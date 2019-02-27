sales Rating

Let me strongly urge you: do not buy a car from these people. I am stuck with a piece of crap. You don't have to be. Please, shop elsewhere. I bought a 2017 Sonata on April 28. By June 6 my AC stopped working. The next day my battery light came on. I brought it to the dealer, and the mechanic replaced a shredded alternator belt that had snapped. (An alternator belt should NOT need replacing in a 2017 vehicle.) Surprise! The repair wasn't covered by the warranty. Thats my first $140 in repair costs (the dealer gave me a discounttheir initial quote was $190.) Now, when I take my foot off the gas, it slows as if Ive hit the brakes. If I coast long enough with my foot off the gas, it will eventually surge of its own accord. With the AC on, I get sudden surges of air, during which my speed drops from 31 to 24--again, of its own accord. Today it happened with my foot still on the gas pedal. Todays best guess (in my fourth visit to the dealer this month): the mechanic sees what looks to be a freon leak in the low-pressure line. (Apparently the alternator belt and low-pressure line arent inspected in this mythical 109-point inspection they claim to perform.) This hypothesis is based on leaked oil he sees on the line. But he'll have to drain it and insert dye to diagnose for certain. That diagnostic procedure alone will cost me $189.95. (Not powertrain, presumably not covered by warranty.) For now, it's "drivable," he assured me. And Enterprise refuses to return my phone calls. When I call, they feign concern, initially. (Which is the only alternative to simply hanging up on me outright, I guess). The first time I called, on the day the battery light came on and I blew my first $140, Megan, who sold me this piece of crap, said they would pay for it. When I called again I spoke to Isaac, the manager. I said I want a copy of the 109-point inspection they supposedly performed on this vehicle before putting the dud on the market. Absolutely, he assured me, said hed email it, and said he would call me back after talking to the dealer where I brought the car or some such nonsense. No email, no call back. I called again a week or so later. Spoke to someone else, who assured me Isaac said he would call me that day. No call from Isaac. I called back again about two weeks later. Spoke to Megan again. She told me to send her a copy of the receipt for the original $140 repair job on the piece of crap she sold me. Also, that Isaac would call me when he got back to the office. That was days ago. No Isaac. Read more