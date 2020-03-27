Service
by 03/27/2020
My service rep Ken Walter's did an excellent job at getting me and my truck in and servicing my truck. Although I needed a part and had to make another appointment it was done in a quick and timely fashion.
No issues
by 07/03/2020
Agent was very polite and helpful. Even with the extra work I requested, the car was done when she said it would be. She also gave me details on what work needed to be done and the cost. I appreciated that so I know what to expect the next time I come in. Thanks.
Service
by 03/27/2020
Oil change
by 02/13/2020
I arrived at 10 for an oil change and recall of 2 components, left at 1 1:15. Mechanic popped a tire putting it on lift, they replaced tire but wait was way too long John Iannarella, service manager was ver nice Mechanics too slow
Routine maintenance visit
by 11/27/2019
Ken always does a great job in thoroughly reviewing my service details. He also understands about efficiently getting a customer out of the store. Yesterday he even processed my bill since the cashier was away from her desk. Yep thumbs up for Ken. Service was good as well on our truck.
Sheridan Ford Service in Wilm Delaware is Great
by 07/15/2019
I really appreciate the Great Service & experiences I receive each time Im at Sheridan Ford Service in Wilmington Delaware... This past weekend I had a flat tire and I had a 1.5 hour drive in front of me for my Fathers Birthday Party, Sheridan Ford in addition to getting me back on the road promptly & safely, they even stacked their refrigerators with the food I was bringing to my Fathers Birthday so it would stay good while they were fixing my tire. Thank You!
Terrible detailing of used vehicle.
by 06/09/2019
I bought a 2016 Ford Explorer XLT over the weekend. Customer service was sloooooooooow. I was in the dealership from 11am until after 3:30pm. When I received my vehicle it was given to me extremely dirty on the inside (despite waiting over an hour do it could be detailed the only thing they did was wash the exterior. None of the windows were cleaned. Smudge marks were all over the sun roof in the backseat. There was old lollipop sticks behind the driver's seat. Other wrappers. A blue slime on the floor mats. It was disgusting. Extremely disappointed. Shouldn't feel this way 24 hours after a new car purchase.
Trustworthy
by 04/01/2019
I am in the process of buying my second new vehicle from Sheridan Ford, an Explorer in 2014 and now the 2019 Ranger. I am coming back the second time because they did absolutely everything that they promised in regard to the Explorer, and so I trust them to do the same this time around.
Terrible
by 12/08/2016
purchased a 2008 Suburu Outback from Sheridan Ford a year ago. I brought the car to a mechanic to have it looked at and they said the head gaskets were leaking. I brought it back to Sheridan and asked them to give me more of a break on the price and they said no. They told me the engine was in good condition when I bought it. Now its in the shop with a blown head gasket and I am looking at $2,400 in repairs. Might actually be $3,300 if the catalytic converter is shot. Don't do business here. I guess I should have known when over one third of their reviews are 1 out of 5 stars. Thanks for nothing Sheridan.
Charged me $1017.00 to not fix the problem.
by 02/13/2016
Charged me $1017.00 and didn't fix the problem. I brought in my 08 F-350 with a knocking in the front suspension. They told me it would cost about $1000.00. They changed a bunch of stuff in the front end and also told me there was still a knock in the front suspension, but that it was nowhere near as bad. Its exactly the same! They never fixed the problem! Its like taking your car in with the check engine light on and the change all four tires It didnt fix the problem!
Terrible Experience
by 10/02/2014
I came here because my family only buys cars from here, and have always had great turnouts. Since this was my first car, it was only right that I go here, but I on the other hand, bought a 2005 Chevy Equinox, about 5 months ago and it was the worst mistake I have ever made! About 22 days after I bought the car there was a terrible noise while driving, and it turned out to be the wheel bearing, on the driver side. I had to argue the dealership down to not make me pay the $100 diagnosis fee, and still came out $200 because of the power trained warranty. Turn around again about 2 weeks ago, the car just started to overheat for no reason. After checking all the fluids and not resolving the issue I took it into the shop on a Friday. The shop said they couldn't look at it until that Monday, and since the car couldn't be driven I had to get a rental car. Of course on a Friday I could only get a gas guzzling town and country van! Monday rolled around and I called to check on the car because I received no call, they explained to me that they were looking at it, and it was overheating but couldn't find a reason as to why. Tuesday afternoon I called again, because of the non communication to me, and was told it was sent it to a Chevy dealer because they were not sure what was wrong with it. I called later that afternoon and was told I would receive a call back. The next day she called and told me that Chevy couldn't find a problem and she was at their mercy. Next day this now Wednesday, and I had the rental for 6 days I called again and she said she was picking my car up and Chevy couldn't find a problem but, she was not satisfied with that answer. Later that day she called me and said that I could come get the car because, they couldn't find a reason for the overheating, and it had to be an air pocket that may have caused it! After 3 days the only thing that you can tell me is an air pocket? It took 2 dealerships to get me no conclusion? So since there was nothing "wrong" with the car I had to pay $100 for the diagnostic and $175 for the rental $275 total for nothing! They wouldn't even take a fee off knowing I barely put 1000 miles on it and was only 5 months in. Then I get in the car and turn it on and the oil light came on! This car has been nothing but a money pit, I wanted to finance another car and get out of that one, and I can't because the bank wants you to be in it for 6 months to a year, so I'm stuck with this piece of junk. I could have gotten the same deal on the street from someone else which I told the sales man from the gate. I would expect this out of a little car corral but not a "respectable" dealership. I'm very disgusted and mad I referred people there.
Terrible Customer Experience
by 06/27/2014
I am currently in the process of waiting for a new F-150 that I ordered from Sheridan Ford. Unfortunately, there have been some significant delays to receiving my truck, however this is not at all the driver of this review. I ordered my truck in mid April of this year and was explicitly given expectations of around 5-6 weeks maximum for my truck to be built and delivered to me. These expectations have been proven false. This alone is not a large issue. Things happen. The dealership can't be expected to take any blame for delays in the building of the vehicle or for the actual delivery to the dealership. My complaints rest alongside the communication to me during this whole process. I have received zero phone calls from my salesman. I began calling once a week on each Friday after the 4th week once I ordered the truck. I have received 4 possible due dates that were given to me with such conviction that one would think that the whole Earth would have to catch on fire before this truck was going to be delayed past the due date. I was given one particular due date at which I had to call around late afternoon to inquire about when I should come in, only to find out that it had been delayed for two weeks. The last due date I have been given (again only after I called the salesman) was June 24th. This date rolled by without a call to me to tell me that the truck had not been delivered and that I should not come to the dealership. Once I called that night, I was informed there was nothing that they could tell me. I asked if they could call the rail carrier to inquire as to why the truck is late. The response I received was that they don't know who to call and do not know where the truck is. If I buy a $0.50 book on Amazon I can get a tracking number and find out every 6 hours where the book is located prior to delivery but a $40K truck is supposedly drifting off in America somewhere without any papers, tracking number, or people to call to check the status. On June 25th, the entire day went by without a call. I called that night at 7:30PM to air my frustration about the lack of communication. I was promised by Rob that I would receive a call "every day" until the truck arrived. Today, June 26th, I received no call. I called tonight at 5:30 and asked Rob to call me back to let me know what is going on. No call back. My frustration has reached a crescendo. I have opened up a case with Ford customer service about the dreadful customer service I have received to date. During this call, the Ford representative, Steven, informed me of a website that I could personally track the status of my truck and the shipment/delivery. I informed Steven that this fact only adds to the lack of communication and service I have received to date. I was never informed of this site and if I had been, I wouldn't have wasted 15 telephone calls in the past 10-11 weeks to the salesman that can't give me the time of day to call me. There was one simple piece of information, however, that I would need to access this site to view my truck; order/VIN number. So I called Sheridan Ford again tonight around 7:30 PM. I asked for anyone in the sales department who could provide me with this information. I, unfortunately, was transfered to Rob who asked if he could call me back in "5 to 10 minutes" as he was with a customer. As you might have already surmised, Rob did not ever call me back. Enough is enough. I am a patient man and give people the benefit of the doubt, but over the past 10 or 11 weeks I have heard so many cliche sales lines each time I called, have been given every excuse in the book, and have received as little info as possible regarding my truck. Stop telling me that you were just about to give me a call when this is the 10th time that I have called you! Make it right Sheridan Ford, there is still time to rectify my experience. As I stated earlier, delays happen and in no part do I blame the delays on this dealership. But there is no excuse for not providing realistic expectations and timely updates to your customers.
Super salesman
by 04/02/2014
Keith C., willingness to be patient until we were done, easy to get to , shop on the premises so we count on knowing Ford will back up their car, initial price of car,
1 Comments
Ford F-350 Super Duty 6.7 Diesel
by 03/28/2014
Tara was absolutely excellent! For the past year I've been taking my truck to New Jersey. The reason is I had nothing but bad experiences with the local Delaware Ford dealerships. I needed an oil change, I took a chance and it all worked out for the best. I also decided to purchase a new set of Michelin's for my 2012 Diesel F-350, which is a vey good sign!
1 Comments
Great after the sale assistance!
by 03/22/2013
I needed the door entry code number for my new car that was not inside with the new car books. I took the car back and expected to have to wait for an hour for my turn without an appointment. However, within ten minutes they called the manufacturer or a numbers storage house and had my car's code and I was back on the road in fifteen minutes!
1 Comments
Fiesta Service
by 03/21/2013
Vehicle service, oil change and re-call correction, on my 2012 Fiesta was performed well and on-time. Customer service was good. Thank you Sheridan.
1 Comments
Sheridan Ford Baby
by 03/21/2013
I DRIVE and everytime I return I need an oil change and like clock work I get in and out for the most part. I enjoy Sheridan Ford and oulw recommend the dalership
1 Comments
regular and special service
by 03/20/2013
I have had routine service done at Sheridan several times and they have always accomodated my timing requests and completed the work on time and done well. I recently has a tire destroyed by a pothole and they got me in immediately, sold me a new tire at a reasonable price and did the necessary alignment promptly. they helped me avoid buying a new rim.
1 Comments
DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME!!
by 05/23/2012
DO NOT buy a car at this dealer. They are [non-permissible content removed]. We made a deal with a salesman on a used vehicle here - deal was finalized, APR approved, they had our registration cards, paperwork was prepared for us to sign the following day. We drove an hour and a half from Reading PA to pick up the car and sign our papers. When we arrived (an hour after the dealership opened....and at the time they were expecting us) we were told the car had been sold that morning. The manager, Steve Boyd, sold it. When we confronted the manager about it, he was very unprofessional and cocky. Shrugged it off like it was normal business and offered to put some gas in our car. I've never, ever had such terrible customer service in my life. We wasted half our Saturday dealing with [non-permissible content removed]. I've never seen an operation run like this. 3/4 of the employees were just sitting outside smoking. We talked to many other dealers about our experience last weekend with Sheridan Ford and were told that this way of business is not "normal" and is just a bad way of running a business. DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME - drive to another dealership where you will receive the courtesy and honesty you deserve.
1 Comments