I am currently in the process of waiting for a new F-150 that I ordered from Sheridan Ford. Unfortunately, there have been some significant delays to receiving my truck, however this is not at all the driver of this review. I ordered my truck in mid April of this year and was explicitly given expectations of around 5-6 weeks maximum for my truck to be built and delivered to me. These expectations have been proven false. This alone is not a large issue. Things happen. The dealership can't be expected to take any blame for delays in the building of the vehicle or for the actual delivery to the dealership. My complaints rest alongside the communication to me during this whole process. I have received zero phone calls from my salesman. I began calling once a week on each Friday after the 4th week once I ordered the truck. I have received 4 possible due dates that were given to me with such conviction that one would think that the whole Earth would have to catch on fire before this truck was going to be delayed past the due date. I was given one particular due date at which I had to call around late afternoon to inquire about when I should come in, only to find out that it had been delayed for two weeks. The last due date I have been given (again only after I called the salesman) was June 24th. This date rolled by without a call to me to tell me that the truck had not been delivered and that I should not come to the dealership. Once I called that night, I was informed there was nothing that they could tell me. I asked if they could call the rail carrier to inquire as to why the truck is late. The response I received was that they don't know who to call and do not know where the truck is. If I buy a $0.50 book on Amazon I can get a tracking number and find out every 6 hours where the book is located prior to delivery but a $40K truck is supposedly drifting off in America somewhere without any papers, tracking number, or people to call to check the status. On June 25th, the entire day went by without a call. I called that night at 7:30PM to air my frustration about the lack of communication. I was promised by Rob that I would receive a call "every day" until the truck arrived. Today, June 26th, I received no call. I called tonight at 5:30 and asked Rob to call me back to let me know what is going on. No call back. My frustration has reached a crescendo. I have opened up a case with Ford customer service about the dreadful customer service I have received to date. During this call, the Ford representative, Steven, informed me of a website that I could personally track the status of my truck and the shipment/delivery. I informed Steven that this fact only adds to the lack of communication and service I have received to date. I was never informed of this site and if I had been, I wouldn't have wasted 15 telephone calls in the past 10-11 weeks to the salesman that can't give me the time of day to call me. There was one simple piece of information, however, that I would need to access this site to view my truck; order/VIN number. So I called Sheridan Ford again tonight around 7:30 PM. I asked for anyone in the sales department who could provide me with this information. I, unfortunately, was transfered to Rob who asked if he could call me back in "5 to 10 minutes" as he was with a customer. As you might have already surmised, Rob did not ever call me back. Enough is enough. I am a patient man and give people the benefit of the doubt, but over the past 10 or 11 weeks I have heard so many cliche sales lines each time I called, have been given every excuse in the book, and have received as little info as possible regarding my truck. Stop telling me that you were just about to give me a call when this is the 10th time that I have called you! Make it right Sheridan Ford, there is still time to rectify my experience. As I stated earlier, delays happen and in no part do I blame the delays on this dealership. But there is no excuse for not providing realistic expectations and timely updates to your customers. Read more