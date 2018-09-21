sales Rating

While excited when purchasing a new car there is the dread of having to go to the dealership and experience the long, tedious process of negotiations and eventual purchase. We had done research on the car we wanted and reached out to several dealerships in the area. As I was travelling at the time I clearly stated I wanted this process to be done by email only. Carlos was the first to respond and it was "after hours". Over a period of 3 to 4 days we narrowed the negotiations to 2 dealerships but Carlos was clearly the easiest person to work with. We ended up striking a deal on Thursday night at 9:40pm, again after hours. We went to the dealership on Friday and everything was as promised. The team of Carlos, Brandon & Ali looked after us. The purchase was straight forward, very easy, and most importantly quick! I have no hesitation in recommending Cocoa Hyundai as a first class dealership. Read more