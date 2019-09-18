service Rating

After having this dealership sell the car I had put a deposit on the previous year to another customer and charging me more for an available vehicle with less options (likely one promised to another customer), I brought the truck back to the same dealer to get the option I originally ordered, as I needed the tow package (I was assured at the time I could get it whenever I want). I truly thought they would make an effort to keep me as a customer and treat me better. They charged over $2100 for a $600 factory tow bar, saying there was nothing they could do...'300% mark-up that's the service department.' {shrug}. I dislike writing negative reviews, and I think everyone just has a bad experience from time to time, but I would recommend that people looking for either service or a new vehicle look elsewhere. This dealership really just does not care. I would get another Range Rover...they are great cars, but I would not give the Palm Beach dealership any more of my time or money. It's been a truly disheartening experience, both in purchase and service, and people deserve to be treated better, especially with higher-end purchases such as this. Read more