The purchase part was easy I saw the car online and decided that was the car for me I made arrangements to trade my car from out of state. I arrived at the agreed upon time I spent 15 min w my sales guy completing all the paperwork then I waited hour 45 min for the one finance person and that took an hour Then I had to wait again for my smoke guy to show me all the bells n whistles All in all it took me 6 hours to drive there spent 4 hours buying the car and learning about it but more than 1/2 of the time at the dealership was waiting them 6 hours to drive home Too much waisted time waiting for the staff But buying cars always takes a long time Most of that time is spent w sales In this care they agreed on a value for my trade and I knew I wanted the vehicle All in all good experience But could have been a lot quicker Read more