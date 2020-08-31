Certified BMW 530e
Bought a certified BWM 530e, sales process was easy with one error; however, sales person went over the top to resolve !
Rory jaret
by 08/25/2020on
Wonderful experience, our salesmen took the time and got us into a perfect vehicle.
Superlative experience!
by 08/21/2020on
My lease was ending, so I decided to go to Schomp BMW. From the moment I stepped on the lot, I was greeted with a warm welcome and chatted with a service manager about the different SUV options. I continued to look at all the different models. The sales manager immediately greeted me inside the showroom and we spoke further about all the different options, driving experiences etc. I was also offered a beverage of my choice while I looked. I drove three different SUV's and finally decided on the one that I loved. Matt, Ben and Chris were extremely helpful in dealing with my previous lease termination. They were determined to make sure that I was given the best option to proceed with my new lease. I was truly impressed with the way they presented the vehicle to me in a separate showroom. Matt even threw in free weather protection mats for me, as I told him that I preferred those over the cloth ones. So thoughtful! There was a vehicle genius waiting for me to show me how everything worked, and to answer any questions that I had. They also said that I will be able to set up another genius appointment to learn even more about the settings, driving experience etc. I will definitely be taking advantage of that! Thank you Schomp BMW for the wonderful customer service. You've earned a loyal customer.
Great Experience
by 06/24/2020on
I recently purchased a CPO from Schomp via salesman Jason Kippenberger. I found my car on my first trip to the dealership. We worked beforehand via e-mail and telephone calls then closed the deal on my front porch. Jason applied absolutely no pressure during my shopping experience and made sure I was educated and got what I wanted. I appreciate all his hard work to make sure our family is in a safe car we love.
buying a new car
by 02/29/2020on
Eric Graves did an excellent job in making the buying of my new car a good experience.
Thank you
by 08/09/2019on
Robb Ashby and Sam Nejad both helped me with my purchase. They were honest, friendly, and knowledgable. I'm happy to have worked with them to find the perfect car for me with the right finances.
Repeat customer
by 07/06/2019on
I couldn't be happier about my experience at Schomp BMW. Chris Leirer helped me find the perfect fit for me, he is very resourceful and knowledgeable and easy to talk to. He listened to what I wanted and worked on it until I got the right vehicle. The process was easy making the experience a good one. I love my car and I am very grateful to Chris Leirer and to Matthew Rebeck for all of what they did for me. I highly recommend Schomp as a BMW dealership and the Loyalty Team as well.
User Car purchase
by 06/20/2019on
My sales person was very helpful helping me select a new car. I will refer many friends and family to Daniel as he was very professional with his service to me. I look forward to working with the dealership in the future. I really appreciate the service and assistance.
Buyer Better Beware
by 05/30/2019on
Paid a premium price for a used sports car, low miles and great exterior/interior condition. Within the first month and less than 150 miles the starter shorted out ($1300). When this was fixed, repair shop said front ($500) and rear ($600) brakes needed to be replaced. Plus a oil pan gasket was leaking, ($1000) and should be replaced. If buying anything from this dealership make sure you have a competent mechanic check out the vehicle, because Schomp BMW ignores obvious issues. I know better than trust any dealership, but thought they were reputable...my bad.
Absolute nightmare!
by 10/23/2017on
I've never had such a bad customer experience as I've had when buying our BMW from Schomp. We were harassed, threatened and lied to by the financial department and other representatives (mostly by Robb AshBy, Jin Pak). Your policy of ONE PRICE, ONE PERSON, ONE HOUR, couldnt be more far from the truth: it took 11 days to finalize the sale and involved more than 4 people. Schomp has been awful to deal with.
FIRST TIME CAR BUYER!!!
by 04/05/2017on
I WAS a first time car buyer who really didn't believe I was going to get my BMW but.....I thought WRONG Alice Hausing helped alot in a timely matter she got things done with NO hesitation. Up and honest about everything and the finance manager as well excellent they work as a team to get it done. I LOVE IT MOST DEFINITELY WILL RETURN AS WELL AS STRONGLY RECOMMEND...
Amazing service
by 02/24/2017on
The car buying experience at Schomp is just that, a wonderful experience. Matt Rebeck assisted me in getting a reliable, affordable vehicle. Fair trade value and the best car buying experience I have ever had.
Best Service
by 02/23/2017on
I have had many interactions with the sales and service team at Schomp BMW and they are always very polite and professional. I would recommend sales and service to friends and family
Great service
by 02/22/2017on
Actually enjoyed visiting their sales floor. Matt Rebeck was very professional. All dealers could learn a thing or two from them.
Great Sales Team
by 02/14/2017on
Had a really good experience with the sales team at Schomp BMW. Sales team was well coordinated and made me feel like their they could be trusted. Especially liked the delivery process, where a BMW Genius actually takes you through all of the functionally of the car. Outstanding.
Fantastic experience!!
by 02/13/2017on
Not your typical dealership experience. I kept waiting for them to slip me with a hidden cost, but they never did. They were honest from the beginning until the end. Tony is a standup guy, and I would highly recommend working with him. Oh, and I love my new BMW!
SCHOMP BMW - Client Advisor - Mo Kayeni
by 02/12/2017on
In the past three months we have built and ordered two 2017 cars through SCHOMP BMW. Our Client Advisor, Mo Kayeni was very helpful through all of the steps. There is no sense of any pressure to buy from this dealership. Mo provided an excellent overview of available options and their benefits to us. We particularly enjoyed ordering our vehicles with the exact colors and options that we wanted. We enthusiastically recommend this dealership and our Client Advisor for a very pleasant buying experience.
Best. Experience. Ever.
by 02/10/2017on
My lease experience (the second one I've had with Schomp, in 30 months) was nothing like the stereotypical experience people dread. There were no pushy, cheap suit clad salesmen, no high pressure tactics, no running back & forth to the Finance office, playing ALL the games we've all seen before. No, this experience (and my first one, with them) felt like I was hanging out with my best friends, laughing, sharing stories and not even realizing I was buying a car. My very own Dream Team, led by the brilliant Justin Albrecht (seriously, people, this man is my BMW wizard!) with starring roles by Portfolio Advisor, Amir Imamovic and BMW Genius, David Toben (LOVE these guys!!!) I have never been around a group of guys who are so passionate about helping their customers-their energy is contagious! I was coming out of a 428xi convertible lease and told Justin I wanted to save a specific amount of money on my monthly payment, this go around, as well as not wanting to put anything down and of course wanting a fully loaded vehicle-ha, dream on!! A tall and mostly unrealistic order, or so I thought. I came in expecting to leave with a 320 (or somehow find an X1 to fit the budget) and truth be told, I was bummed about both of those options. First World Problems, right...? Justin didn't miss a beat. He didn't tell me it was an impossible feat, he just sat down at his computer and got to work. Ten minutes later, after going through scenarios with the 3s and X1s, he looked at me and said the sweetest words I have ever heard, "How do you feel about a 5 series?" Whaaaaaaaaat??? "You mean the gorgeous cars with the sticker prices out of my budget so I never even had them on my radar, 5 series?" "Yep, that's the one." And as he began running down the list of all of the packages this car had, I swear I felt a single tear roll down my cheek. He found a 2016 demo that I would be able to lease (never knew that was an option) with super low miles, the most gorgeous color combination I never even knew I loved, every imaginable safety feature (and luxurious one) I had asked for and it was all mine for only my first month's payment. (reference the aforementioned Whaaaaaaaaat???) While I was waiting for the Punk'd cameras to jump out from behind the desk, Justin printed off the complete info for my monthly payments so I could see this was real. I'm sure I don't need to tell you that I took that deal and ran! When I arrived to pick up my car, a few days later, I was reintroduced to Amir (he helped with the initial numbers for my lease return, on my first visit). This man is nothing short of an absolute delight to interact with. From his huge smile, to his manners, to his charming personality, he had me laughing and feeling like I wanted to just sit there, signing document after document after document. I felt so taken care of and looked out for and I can guarantee you, those are NEVER things I have EVER said or felt when buying a car at any other dealership. (and believe me, I have dealt with many dealerships in my almost 42 years). Next up: David Toben...where do I even begin? This guy's enthusiasm for his job had me wanting to tear out of the dealership, doing 180, to test out my new car. It's so apparent, after talking to him, just how passionate he is about BMW and making sure he transfers that passion over to every new owner he works with. He was so thorough, so fun, and came up with brilliant analogies when I needed a bit more explanation of how certain features on my amazing new car work. He even sent me home with step by step instructions to further assist me in personalizing my car, as well as an offer to contact him ANY time or come back to the dealership for additional help-what a gem! I also want to mention the awesome detail guy (I never got his name, my bad!) who came down to my car and gave it one final once over, for me-much appreciated! As I said good night to these awesome people (I swear, I wasn't ready to leave the fun!) Justin reiterated to me he was there to be my advocate for any post-sale questions or issues, and I know he meant it. He was the exact same way through my first lease and he's the reason I came back to Schomp and will continue to do so. Thank you, Justin, for an extraordinarily fun buying experience and for being so incredibly good at what you do. I still can't believe my "downgrade" is a 535 xi :)
Great Experience
by 02/08/2017on
My experience with Schomp BMW was very positive from start to finish. Ben Brahler was very helpful and made the whole process as transparent and easy as possible. Ask for Ben!
Great experience
by 02/02/2017on
Ben Brahler truly went above and beyond to help me through the process of leasing my BMW. I highly recommend him and Schomp. And he is kind, with a good sense of humor too. Ask for Ben!
