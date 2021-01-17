  1. Home
Ron Tirapelli Ford

4355 W Jefferson St, Shorewood, IL 60404
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ron Tirapelli Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Experience

by Ryan Mouw on 01/17/2021

Product Specialist and Sales Associate, Sharon DeLong, did a great job answering our questions, provided detailed vehicle information and worked closely with her Team to meet our customer needs. I recommend anyone visiting the dealership to see Sharon. I also recommend buying your next vehicle from Tirapelli Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tirapelli Ford

by Queenie on 10/13/2018

I was very happy with the service I received from Tirapelli Ford. I had an appointment and they were prompt in getting my car in as soon as I got there. Service representative was courteous and explained in detail what was needed or not needed with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great

by Frango2545 on 09/28/2018

From the sales staff to the service staff, everyone is always very congenial and pleasant . I get great service and it’s usually fast . I would recommend you to any Ford buyer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My oil chang

by Patricia on 08/30/2018

I made my appointment and I was in and out in no time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall experience

by Hubbako on 08/19/2018

Courteous, friendly and timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service!

by ScottW1969 on 08/17/2018

Fast quality service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Organized. Quick. Expedient. Knowledgeable.

by gardog3 on 08/14/2018

Organized. Quick. Expedient. Knowledgeable. A Great Experience. Ford has really got it together.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome product

by Tempest on 08/05/2018

Doing it for years and they know their stuff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Ron Terripeli Experience

by Satisfied on 08/02/2018

My experience as always. Satisfied

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

good

by mustang on 07/08/2018

The last time I was there was for a free recall so it was ok. But I did ask for a brake check but it cost WAY too much for just being checked.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Exceptional dealership

by Fordlover6 on 06/28/2018

Beyond satisfied with this dealership from sales to service, all around excellent service. Definitely recommending to family and friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Department Outstanding!!

by Wings110 on 09/15/2017

Despite the misfortunes that we have experienced with the F-150 this year (new engine & transmission), the staff in service were outstanding. Bob and Dave went way beyond our expectations. With loaning us another truck so we could go on our family vacation, to us it was refreshing to know that these guys care about there customers. Thank you guys, you have earned our business from now on!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Review

by shmarvo on 08/13/2017

They are fast, friendly and always talk to me about what they are going to do when servicing my car and if they found anything while doing so.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

car owner

by michael29850 on 08/04/2017

the works package & inspection. it is a very good place to go to service your car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding service

by Lmullan on 07/24/2017

Although I'm not convinced of the quality of the vehicle itself, I love the service at this dealership! If the next vehicle I buy is a Ford (not likely), I would definitely shop here if the sales staff is as efficient, professional, and friendly. Have worked with Mark, Mike, and Kelly--all superb!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tirapelli Ford is the best!

by charkrueger5 on 06/30/2017

The service I have received from Kelly has been AWESOME! Love bringing my car into Tirapelli!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Service

by Tammala on 06/16/2017

I purchased a 2017 Ford Focus and both Jeremy in sales and Joe in finance were amazing! They were both so kind and patient..not just to me, but also to my mother and son who were with me for the purchase. They have made me a Ron Tirapelli shopper for years to come..customer service like that can be very hard to find!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service person...

by jesseno8 on 06/15/2017

wasnt a purchase, brought our 2013 Taurus Limited in for a recall and an additional service issue. My service rep. Kelly, was fantastic, from the time i first came in to when service was completed, Kelly was "top notch", very professional, covered all of my concerns and questions,explained the entire process, i was very pleased with my entire experience, will definitely recomend your dealership !!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Crown Vic Maintenance

by chvalencia on 06/15/2017

Kelly is always friendly and helps me out with all my questions. She knows how important my Crown Vic is to me. I really maintain that vehicle. I think it's one of Ford's best vehicles that they have ever made.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clean service at a timely manner

by Uly1993 on 06/15/2017

Awesome people very excellent costumer service! Will always be a faithful costumer to Ford dealership and will keep coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great car experience

by Karen1974 on 05/25/2017

We had a great expernce.anyquestions we had were answered.Very polite and took time for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
