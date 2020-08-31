sales Rating

My lease experience (the second one I've had with Schomp, in 30 months) was nothing like the stereotypical experience people dread. There were no pushy, cheap suit clad salesmen, no high pressure tactics, no running back & forth to the Finance office, playing ALL the games we've all seen before. No, this experience (and my first one, with them) felt like I was hanging out with my best friends, laughing, sharing stories and not even realizing I was buying a car. My very own Dream Team, led by the brilliant Justin Albrecht (seriously, people, this man is my BMW wizard!) with starring roles by Portfolio Advisor, Amir Imamovic and BMW Genius, David Toben (LOVE these guys!!!) I have never been around a group of guys who are so passionate about helping their customers-their energy is contagious! I was coming out of a 428xi convertible lease and told Justin I wanted to save a specific amount of money on my monthly payment, this go around, as well as not wanting to put anything down and of course wanting a fully loaded vehicle-ha, dream on!! A tall and mostly unrealistic order, or so I thought. I came in expecting to leave with a 320 (or somehow find an X1 to fit the budget) and truth be told, I was bummed about both of those options. First World Problems, right...? Justin didn't miss a beat. He didn't tell me it was an impossible feat, he just sat down at his computer and got to work. Ten minutes later, after going through scenarios with the 3s and X1s, he looked at me and said the sweetest words I have ever heard, "How do you feel about a 5 series?" Whaaaaaaaaat??? "You mean the gorgeous cars with the sticker prices out of my budget so I never even had them on my radar, 5 series?" "Yep, that's the one." And as he began running down the list of all of the packages this car had, I swear I felt a single tear roll down my cheek. He found a 2016 demo that I would be able to lease (never knew that was an option) with super low miles, the most gorgeous color combination I never even knew I loved, every imaginable safety feature (and luxurious one) I had asked for and it was all mine for only my first month's payment. (reference the aforementioned Whaaaaaaaaat???) While I was waiting for the Punk'd cameras to jump out from behind the desk, Justin printed off the complete info for my monthly payments so I could see this was real. I'm sure I don't need to tell you that I took that deal and ran! When I arrived to pick up my car, a few days later, I was reintroduced to Amir (he helped with the initial numbers for my lease return, on my first visit). This man is nothing short of an absolute delight to interact with. From his huge smile, to his manners, to his charming personality, he had me laughing and feeling like I wanted to just sit there, signing document after document after document. I felt so taken care of and looked out for and I can guarantee you, those are NEVER things I have EVER said or felt when buying a car at any other dealership. (and believe me, I have dealt with many dealerships in my almost 42 years). Next up: David Toben...where do I even begin? This guy's enthusiasm for his job had me wanting to tear out of the dealership, doing 180, to test out my new car. It's so apparent, after talking to him, just how passionate he is about BMW and making sure he transfers that passion over to every new owner he works with. He was so thorough, so fun, and came up with brilliant analogies when I needed a bit more explanation of how certain features on my amazing new car work. He even sent me home with step by step instructions to further assist me in personalizing my car, as well as an offer to contact him ANY time or come back to the dealership for additional help-what a gem! I also want to mention the awesome detail guy (I never got his name, my bad!) who came down to my car and gave it one final once over, for me-much appreciated! As I said good night to these awesome people (I swear, I wasn't ready to leave the fun!) Justin reiterated to me he was there to be my advocate for any post-sale questions or issues, and I know he meant it. He was the exact same way through my first lease and he's the reason I came back to Schomp and will continue to do so. Thank you, Justin, for an extraordinarily fun buying experience and for being so incredibly good at what you do. I still can't believe my "downgrade" is a 535 xi :) Read more