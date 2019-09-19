sales Rating

Daniel Fonte & Ray Lugo were excellent to work with. The 2016 Laramie I was leasing (from University Dodge) was about to expire. I had been shopping/test driving for 2 weeks checking out the F150 Lariat and Chevy LTZ and naturally the Laramie. I liked the new RAM and checked online inventory at all the dealers in the area for what I was looking for and online pricing. I hit University last because I did not like the experience I had from 3 years ago. However they had the largest selection and I found one equipped the way I wanted without getting too pricy. Once I had the VIN of the truck I wanted I reached out on their web site for lease pricing on my specifics of; 36month/12k miles per year/1st Payment and $1500 Out of Pocket. I asked for their best price as I was at the end of my current lease and was buying soon (just like I had done at the other RAM dealers). I got the standard Robo email response from the dealership with the phone number of a contact. I prepared myself for the usual frustration of; "come on down, we can work out a great deal, big sale, maybe I can do a little better when you come in, bla bla bla" . To my great surprise I reached Daniel who quickly provided an excellent price that was less than the other RAM dealers on a better equipped truck. I pressed for a better price, Daniel said he had nothing left & based on what I was getting from the other dealers including help from the buyers assistant I felt he was really at his best price but I pressed again..... Bed Liner at dealer cost but nothing left on the price. He really was ALL IN, and on the first try! This is the way it should be! I came in later that day and worked with Ray Lugo who had received all the details from Daniel. I was again pleasantly surprised how well Ray handled the new lease and return of my old lease. Both gentlemen were true professionals! Finance did their best to get me to add this and that (i did none), time consuming but they were professional about it as well. Overall this was the best and least aggravating car buying/leasing experience I have had in my 60 years, BY FAR! Daniel Fonte & Ray Lugo will be fair and treat you like a valued customer instead of a potential extortion victim :-) Read more