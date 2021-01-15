service Rating

Purchased my car in 2018 and had some specks of finish coming off a wheel. Not bad maybe 2 tiny places. Not only did they repair they also picked up my car (45 mins from dealership) from my house. BMW of Macon sent all 4 wheels to Atlanta to be refinished even though it was just one wheel needing repaired. They went beyond exceptional service. Once completed they brought me my car & because it’s under warranty zero cost. I will be a lifelong customer with this dealership. Read more