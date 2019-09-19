Great dealership!
by 09/19/2019on
Really good prices and a great staff!
Worst experience ever!
by 10/10/2019on
My husband and I went into the dealership to purchase a new truck and had the worst experience ever! We waited three hours just to go into the finance office. At that point the dealership was closed and it was just us and a spanish gentleman after us. Now I know that this gentleman was supposed to be seen after us because he was still test driving a vehicle while we were waiting to go into the finance office. So when my husband and I were next to go into finance at 8 o’clock at night, Peter Rosero, came out of the office and took the Spanish gentleman back before my husband and I. I was very upset that we were skipped and I had asked many times why we were skipped and we weren’t given a reason. Our salesman Alex Valenzano, kept apologizing and seemed just as upset as we were. When we were finally brought back to the finance office we spoke with Richard in the finance dept. I expressed my frustration with him and explain the situation and he basically told me that somebody went into the hospital and they were short staffed and that I was not skipped. Richard was in his office the entire time so how the hell does he know if we were skipped or not! After another hour went by in the finance office (9pm) we finally got the truck keys and left. The dealership couldn’t find the spare key and there was no gas in the truck for us to get back home which was two hours away. So from 3 to 9 PM my husband and I sat and waited with no television, no magazines, no food or snacks, and the stupid vending machine kept taking our money for drinks. We had to return the following weekend to get a spare key made and get the truck filled up with gas which was originally promised to us. This was by far the worst experience I’ve ever had at a dealership and will definitely not be returning!
University dodge
by 09/15/2019on
If you need a car go to university dodge. Go and see Babu and Gabriel and they will get you in the car you want.
Easy and painless
by 08/23/2019on
I went to trade in my car they gave me no issues And the whole process was nice and easy.
Great experience at University Dodge
by 08/05/2019on
University Dodge is a great dealership. They have a ton of inventory. We dealt with Gustavo Haimovich, who is patient, knowledgeable, and definitely makes sure you leave a satisfied customer. I would definitely recommend.
Couldn’t get a better dealership
by 08/03/2019on
This place is awesome. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. They made sure I got what I wanted and was happy withy truck. Gustavo is the man!
Professionals!
by 07/20/2019on
I had excellent experiences at this dealer buying 2 vehicles and getting my vehicle serviced. The employees are extremely professional and friendly. I highly recommend this place.
BAD BUSINESS
by 07/09/2019on
Just to give you some background information, I recently purchased a RAM 1500 with my son earlier this year and I left positive reviews at the time for the salesman named Claude. The reviews at the time were earned. However, on July 6, 2019, I returned to the dealer in order to buy another RAM 1500 and of course I went back to the previous salesman named Claude (MISTAKE). The original internet price listed was $31,990, Claude tells me that they can do $32,990 on the vehicle and I agree its a fair price. While discussing the price with Claude he tells me that I also have to pay a dealer fee of $895 (most dealerships have a dealer fee) but he also wanted to charge me an extra $695 for paint protection and interior cloth protection for the seat. I told him that's already included and is not a normal fee, remember I just bought a truck there a few months ago and this fee was not charged. After some back and forth, Claude agrees to waive this $695 (Claude was trying to scam me by making up a fee). I hope this is not a normal practice of taking advantage of your customer base. Claude then goes in the back office and comes back out about 5 minutes later and says he has some bad news, he stated that he can not do the price of $32,900 (which was already agreed upon) Claude stated that the actual price would be about $36,900. I guess Claude's word is no good, so be careful, his words don't match his actions. I got my bank card back and walked away. That same night I received a generic e mail from University Dodge basically saying that they know I saw a saleman today and what can be done to get a deal done. I basically responded back as I did above. I then received an e mail from Mr. Aicher stating that if I can come in they can do the deal at $32,900. I commend University Dodge for trying to do the right thing But the treatment I received as a returning customer from Claude, saying one thing and doing another, making up fake charges for customers is unacceptable. Instead of dealing with trickery and dishonest individuals I would recommend going to another Dodge dealership where customers are valued and not lied to.
Great Dealership
by 06/28/2019on
Great experience buying a 2019 Dodge Challenger. Worked with Raymond Hazoume and Peter Rosero and the deal went smoothly and the price satisfied both of us. Having dealt with a few other dealerships prior to coming here, they were worth the drive over from the west coast to make the purchase. I would highly recommend them.
Leo you did it once again
by 06/20/2019on
Thank you Leo for helping us once again find the best car for us, you are always amazing Thank you:) University Dodge is our preferred Dealer
Good place to do business
by 06/15/2019on
This is my third car purchased here and it has always been a professional and friendly place to do business especially with Carlos and with Peter in finance.
EXCELLENT experience
by 06/15/2019on
If you are in the market for a RAM truck, this is the place to come. My sales rep was Phillip Ballas and he did EVERYTHING right. I was an out-of-town buyer and drove 2 hours to pick up my Longhorn RAM. My local dealer(s) could not even come CLOSE to the deal I got here. I was skeptical at first. Thought it was too good to be true. But these guys came through 10000% on the promises they made. (And put in writing BEFORE I left the house to drive there) The finance team was spot on as well. Beat the best rate I could find on the internet. I would give them 10 stars if possible. Thank you for making this one of the easiest and smoothest car buying experiences I ever had. (I have have had quite a few)
AMAZING!!
by 05/31/2019on
On 5/30 I contacted this dealership after finding them through searching for âtop Ram dealerships in FLâ on google. I was greeted by Tracy via online chat and told her what I was looking for. Then I received a call from Miguel who gathered more info on my inquiry. Around 7p I made my way down there to check out some of the vehicles. As soon I arrived I was greeted by both Tracy and Miguel and to my surprise had the 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Sport (Black appearance package) already pulled up and ready to check out at the front entrance. Long story short Miguel and the team worked insanely hard to bring my payments for my beloved truck down to a reasonable amount and was able to complete this sale and drive off the lot all in a matter of 2 hours or so. I am extraordinary greatful for finding this dealership and working with Miguel and now will only go through him/Rob Lambdinâs University Dodge Ram for all my future Vehicle purchases. Fantastic job guys! Thank you!
excellent experiance
by 05/28/2019on
Daniel Fonte & Ray Lugo were excellent to work with. The 2016 Laramie I was leasing (from University Dodge) was about to expire. I had been shopping/test driving for 2 weeks checking out the F150 Lariat and Chevy LTZ and naturally the Laramie. I liked the new RAM and checked online inventory at all the dealers in the area for what I was looking for and online pricing. I hit University last because I did not like the experience I had from 3 years ago. However they had the largest selection and I found one equipped the way I wanted without getting too pricy. Once I had the VIN of the truck I wanted I reached out on their web site for lease pricing on my specifics of; 36month/12k miles per year/1st Payment and $1500 Out of Pocket. I asked for their best price as I was at the end of my current lease and was buying soon (just like I had done at the other RAM dealers). I got the standard Robo email response from the dealership with the phone number of a contact. I prepared myself for the usual frustration of; "come on down, we can work out a great deal, big sale, maybe I can do a little better when you come in, bla bla bla" . To my great surprise I reached Daniel who quickly provided an excellent price that was less than the other RAM dealers on a better equipped truck. I pressed for a better price, Daniel said he had nothing left & based on what I was getting from the other dealers including help from the buyers assistant I felt he was really at his best price but I pressed again..... Bed Liner at dealer cost but nothing left on the price. He really was ALL IN, and on the first try! This is the way it should be! I came in later that day and worked with Ray Lugo who had received all the details from Daniel. I was again pleasantly surprised how well Ray handled the new lease and return of my old lease. Both gentlemen were true professionals! Finance did their best to get me to add this and that (i did none), time consuming but they were professional about it as well. Overall this was the best and least aggravating car buying/leasing experience I have had in my 60 years, BY FAR! Daniel Fonte & Ray Lugo will be fair and treat you like a valued customer instead of a potential extortion victim :-)
My Big Truck
by 04/22/2019on
I went back today to have my bed liner installed in my truck that I purchased on April 20, 2019. The service department did a excellent job. It didn’t take them no more than 30 minutes or less to install the bed liner. Mr. Babu Seri greeted us with a Pleasant smile and was ready and willing to help us once again. And the sales manager came out to make sure all our questions were answer. We will recommend all our friends and family to your company when they’re ready to buy a new car or truck.
New Car
by 04/15/2019on
Cluade McClain, I really appreciate your patience today with me trying to buy my new SUV. It worked out great because I love my new vehicle. Thanks!
Excellent Service
by 04/08/2019on
had previously purchased a vehicle in 2018. The salesman Leo Ugodnikov was extremely attentive, and honest during the entire purchase. During the year that I owned the vehicle, I brought the vehicle in for regular maintenance and the service advisor that helped me, Peter, was an excellent representative of Dodge. Due to the excellent service that I received from purchasing the vehicle to regularly maintaining it, I bought another vehicle from Rob Lambdins in 2019. Again Leo Ugodnikov was my salesman. In addition, I received excellent assistance from another salesman, Claude and Sales Manager Kevin
Great Experience
by 03/25/2019on
Gustavo Haimovich (salesman)was fantastic. Very helpful, knowledgeable and went above and beyond. He was patient and never pushed the sale. Would definitely recommend if you are buying a new truck.
New Fleet Vehicles
by 03/18/2019on
We had a great experience working with University Dodge. Ray was very helpful, and very informative. He was quick to respond with any questiond we had. I highly recommend this dealership!
Received just what I was looking for
by 02/22/2019on
Thanks to Carlos Torres, who understand exactly what I was looking for, and made everything that was possible for him, to get it. Thanks!
Claude McClain
by 02/15/2019on
Had the pleasure to meet and speak with a new friend named Mr. McClain who played a major role in making my son extremely happy. He loves his new 1500. Thanks Claude. Rafael