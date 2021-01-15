  1. Home
BMW of Macon

4785 Riverside Dr, Macon, GA 31210
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Macon

5.0
Overall Rating
(111)
Recommend: Yes (111) No (0)
sales Rating

Really good customer service

by Sam Raffield on 01/15/2021

Omar, Ed, Mike and Genius went the extra mile to make the car buying experience for my wife and me an easy and pleasant experience. They all went "the extra mile" to give us great service and I appreciated them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
132 Reviews
sales Rating

Amazing 10/10

by Joseph on 01/03/2021

Amazing experience everything went so smooth, and I was in and out in 2 hours, car was detailed and filled with gas after purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase

by Purchased a used vehicle on 11/03/2020

Phil Dean was our sales person and he was exceptional. The overall experience at the dealership was great as well. We purchased out of town and relied on truthful information. Everyone we came in contact with was professional, knowledgeable and honest. From sales to finance we felt very comfortable, all our concerns and questions were addressed. We had a great experience and highly recommend this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

BMW X5

by Terry Dyer on 11/02/2020

All the staff were very courteous. Sales agent Jeremiah worded to find the vehicle we were looking for. We sit in the x5 he took time to go over the features in the x5. This was all before we decided to purchase the x5. When we decided to purchase, Jeremiah and accounting worked with us to get a price that worked for us. Over all a great experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Exceptional

by DQD on 10/23/2020

I have been driving BMW's for over 35 years and have made purchased from various dealers. Without an doubt BMW of Macon has been the most responsive of any other dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome service

by jason pham on 10/15/2020

I highly recommend this dealer, they all very nice and helped me so much. Shout out to Omar

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great product and service

by Rick Pogue on 09/25/2020

Our salesman did a great job. We were very happy with our overall experience. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you, Curtis!

by Adrian Monroe on 09/14/2020

This current purchase makes my 11th BMW and my 8th purchased through Curtis Harris. He makes the buying process seamless and I highly recommend him to anyone in the market for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Recall Repair

by Tom on 09/06/2020

The staff was very friendly and eager to correct the problem with my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Red carpet service

by Yvonne on 09/05/2020

Mr Curtis Harris literally provided a red carpet and a big red bow when he delivered my vehicle to my home. Top notch service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Ms

by Trang Pham on 09/05/2020

Services was completed on time, and my car was washed and vacuum. I was not pressured in additional services. I will be back for additional services. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience

by Great experience on 09/04/2020

Top notch dealership! They took time to find the BMW that fit me perfectly for my needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

service of sons car

by Dana Rogers on 08/24/2020

Great experience, fast check in, friendly smiling faces. Provided updates. Great service completed in a timely manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Exceptional service

by Lisa Green on 08/15/2020

Purchased my car in 2018 and had some specks of finish coming off a wheel. Not bad maybe 2 tiny places. Not only did they repair they also picked up my car (45 mins from dealership) from my house. BMW of Macon sent all 4 wheels to Atlanta to be refinished even though it was just one wheel needing repaired. They went beyond exceptional service. Once completed they brought me my car & because it’s under warranty zero cost. I will be a lifelong customer with this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW service

by Tueisha Grant on 08/15/2020

Excellent service. They finished the work in a timely matter. Due to our present situation, Covid 19, all precautions were taken. My vehicle was cleaned and returned in the matter that I left it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Another Excellent Experience with BMW of Macon

by Donald Jordan on 08/14/2020

Just leased another 7 Series and could not be more pleased. I want to personally thank Jerimiah (or JJ as he prefers) for making the process seamless, and for reaching out to me about the great deals available on the 2020 7 Series. This is my 6th or 7th BMW from this dealership, and I appreciate effort that they put forth in making me as a customer feel welcomed and appreciated. Again, a special thank you to JJ.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Graham Thorpe on 08/08/2020

Thanks for the quick, courteous service, the shuttle rides, and getting me in and out in one day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!!

by Clarkson on 08/02/2020

I live 90 miles away. Pick up and delivery of my car went smoothly! Communication with service dept. was outstanding.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service

by Don Corbitt on 07/30/2020

Our first experience with service at this dealership. They were prompt and thorough on getting the service completed and made the process seamless. Overall an excellent job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by Lizzette Nichols on 07/23/2020

The service dept was very professional and helpful they made sure all of my needs we're met and explained in detail what was done to my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

great experience

by Kelley on 07/20/2020

followed through, delivered the car to me-hassle free!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
