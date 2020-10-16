Love this place
by 10/16/2020on
Mustafa and shareef and Jeff and Joshua are awsum they worked so hard to get me into my new truck ... thanks guys I Love the new ride
2020 jeep cherokee
by 09/26/2020on
they are very helpful with you when trying to buy easy-to-buy and best sale representatives alwayd trying to help
Bought a 2020 Dodge Durango thanks to Hector!!!
by 09/23/2020on
Awesome experience with the help of Hector, he was patient and so helpful in making sure we got what we came for from the beginning of meeting him on the lot and the finance guy Joshua explained everything so well and took his time. We loved how well they took care of us and still keeping up with us and our new 2020 Dodge Durango!!! Would definitely recommend going there!!! Thank you again Hector for helping us get our Family Dream Car!!!
Just got my 4th vehicle from em
by 11/22/2019on
Nasir and the team at central valley are great to work with. Always straight forward and friendly.
James Pires
by 10/22/2019on
He was so amazing! He took his entire day to make my sons dream come true! Did everything in his power to help my son drive off the lot in his dream car. Thanks James. We appreciate ur patience, time and honesty.
Horrible customer service
by 04/09/2019on
Made an appointment at 8:30 AM car wasn’t even touched until after 1:00pm. Told check engine light and code was probably due to a bad batch of gas because they couldn’t find anything wrong. I sat in lobby till 3pm to hear that. I was told I couldn’t get a rental because they needed to run a diagnostic first. which took them 7 hours so they felt it was good customer service to have me wait in the lobby for 7 hours! I also asked them to rotate my tires and it wasn’t done! They marked my form saying they were going to check tires and air and it wasn’t done either. When I questioned the service manager about it he looked at me and said “we don’t have mechanics waiting with wrenches in their hands for customers to pull up!” Rude, condescending, and unprofessional! I will never come here again!
DAVID FURTADO AWESOME SALES REP
by 01/28/2019on
Big thank you and shout out to David Furtado at central valley dodge. Went above and beyond to make sure we got the specific truck we needed. I would recommend anyone looking to buy a new car or truck check out central valley dodge in Modesto. Great selection and helpful friendly staff will make sure you get what you want.
Excellent Dealership!
by 07/02/2018on
This is by far the best dealership I have ever gone to. I was helped by Joe Zarate and he was excellent! I ended up going home with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and have been so happy with it. The customer service is excellent and the prices cannot be beat. If youre looking for an honest dealership this is the place to go!
Amazing customer service
by 07/27/2017on
The experience was Amazing! There are nothing but good things to say! Customer service was awesome! The best car buying experience ever!
Feel Good Hustle
by 05/21/2017on
January 2017 my wife and I were looking for a new car because our current car had over 100k miles and was too small for our needs. We found a 2016 Chrysler 300 at Central Valley Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. I called and spoke with Dave Sturtevant. I told him our interest in the 300. I also told him we wanted apply for financing jointly and that my credit was better than my wife's credit and also trade in our current car. So at his instruction, I filled out the loan approval application with both of our credit & financial information. I also gave him the specs and VIN for our current car. Later that day I was contacted and told that we were approved. We just needed to come down to the dealership and sign the papers. Great, right? So that evening we went down after dark and met with Dave, Razavi "Mike" Mehrdad, and a young lady who had just started to work there. We test drive the car, which was great. We went back to the dealership and went to the office to fill out the paperwork. That is when the real deal and hustling started. First, they said they only ran my wife's credit, which was not what I had previously explained to them. They also was only going to do the loan under her name. Also, opposite of what I had previously conveyed to Dave. Mind you that by doing this with her credit score being lower than mine guaranteed a higher interest rate. Then they asked for the previously agreed upon $1000 down payment. Then they suddenly acted like they had totally forgotten,about our trade in and needed to crunch the numbers again. After doing so, they said they wanted more down payment. (Remember this is after already knowing the details, trade-in, down payment that was previously discussed). So we had to pay another $500 down. This was all Mr. Sturtevant & Mr. Mehrdad orchestrating the hustle. The new girl was sweet, but obviously new to the hustling type of process. So even though I was mad at this point, I wanted the car because it was exactly what my wife wanted. We were just getting it at a higher interest rate, only on her credit, and costing us more of a down payment. We then were escorted to the financial officer's office to finish the paperwork. Joshua Godfrey was friendly, but very cocky. Understandable since he was previously in the Air Force. He tried to sell us over $100 in additional insurance in case we totalled the car before it was paid down below what it's value was. When we first declined, I wasn't sure if we made him mad or hurt his feelings. (Air Force, remember?) So we agreed upon a lesser cost that covered the minimum of what was needed. So we finally ended up the car, minus it being detailed or with floor mats. Also minus an extra $500 for the down payment. But plus extra interest and by proxy, a slightly higher payment. So I write this to warn others that they WILL try to hustle you, and they will not do what they agreed to do. That Feel Good Automotive Place doesn't feel so good.
Outstanding experience
by 05/07/2017on
Had an awesome experience purchasing our new Jeep. Very knowledgeable and courteous. The process was simple and convenient.
Superb customer service!
by 02/03/2017on
I could not be happier with my purchase from Central Valley. They went above and beyond to help me achieve my dream Jeep, from Vanessa and Nasir in Sales to Pete in Finance, and everyone else I met, I received the utmost courtesy and respect. Though I live in Stockton, I intend to make this my go-to dealership in the future. They get the highest recommendation from me!
New car purchase
by 12/11/2016on
Worked with sales associate Stephen Garcia. My wife changed her mind a couple of times yet finding the exact vehicle was not a problem and believe me, she's picky especially with all the options. Stephen met and exceeded her expectations. Mud guards to protect the vehicles pearl white paint was an issue and a requirement. Stephen included parts associate Tomas Zavala and managed the details so this could happen in a prompt, efficient and satisfactory manner. Stephen even made the staff detail the car for delivery which would be expected except it was raining cats and dogs which made this achievement unique. Even the finance officer was pleasant and shared his Christmas cookies with us. We've purchased four vehicles from this dealership since 2003 and have always had an outstanding experience.
Great Service Nasir
by 12/08/2016on
Originally went to Nissan, but wife wanted to check out the Dodge Ram. I agreed and I'm glad I did. Nasir Salehzada was a great salesperson. He found us a brand new truck that was exactly what we wanted. Everyone at Dodge and Nissan were extremely helpful. Thanks Nasir!
Great Service
by 11/14/2016on
Sales Consultant, Jesus Mejia was professional and patient with assisting me in getting my Nissan Murano. It was a quick trade-in purchase with a reasonable negotiation. He offered to do some additional cleaning on the car and tires himself to ensure that I was satisfied with the purchase. I would recommend doing business again with them if your on the market for a new or used vehicle especially their selection of SUVs.
Great Experience!
by 08/17/2016on
Sales Consultant, David Sturtevant did the best job in finding the vehicle I truly wanted. He kept me up to date on the entire process. I really appreciate the time and effort it took Dave, for me to drive out of the dealer lot in my brand new Jeep Wrangler. Thanks Dave!
Awesome buying experience
by 07/04/2016on
The sales men micheal razzavi was very helpful and very friendly, he would let me and my father think and talk about our choices of trucks we wanted to buy, without being to pushy. And they were happy to get a translater in Spanish every time I needed help explaining some thing to my father.
Well-functioning and customer-centric organization
by 05/24/2016on
Central Valley VW, especially salesperson Stephen Garcia, go above and beyond. They are responsive, efficient, and accurate. It is clear this is that rare place where associates are a team and actually like (who knew?!?) what they do for a living.
Awesome experience!
by 05/04/2016on
I highly recommend this dealership. Everybody was extremely welcoming and made me feel very comfortable looking for a car by myself. Cesar is the guy to see here. He is a product specialist and can tell u everything u would ever need to know and more about a vehicle. Lance was awesome too! They made the car buying experience enjoyable and not intimidating.
Great
by 04/02/2016on
We drove into Central Valley Dodge just wanting to look at the new Dodge Durangos. The sales staff were so awesome. They were very helpful but not pushy. They gave us time and space to pick out a car. I had another appointment to make it to and they did everything they could to make sure that I could get out of there in time to make my appointment. They are awesome!!!!!
Great experience!! Highly recommend Jesse!!
by 03/29/2016on
Jesse delivered on his promise to find us the Durango that we wanted when they didn't have it on the lot. He was extremely patient when I asked a million questions and then told him that I wanted the vehicle in a different color. He came in on his day off to talk numbers and came in very fair even though they had to get the car from another dealer over 120 miles away. Was a 3 day process but Jesse stuck with us and kept us informed the entire time. We ended up with exactly what we wanted and couldn't be happier with the transaction. If you want a sales guy that won't BS you and work his butt off to make it happen then Jesse is your guy at Central Valley.
