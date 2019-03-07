Great experience!
by 07/03/2019on
My wife and I were looking for a used 2018 Toyota Camry with light colored interior. After locating it at Enterprise Car Sales we arrived and were greeted by Alex. He was very nice, we test drove it, then sat down to work on financing with Damon. Both Alex and Damon were great, appreciated having a great experience! Thank you, Stephen
Amazing Experience!
by 07/11/2018on
Being a first time car buyer, I was extremely nervous about the whole car buying process. That changed once I came to Enterprise! Andre at the Enterprise center in Fresno was super helpful and very sweet! He made sure that I not only found a car that I liked, but one that wouldnt break my bank as well. This was very appreciated since I am also a full time student. If I ever am looking for a car again, Enterprise will be the first place I look to. Highly, highly recommend to any and everyone!
Great experience
by 06/08/2018on
I had spent a few weeks looking for a used Nissan rogue and was disappointed in the ones I was Finding and a lot of the service at other dealers were very rude. I went to the Fresno Enterprise Car Sales and they went out of their way to find me the car I wanted and even delivered it to my house. They were Friendly staff and an all around great experience. Highly recommend
10 out of 5 stars
by 05/28/2018on
Do yourself a favor and get a car here!! I told Andre and Shaun what kind of truck I wanted and within 10 days it was delivered to me!! You dont get that kind of service from a conventional dealership! Even after a bankruptcy they were able to get me a reasonable interest rate and monthly payment. Just what I needed to help build my credit. They have a good reputation for a reason. Thank you guys!!
sales
by 04/06/2018on
I arrived early before the rental place was even open, one of salesmen was in the office and came out to talk to me. I thought that was very accommodating to me. after I told him my situation, he let me know my options and he gave a couple of days to think it over. over all it was a good experience.
exelent
by 10/17/2017on
ouick and easy service. great people.
Easy Peasy Car Buying
by 08/30/2017on
I was looking for a manual wheelchair friendly vehicle and the Damon, the salesman, had no problem lifting the chair into the van to show how well it fit. Even demonstrated different configurations to allow the chair to be folded or even left fulling open and still fit with room to spare. Damon even made the effort to find the van that fit my technological needs/wants. No hassle and no pressure.
Buyer
by 06/16/2017on
I went to Enterprise to purchase a clean used car. It was a successful experience for me. The sales person was very helpful...
Great experience!
by 05/30/2017on
I have never had such and easy experience buying a really great car. Craig Crews was the kindest, most knowledgeable car salesman I have ever dealt with. Hats off to Enterprise car sales, Fresno.!! I LOVE my Ford Escape!
Excellent experience
by 11/18/2015on
No pressure, great service, got the car I wanted at the price and terms I requested.
