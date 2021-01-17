Ron Tirapelli Ford
Customer Reviews of Ron Tirapelli Ford
Great Customer Experience
by 01/17/2021on
Product Specialist and Sales Associate, Sharon DeLong, did a great job answering our questions, provided detailed vehicle information and worked closely with her Team to meet our customer needs. I recommend anyone visiting the dealership to see Sharon. I also recommend buying your next vehicle from Tirapelli Ford.
Great Customer Experience
by 01/17/2021on
Tirapelli Ford
by 10/13/2018on
I was very happy with the service I received from Tirapelli Ford. I had an appointment and they were prompt in getting my car in as soon as I got there. Service representative was courteous and explained in detail what was needed or not needed with my car.
Great
by 09/28/2018on
From the sales staff to the service staff, everyone is always very congenial and pleasant . I get great service and it’s usually fast . I would recommend you to any Ford buyer.
My oil chang
by 08/30/2018on
I made my appointment and I was in and out in no time
Recall experience
by 08/19/2018on
Courteous, friendly and timely.
Great service!
by 08/17/2018on
Fast quality service!
Organized. Quick. Expedient. Knowledgeable.
by 08/14/2018on
Organized. Quick. Expedient. Knowledgeable. A Great Experience. Ford has really got it together.
Awesome product
by 08/05/2018on
Doing it for years and they know their stuff.
The Ron Terripeli Experience
by 08/02/2018on
My experience as always. Satisfied
good
by 07/08/2018on
The last time I was there was for a free recall so it was ok. But I did ask for a brake check but it cost WAY too much for just being checked.
Exceptional dealership
by 06/28/2018on
Beyond satisfied with this dealership from sales to service, all around excellent service. Definitely recommending to family and friends.
Service Department Outstanding!!
by 09/15/2017on
Despite the misfortunes that we have experienced with the F-150 this year (new engine & transmission), the staff in service were outstanding. Bob and Dave went way beyond our expectations. With loaning us another truck so we could go on our family vacation, to us it was refreshing to know that these guys care about there customers. Thank you guys, you have earned our business from now on!!
Service Review
by 08/13/2017on
They are fast, friendly and always talk to me about what they are going to do when servicing my car and if they found anything while doing so.
car owner
by 08/04/2017on
the works package & inspection. it is a very good place to go to service your car.
Outstanding service
by 07/24/2017on
Although I'm not convinced of the quality of the vehicle itself, I love the service at this dealership! If the next vehicle I buy is a Ford (not likely), I would definitely shop here if the sales staff is as efficient, professional, and friendly. Have worked with Mark, Mike, and Kelly--all superb!
Tirapelli Ford is the best!
by 06/30/2017on
The service I have received from Kelly has been AWESOME! Love bringing my car into Tirapelli!
Awesome Service
by 06/16/2017on
I purchased a 2017 Ford Focus and both Jeremy in sales and Joe in finance were amazing! They were both so kind and patient..not just to me, but also to my mother and son who were with me for the purchase. They have made me a Ron Tirapelli shopper for years to come..customer service like that can be very hard to find!
Great Service person...
by 06/15/2017on
wasnt a purchase, brought our 2013 Taurus Limited in for a recall and an additional service issue. My service rep. Kelly, was fantastic, from the time i first came in to when service was completed, Kelly was "top notch", very professional, covered all of my concerns and questions,explained the entire process, i was very pleased with my entire experience, will definitely recomend your dealership !!!
Crown Vic Maintenance
by 06/15/2017on
Kelly is always friendly and helps me out with all my questions. She knows how important my Crown Vic is to me. I really maintain that vehicle. I think it's one of Ford's best vehicles that they have ever made.
Clean service at a timely manner
by 06/15/2017on
Awesome people very excellent costumer service! Will always be a faithful costumer to Ford dealership and will keep coming back!
Great car experience
by 05/25/2017on
We had a great expernce.anyquestions we had were answered.Very polite and took time for us.
