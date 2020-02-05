Gary is my sales guy, and he is definitely the nicest person I’ve ever seen. He shot my a video to introduce me the car that I was interested online, and brought the car to my home for a test drive! Excellent service and very pleasant to deal with, and I got a great deal as well! Thank you for helping me getting this great car. Will recommend to anyone!
This is the second Atlas I bought from Jim Ellis VW and it was a good experience. They were perfectly professional and treated me (the customer) with respect at all times. I felt comfortable have a discussion on the purchase about my maximum to buy, while they explained what they could do to get there. I would purchase again.
I had an issue with my 2012 VW Eos. On the first visit, they said a new fuel pump was necessary. After an expensive repair ($723), I thought everything would be fine, but no. I had to call them back and say it was doing the same thing. I was met by complete rudeness on the phone from a guy who said "Well, that's what the computer said it was, so it was fixed." I was livid, but took it back a 2nd time since they were going to do the diagnostic for free. On the 2nd visit, they replaced a fuel pump control moduel (another $250). Got home that night - and same issue again. I gave up. I feel like they didn't even test the vehicle after repairs and sent me on my way knowing there were still issues. I ended up getting rid of the car because why keep pouring money into it? But the level of subpar performance and customer service at this dealership was enough to make me not want to buy a VW again.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
They were unable to fix my back up camera which is still under warranty. So, that kind of bummed me out. They were also not able to replace the outside thermometer which is still 8 degrees off. Despite that, Steve Garvey's customer service was fantastic!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
The Jim Ellis VW staff was very informative during my recent visit. I was contacted by Jim Ellis VW about an upgrade offer on my 2017 Passat. After reviewing the offer with the sales staff, decided to upgrade my vehicle to the 2019 Tiguan.
Everyone was helpful and not too pushy. Answered all the questions. Great dealership and sales person. Oleg was there for every question and took the time to make sure we were taken care off. Ensure you go and see him. Going back for another purchase.
When I went to this dealership I was warmly welcomed and was helped above and beyond my expectations. Luke was very helpful and friendly to me. I would go back to this dealership without a doubt to get another vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We just purchased a new Jetta for our daughter from Jim Ellis in Kennesaw. I cannot say enough good about this group from the salesperson, Gem (Jim), to the easy financing department and service as well. There was never any undue pressure for my daughter's first car purchase. We love this company and this dealer in particular. The service department helped drive this sale as well.
You will not regret working with this dealer.
VW Kennesaw didn't follow up with me in a timely manner in August so I stopped another service company for an alignment. Big mistake! After 3 alignments, the reputable company (5 stars on Yelp) refunded my money because they couldn't align the steering wheel correctly. Visited VW Kennesaw last week (primary service company) and they properly aligned my tires and steering wheel as well as identified and repaired my clunking noise. While is took longer than I expected, Arianna kept me informed as things progressed. It was another good experience and I'll continue to have my car serviced with VW Kennesaw.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Overall, the whole team of people that I worked with at Jim Ellis were extremely helpful through the whole process of buying my new car! Keenan went above and beyond to ensure all of my needs were taken care of promptly!!!
