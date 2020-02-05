service Rating

I had an issue with my 2012 VW Eos. On the first visit, they said a new fuel pump was necessary. After an expensive repair ($723), I thought everything would be fine, but no. I had to call them back and say it was doing the same thing. I was met by complete rudeness on the phone from a guy who said "Well, that's what the computer said it was, so it was fixed." I was livid, but took it back a 2nd time since they were going to do the diagnostic for free. On the 2nd visit, they replaced a fuel pump control moduel (another $250). Got home that night - and same issue again. I gave up. I feel like they didn't even test the vehicle after repairs and sent me on my way knowing there were still issues. I ended up getting rid of the car because why keep pouring money into it? But the level of subpar performance and customer service at this dealership was enough to make me not want to buy a VW again. Read more