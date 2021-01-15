Customer Reviews of BMW of Macon all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (111)
Sam Raffield 01/15/2021
Omar, Ed, Mike and Genius went the extra mile to make the car buying experience for my wife and me an easy and pleasant experience. They all went "the extra mile" to give us great service and I appreciated them.
Amazing experience everything went so smooth, and I was in and out in 2 hours, car was detailed and filled with gas after purchase.
Purchased a used vehicle 11/03/2020
Phil Dean was our sales person and he was exceptional. The overall experience at the dealership was great as well. We purchased out of town and relied on truthful information. Everyone we came in contact with was professional, knowledgeable and honest. From sales to finance we felt very comfortable, all our concerns and questions were addressed. We had a great experience and highly recommend this dealership.
Terry Dyer 11/02/2020
All the staff were very courteous. Sales agent Jeremiah worded to find the vehicle we were looking for. We sit in the x5 he took time to go over the features in the x5. This was all before we decided to purchase the x5. When we decided to purchase, Jeremiah and accounting worked with us to get a price that worked for us. Over all a great experience
I have been driving BMW's for over 35 years and have made purchased from various dealers. Without an doubt BMW of Macon has been the most responsive of any other dealership.
jason pham 10/15/2020
I highly recommend this dealer, they all very nice and helped me so much. Shout out to Omar
Rick Pogue 09/25/2020
Our salesman did a great job. We were very happy with our overall experience. Would highly recommend.
Adrian Monroe 09/14/2020
This current purchase makes my 11th BMW and my 8th purchased through Curtis Harris. He makes the buying process seamless and I highly recommend him to anyone in the market for a vehicle.
The staff was very friendly and eager to correct the problem with my car.
Mr Curtis Harris literally provided a red carpet and a big red bow when he delivered my vehicle to my home. Top notch service!
Trang Pham 09/05/2020
Services was completed on time, and my car was washed and vacuum. I was not pressured in additional services. I will be back for additional services. Thanks!
Great experience 09/04/2020
Top notch dealership! They took time to find the BMW that fit me perfectly for my needs!
Dana Rogers 08/24/2020
Great experience, fast check in, friendly smiling faces. Provided updates. Great service completed in a timely manner.
Lisa Green 08/15/2020
Purchased my car in 2018 and had some specks of finish coming off a wheel. Not bad maybe 2 tiny places. Not only did they repair they also picked up my car (45 mins from dealership) from my house. BMW of Macon sent all 4 wheels to Atlanta to be refinished even though it was just one wheel needing repaired. They went beyond exceptional service. Once completed they brought me my car & because it’s under warranty zero cost. I will be a lifelong customer with this dealership.
Tueisha Grant 08/15/2020
Excellent service. They finished the work in a timely matter. Due to our present situation, Covid 19, all precautions were taken. My vehicle was cleaned and returned in the matter that I left it.
Donald Jordan 08/14/2020
Just leased another 7 Series and could not be more pleased. I want to personally thank Jerimiah (or JJ as he prefers) for making the process seamless, and for reaching out to me about the great deals available on the 2020 7 Series. This is my 6th or 7th BMW from this dealership, and I appreciate effort that they put forth in making me as a customer feel welcomed and appreciated. Again, a special thank you to JJ.
Graham Thorpe 08/08/2020
Thanks for the quick, courteous service, the shuttle rides, and getting me in and out in one day.
Clarkson 08/02/2020
I live 90 miles away. Pick up and delivery of my car went smoothly! Communication with service dept. was outstanding.
Don Corbitt 07/30/2020
Our first experience with service at this dealership. They were prompt and thorough on getting the service completed and made the process seamless. Overall an excellent job.
Lizzette Nichols 07/23/2020
The service dept was very professional and helpful they made sure all of my needs we're met and explained in detail what was done to my vehicle
followed through, delivered the car to me-hassle free!
