Fields BMW Northfield

700 Frontage Rd, Northfield, IL 60093
(855) 399-9048
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fields BMW Northfield

4.6
Overall Rating
(25)
Recommend: Yes (23) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Good dealer

by Joanna and Andy on 08/01/2020

Hello, we bought 2017 BMW 330i. Lisa the sales person was very nice. She took very good care about us. Finance guy was ok but during our second visit he seemed to be a little bit unhappy😀 maybe he just had a bad day. But generally we are satisfied and we would recommend this dealer to others.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
66 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Service

by Francine Katz on 08/13/2020

Was in and out in no time. Work was completed to 100% satisfaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

So happy with my x3

by Julie Stewart on 07/14/2020

Mark in sales was amazing and so happy I went with the fields dealership. Mark went above and beyond to help me get what I wanted:)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding at All Levels

by Noel Jackson on 07/08/2020

Always attentive and great follow through from drop off to pick up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buy from the best !

by chet on 07/04/2020

New car purchases can often be a stressful experience, but the sales and finance team at Fields BMW made the process smooth and enjoyable. I found the 540 xdrive model I was looking for, at a price that beat the competition !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Oil service

by Rachel Kestenbaum on 07/02/2020

Professional & informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome work

by Hector on 06/30/2020

My car took a day or two to get repaired. They did nothing wrong it just took time to trouble shoot the issue but they got it. Always awesome to deal with the guys over at fields

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Lynn on 06/27/2020

Friendly , prompt & professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

X4 purchase

by Dave on 06/20/2020

The X4 M40i handles and drives beautifully. Still working on learning new technology. Very happy with purchase so far. I have had the auto for two weeks now. Salesman and finance man both professionals, knowledgeable and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great!

by Julie on 06/16/2020

Although I was from out of town, I was treated fairly and efficiently.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Scott Yelvington on 06/16/2020

Always professional and friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Fabian is my go to

by Johnf on 03/15/2020

Fabian was great at addressing my concerns on my 5 Series and treated me like I was the most important customer of his day

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great job

by Todd on 12/05/2019

The sales department was great to deal with. I purchased this vehicle from out of state and they did whatever was needed to be done to make the transaction as smoothly as possible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Cooling system repair

by Josh on 11/29/2019

timely but pretty expensive considering what needed to be done...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Dealer service can be the best option

by Mac on 11/28/2019

Dealers are getting competitive w/ local shops in providing routine service. Keep an eye on service deals and then know that the mechanic working on your car has been trained to work on your vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

best on the north shore

by tbear on 09/28/2019

service is #1 all ways treat with a hello and if they know me..its a big hello by name...teddie my son and I are bmw supporters

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by Mike on 09/14/2019

Fast, friendly, and helpful making sure as much was covered under warranty as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Not happy..

by Dan on 09/06/2019

I took my car in for an oil change and once I left the dealership my vehicle started having issues I have never experienced before. I also called and left a message and no one contacted me back.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer

by Bmwz4 on 07/27/2019

The purchase part was easy I saw the car online and decided that was the car for me I made arrangements to trade my car from out of state. I arrived at the agreed upon time I spent 15 min w my sales guy completing all the paperwork then I waited hour 45 min for the one finance person and that took an hour Then I had to wait again for my smoke guy to show me all the bells n whistles All in all it took me 6 hours to drive there spent 4 hours buying the car and learning about it but more than 1/2 of the time at the dealership was waiting them 6 hours to drive home Too much waisted time waiting for the staff But buying cars always takes a long time Most of that time is spent w sales In this care they agreed on a value for my trade and I knew I wanted the vehicle All in all good experience But could have been a lot quicker

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Engine failure

by marci on 06/17/2019

Did not fix car after two visits; cannot drive car and need to bring again

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Superb Service

by Nada on 05/25/2019

I hit a pothole at 60 miles an hour and blew out my tire. I couldn’t believe how much better the staff made me feel about getting my tire replaced from the receptionist to the service technician. They relieved all my worry and concerns as I was leaving town the next day. Excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
106 cars in stock
34 new55 used17 certified pre-owned
Google Map

