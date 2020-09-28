sales Rating

My husband and I drove all over southern Indiana, shopping at several different car lots, looking for a good SUV for no more than $15,000. As a used car shopper you get varying degrees of customer service from one dealer to the next. Our last stop, toward the end of the day, was Bob Lueger in Jasper. From the minute we arrived, Mark Gudorf was there to help us. The second car I drove was perfect! The quality for the price was miles above anything else we'd seen that day! It was a little more than we were wanting to spend, but Mark dropped the price to the $15,000 we'd told him at the start, and he did it without being asked. The finance lady we spoke to found us a better interest rate on a loan than the place we'd intended to go through. We were valued and respected from beginning to end. We don't live anywhere near Jasper, but we'll start our car shopping at Bob Lueger next time we're in the market. Read more