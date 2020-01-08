Customer Reviews of Fields BMW Northfield all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.6 Overall Rating (25)
Recommend: Yes (
23) No ( 2)
by
on Joanna and Andy 08/01/2020
Hello, we bought 2017 BMW 330i. Lisa the sales person was very nice. She took very good care about us. Finance guy was ok but during our second visit he seemed to be a little bit unhappy😀 maybe he just had a bad day. But generally we are satisfied and we would recommend this dealer to others.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Francine Katz 08/13/2020
Was in and out in no time. Work was completed to 100% satisfaction.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Julie Stewart 07/14/2020
Mark in sales was amazing and so happy I went with the fields dealership. Mark went above and beyond to help me get what I wanted:)
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
by
on Noel Jackson 07/08/2020
Always attentive and great follow through from drop off to pick up.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchases can often be a stressful experience, but the sales and finance team at Fields BMW made the process smooth and enjoyable. I found the 540 xdrive model I was looking for, at a price that beat the competition !
by
by
on Rachel Kestenbaum 07/02/2020
Professional & informative
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My car took a day or two to get repaired. They did nothing wrong it just took time to trouble shoot the issue but they got it. Always awesome to deal with the guys over at fields
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly , prompt & professional
Recommend this dealer? Yes
The X4 M40i handles and drives beautifully. Still working on learning new technology. Very happy with purchase so far. I have had the auto for two weeks now. Salesman and finance man both professionals, knowledgeable and friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Although I was from out of town, I was treated fairly and efficiently.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by
on Scott Yelvington 06/16/2020
Always professional and friendly
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fabian was great at addressing my concerns on my 5 Series and treated me like I was the most important customer of his day
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The sales department was great to deal with. I purchased this vehicle from out of state and they did whatever was needed to be done to make the transaction as smoothly as possible.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
timely but pretty expensive considering what needed to be done...
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dealers are getting competitive w/ local shops in providing routine service. Keep an eye on service deals and then know that the mechanic working on your car has been trained to work on your vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service is #1
all ways treat with a hello and if they know me..its a big hello by name...teddie
my son and I are bmw supporters
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast, friendly, and helpful making sure as much was covered under warranty as possible
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I took my car in for an oil change and once I left the dealership my vehicle started having issues I have never experienced before. I also called and left a message and no one contacted me back.
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The purchase part was easy
I saw the car online and decided that was the car for me I made arrangements to trade my car from out of state. I arrived at the agreed upon time I spent 15 min w my sales guy completing all the paperwork then I waited hour 45 min for the one finance person and that took an hour
Then I had to wait again for my smoke guy to show me all the bells n whistles
All in all it took me 6 hours to drive there spent 4 hours buying the car and learning about it but more than 1/2 of the time at the dealership was waiting them 6 hours to drive home
Too much waisted time waiting for the staff
But buying cars always takes a long time
Most of that time is spent w sales
In this care they agreed on a value for my trade and I knew I wanted the vehicle
All in all good experience
But could have been a lot quicker
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did not fix car after two visits; cannot drive car and need to bring again
Recommend this dealer? No Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I hit a pothole at 60 miles an hour and blew out my tire. I couldn’t believe how much better the staff made me feel about getting my tire replaced from the receptionist to the service technician. They relieved all my worry and concerns as I was leaving town the next day. Excellent service!
