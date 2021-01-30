5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Everybody finds time to write a poor review if they received poor service, so I decided to write a fair review for Lia Volkswagen in exchange for the fair deal I received on my new 2008 Passat. I began my research of VW after a co-worker picked one up about two months ago. This person I trusted did extensive product research before buying (or in this case leasing). I notice the Passat in the parking lot at my office and it really looked great, nice body lines and wheels. I poked around the VW web site and then used Edmunds to get a few quick price quotes. First of all, Lia Volkswagen was the first dealer to reply and they were the only one of three that actually quoted me a price. A few days later I did receive follow up emails from the other dealers with some quotes. Lia VW sent me a quote that was about $300 higher than another dealer, but when I spoke to the representative she noted the difference in equipment and clarified the value of their offer. I was pleased with their responsiveness and they seemed more genuine in their desire to earn my business. At the appointment they had the vehicle pulled up in front of the building ready to drive (and warmed up as it was a very cold day). After the test drive and some Q&A with the sales person, my trade was appraised and we were able to finalize the figures I had received in the quote. The trade value was inline with KBB web site and was reasonably close to what I was hoping to get. All in all this was a very easy transaction. I appreciate the good service and fair price (just around invoice). This was by far the best car buying experience I have ever had. The price I was quoted on the car I wanted was easy to get and no problems in taking it home. I recommend the Lia Volkswagen Internet for an easy purchase and a fair price. Ed. Read more