Paradise Chevrolet

27360 Ynez Rd, Temecula, CA 92591
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Paradise Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(40)
Recommend: Yes (40) No (0)
sales Rating

Buy from Darrin!

by Madison and Yoyo Delgado on 08/13/2020

Literally the fastest and best car purchase experience of my life. My husband and I were extremely doubtful that they would be able to help us, but Darrin was extremely fast, friendly, and went above and beyond any of our expectations. He was such a pleasure to work with and so friendly. My husband got the exact truck that he wanted without a single issue.. mind blown! We couldn’t recommend him enough!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
467 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a car with Dave English

by Paradise Chevy on 06/04/2020

It was an absolute pleasure to work with Mr. English when I bought my car last week. He is straightforward with what he can do and very knowledgeable. He is very easy to talk to and listens to what you want. If you want to buy a car truck or any vehicle, ask for Dave English at Paradise Chevy in Temecula, he will treat you right!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great purchase experience

by Great purchase experience on 03/03/2020

I recently bought a new Silverado truck and was very satisfied with the experience and professionalism given by Joel Flores my sales person. Joel was very knowledgeable with the truck I was looking to purchase and worked with me to get the price point I wanted. Overall a great experience. I highly recommend Paradise Chevrolet and Joel Flores.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Becky Young got it done!

by Jan Fehling on 02/01/2020

My original order for my Sonic was delayed indefinitely, and it turned into quite the run around for Paradise. Did that stop Becky Young? No it did not! Becky's tenacity (for 7 months)paid off! Yesterday she delivered my new Sonic. She is the best! This our 9th purchase from Paradise, and it's all because of Becky!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Blazer

by Jerry Rounds on 01/30/2020

Last week my wife and I purchased a 2020 Chev Blazer from Becky Young. We have purchased several cars from Becky before and have enjoyed our experience. This time Becky did not disappoint. Becky worked very hard to find the car that we wanted and gave us a very competitive purchase price. She is a true professional. We have thoroughly enjoyed our experiences with Paradise Chev. The company is well managed and filled with very friendly and customer oriented employees, from sales, service, and parts. We highly recommend buying a car from Paradise Chev. Thanks Becky!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Paul Whitten is the Best!

by Daisy on 01/11/2020

Paul Whitten thank you for your outstanding customer service. We enjoyed working with you. You went above and beyond to deliver the best service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience

by Best Car Buying experience on 01/05/2020

Had the best car purchasing experience thanks to the team at Paradise Cheverolet! Damione was absolutely a pleasure to talk with and so knowledgeable and helpful. We found the truck we were looking for and love. The approach by the team of no pressure and there to help you however they can makes the car buying experience a good one. We will definitely be purchasing our next vehicle at Paradise. Thanks guys!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Joel was there for me!

by Dawn Ramos on 12/22/2019

Joel Flores kept an eye out for the vehicle I was looking for and when he found it, he called me right away and sent me pictures and video of the vehicle! Great experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Place to get a vehicle

by Henry Cruz on 12/18/2019

Paradise Chevrolet is a great place to get a car , Peter Williams was wonderful and helped me every step of the way.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Gabe is a great sales man

by Issamandemma11 on 12/11/2019

Gabe helped me and my wife buy a used vehicle and it’s just perfect and we didn’t feel pressured in anyway. He really cared about our opinions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

AWESOME PRODUCT SPECIALIST

by AWESOME PRODUCT SPECIALIST on 11/08/2019

Iris De La Cruz with Paradise is absolutely awesome! I had not purchased a vehicle for many years, so many new features were not familiar to me. Iris took the time and had the patience to answer all my questions about everything. Never rushed me, made sure I had every answer. Car buying can be overwhelming, I was very fortunate to have Iris on duty to help me with this experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Another Awesome Sales Experience

by Mae Mae on 11/01/2019

I bought my second car from Paradise Cadillac and received superb service once again. I pride myself on spending money only where the customer service is awesome. Lance Orosco was super energetic, happy and very knowledgeable. He was patient and attentive and I really appreciate that. I love the Cadillac brand and will continue to buy from this dealership even though there’s another equal distance from my home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great car purchase experience

by Ron Savitt on 10/19/2019

Damion Thompson was extremely professional and low key in his help with my auto purchasing experience. I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking to purchase an automobile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Great Service, no pressure!

by Love My Truck on 10/01/2019

I wanted to take thank Sam and Christian. They worked with me, found me the truck I wanted and listened to all the minor features that I wanted. I never once felt like they were pushing a truck on me, they wanted to and did everything they could to get me MY truck! Their patience, attitudes and knowledge was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

They get it done Right!!

by Sergio Gomez on 09/13/2019

I really have to say I've never experienced such great effort and persistence to get me the Best deal I have ever gotten buying several cars throughout the years. Damione Thompson great respectful man for a sales person, with experience that is evidence for all types of credit levels. Its an honor to share with all who read this survey to say, you'll be in great hands for your business here with Damione at Paradise Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great sale again

by Alfredo on 08/24/2019

I would like to say that this is my second vehicle purchase from Paradise and they continue to suprise me. The level of professionalism with no pressure.Steve Burchfield did a amazing job! Keep up the good work Steve!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent experience purchasing a car from Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula,

by Dianne1 on 08/15/2019

My husband and I went to Paradise Chevrolet in Temecula a few days ago and we’re made comfortable as soon as we walked in the door. Our salesman, Damoine Thompson was more than helpfull through the process of purchasing a car. We highly recommend him and this dealership if you’re in the market for a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Really Kind Buying Experience

by SuzieSoccer on 08/01/2019

Ryan Kelley was so helpful in finding the right vehicle for me. I came in late at night and he was able to get me just what I wanted in no time at all. Thank you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Ask for Lance; he does A Lot

by Shauna on 07/29/2019

Lance is our salesperson for our new cars. I write "is" because we will plan on purchasing our next car through him as well. He is truthful and objective, gave us facts, not fluff. And he is so friendly that other customers of his would stop by and say Hi to him. I can definitely understand why. Lance even came in on his day off to complete the sale of my Bolt EV. We were there for 4 hours with the final test drive and getting the financing and such. He heard and remembered my dad is in a Corvette Club and gave him something special. Above and beyond is how I would summarize Lance Orosco. God uses men like him to make this a more friendly world.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Exceptional Dealer Experience

by KTJR on 07/16/2019

I typically cringe at the thought of having to deal with the sales team at most dealerships. Be it the jam it down your throat sales approach or the lack luster level of knowledge displayed when questioned about the vehicles they sell. Paradise Chevrolet and in particular Steve Burchfield the internet sales manager would be the exception. I was interested in a vehicle I found on the Chevy .com site, I contacted them online and Steve promptly contacted me and we were able to negotiate a very fair deal that far exceeded what I was able to achieve at 2 other dealerships. Fees were more than fair and the whole deal went down without all the DEALER DRAUMA. If you are looking for a respectable deal from a Straight Shooter I would highly recommended Steve Burchfield at Paradise Chevrolet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018 Tahoe from Damione

by Daleboughton on 06/05/2019

Wow!!, my wife and I had a wonderful car buying experience. Car buying can be prettstressful,but Damione our salesperson was wonderful. Very knowledgeable, helpful, and interested in our wants and needs.He made the process easier than I had expected. He was so very Professional and a joy to work with. During the process I felt he had our best interests at heart. I can and will definitely recomend Damione to anyone I hear looking for a vehicle.And in the future I will definitely look to Paradise first for my vehicle needs. A BIG thank you to Paradise, but especially to there wonderful employee Damione Thompson!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

