, came back to do it again with my wife 3. Transparent pricing information available even online, not just a couple of scribbles on a piece of paper or only verbal as in other dealerships 4. Follow-up emails, phone calls, texts were also easy to understand and showed remembering who we were, as opposed to the hounding from random salespeople we were receiving from other dealerships Would recommend checking out this dealership if you are interested in a Mazda.
More than just a sale...
by 08/20/2019on
We went to Wellesley Mazda on a Friday and looked at a new Mazda CX-5 and fell in love with it. We needed a day to digest the finance piece and planned to return the next day. Suddenly our 8 month old daughter became very ill and eventually was admitted to Children's Hospital twice from Saturday to Sunday and Sunday to Monday. Throughout our stay, Alvin Rojas, our sales rep, kept calling me to check in on how our daughter was doing. His concerns were very genuine and he showed the compassion we needed at that time. Once we were able to be discharged, we made an appointment to go back and review the car and finance plan. We were welcomed by all, especially Alvin. This made our purchase much easier rather than stressful. Thanks to Alvin and his team for making us feel welcomed and appreciated.
Great New Car Experience
by 08/14/2019on
I have had 3 great experiences at Mazda Wellesley and keep coming back for more. Most recently I leased a 2019 Grand Touring CX-9 in Soul Red. I couldn’t be happier with this new car and my experience at the dealership. My sales guy Josh was particularly helpful in making sure that I was completely satisfied with my choice and has a thorough knowledge of the car. Mazda offers a great value compared to other cars in it’s class. I feel like I am driving a luxury car (step up). I would highly recommend Wellesley Mazda to anyone considering a new vehicle.
Great experience!
by 08/01/2019on
It was a huge pleasure leasing a car through Mike. From the moment, you enter the door to this Mazda car dealer, you just know that this is a nice and trustworthy place. Just moved to the US, this was our first leasing car ever and Mike kept up with all our questions about leasing in the US with a big smile - professional and personal at the same time. Thank you, Mike!
Wonderful Experience
by 07/15/2019on
I just bought my first car and the staff at Wellesley Mazda made it extremely easy. They made the process much less intimidating than I expected it to be. Michaela Mulry was very helpful throughout the whole process and ensured that none of my questions went unanswered. She kept me up to date with the registration of my vehicle so I always knew what was happening rather than being caught of guard. Krystal Miller was also excellent to work with and made me feel confident in the protections I purchased. Overall it was a great experience and would highly recommend it to others
Great experience
by 07/11/2019on
Decided to go to this dealership based on on-line reviews and were not disappointed. Worked with Mike on the purchase and because the sales staff does not work on commission there was no pressure and 100% transparency. We drove away with a great experience and a great vehicle.