Enterprise Car Sales is awesome. Honestly, the best experience I've had buying a used car. Especially their salesman Zach, who helped me out immensely. A little background, I had gotten my previous car, a 2007 Nissan Sentra, from this lot. It was a solid car for a good price and lasted me 9 years and over 150K miles. But sadly the transmission broke down very suddenly this last Friday and would have cost thousands of dollar to rebuild. I decided to instead put that money towards a down payment on a new one. I was referred to Zach and gave him a call. He was very reassuring and we arranged for me to come in the next day. I showed up around 10:30 on Saturday, told him my preferences, and he found a host of cars that fit what I was looking for. He was very friendly and attentive to what I wanted and came up with a good lineup to try out. He actually ended up surprising me with an option I hadn't considered, a Nissan hatchback. I had mentioned to him that I bike and wanted a car where that would fit and thought this might fit my needs. While I had never considered a hatchback before, I ended up loving it. It was a 2015 (I was surprised it was still that new) Nissan Versa Note with lots of nice features and functionality for under 13K. Zach even let me take it for a quick ride on the freeway just to see how it handled higher speeds (which it did just fine). He was really pleasant to work with and was sure to answer all my questions and explained every step of the process. Even as we went through the paperwork, he'd explain what each signature was for and answered any questions I had. (Enterprise can also handle all the DMV for an additional $20.) They got me a fantastic monthly rate for the financing too. Enterprise Car Sales is seriously the best place you can go to shop for a used car. I can't recommend it highly enough. If you go, be sure to ask for Zach. He's helpful and really good at finding what you need. As I said, I came in around 10:30 am after an unexpected emergency car breakdown, unsure if I was going to be able to drive to work Monday, and by 1:30 that same day I left with a new car for a reasonable price. You can't go wrong with these guys. Read more