I was very happy with the service I received from Tirapelli Ford. I had an appointment and they were prompt in getting my car in as soon as I got there. Service representative was courteous and explained in detail what was needed or not needed with my car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Despite the misfortunes that we have experienced with the F-150 this year (new engine & transmission), the staff in service were outstanding. Bob and Dave went way beyond our expectations. With loaning us another truck so we could go on our family vacation, to us it was refreshing to know that these guys care about there customers. Thank you guys, you have earned our business from now on!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Although I'm not convinced of the quality of the vehicle itself, I love the service at this dealership! If the next vehicle I buy is a Ford (not likely), I would definitely shop here if the sales staff is as efficient, professional, and friendly. Have worked with Mark, Mike, and Kelly--all superb!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a 2017 Ford Focus and both Jeremy in sales and Joe in finance were amazing! They were both so kind and patient..not just to me, but also to my mother and son who were with me for the purchase. They have made me a Ron Tirapelli shopper for years to come..customer service like that can be very hard to find!
wasnt a purchase, brought our 2013 Taurus Limited in for a recall and an additional service issue. My service rep. Kelly, was fantastic, from the time i first came in to when service was completed, Kelly was "top notch", very professional, covered all of my concerns and questions,explained the entire process, i was very pleased with my entire experience, will definitely recomend your dealership !!!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Kelly is always friendly and helps me out with all my questions. She knows how important my Crown Vic is to me. I really maintain that vehicle. I think it's one of Ford's best vehicles that they have ever made.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments