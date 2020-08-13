sales Rating

I typically cringe at the thought of having to deal with the sales team at most dealerships. Be it the jam it down your throat sales approach or the lack luster level of knowledge displayed when questioned about the vehicles they sell. Paradise Chevrolet and in particular Steve Burchfield the internet sales manager would be the exception. I was interested in a vehicle I found on the Chevy .com site, I contacted them online and Steve promptly contacted me and we were able to negotiate a very fair deal that far exceeded what I was able to achieve at 2 other dealerships. Fees were more than fair and the whole deal went down without all the DEALER DRAUMA. If you are looking for a respectable deal from a Straight Shooter I would highly recommended Steve Burchfield at Paradise Chevrolet. Read more