Equal Equality Non Existence
by 06/15/2020on
Visiting Nash Auto Sunday June 14,2020 to view Rx350 at the moment has 2 black exterior models available. Interesting how I was given the keys to the RX350 with moonroof/fake leather interior while on the other hand the model with panoramic moonroof/real leather keys and customer service was non existence. Meaning Nash Auto interested in selling me the less desirable rather than the nicer model. The lady on the premises was very nice with equal humanity equality. The larger built male who took over the assistances who I was told is the boss but not manager is the employee that was not interested in selling me nicer RX350 model and ignored my existence when viewing this vehicle. I am Black and have the ability to pay cash for vehicle.
Scamming People with Sneaky Charges
by 06/14/2020on
I submitted my inquiry online and was contacted within a timely manner. The second day I decided to purchase the car, and due the COVID situation, I scheduled to have the car delivered to my house. Over the phone I asked about other charges and fees, and my sales person there are 5 charges including registration and licensing, and he said other than that it's just taxes. So I agreed and we met the next day. Everything went smoothly and I signed majority of the paper until the financing contract. On the contract, there is a $1660 charge for Nimbo GPS System, and another $1660 for 3M protection film. $3320 charge without my knowledge just quietly sneaked into my contract!!! And when I asked about it, he said it was “required”. Required by whom?? I was not happy about the surprise!! $3220 out of a car priced of 20990, that’s 16% of the car price!I was ready to walk away because it’s wrong to trick the customer, but I offered to pay $400 for the 3M film which they agreed and they also took off the Nimbo GPS. The only reason I did that was because I know this is a bad time and the sales person drove all the way over to deliver the car. I ended up having to go to the dealer with them to get a new contract. In the end, they only adjusted the 3M film charge from $1660 to $712, and he said he deducted the remaining $300 from the registration fee for accounting purposes, which I found out later it's just another proof of how shady they are. The registration fee was estimated but you can easily get an accurate estimation on DMV's website. I looked it up on afterwards, they adjusted the amount to under the actual registration fee by $216. So of course later I will receive a bill from DMV. After leaving a 2 star review on yelp, I got 2 calls from sales and GM, both of them were trying to justify how scamming people is “how all dealers do business” and I should remove my review because it makes it difficult for them to do business. GM pretended to learn about the situation, and she said she will look into it and get back to me, which of course, is another lie. Wasted an hour of my time! You might come across some nice inventory there or get attracted by their laid-back atmosphere, just know what you see isn't gonna be what you get!
Go See Mo
by 01/11/2020on
First of all and above all else if you are looking for an honest trustworthy and professional car dealership then you need not go anywhere else but Nash Auto. Our experience with Mo at this dealership has been nothing short of extraordinary. We live 197 miles from this dealer and after spending months looking for a quality used vehicle and sifting through hundreds of ad's via all the known web sites like car gurus and such we found our perfect used car at this dealership and decided to roll the dice and take a trip to see if what we had found could really be true. From the moment we started speaking with Mo we were treated with courtesy and respect. A week after taking delivery of our vehicle our check engine light came on and we took the car to a local Audi mechanic where we live. The mechanic concluded the code was for a thermostat failure and so I contacted Mo and asked him why this was not found prior to our purchasing the car and then the next day he called us back and offered to help us out with the cost of the repair even though the car was sold and purchased by us without a warranty!!! I realize this sounds like a too good to be true story but I assure anyone that is reading this review that I was not asked to write this review nor am I making this up!! This "good faith"gesture by Nash Auto has not only insured Mo that he will now have all of our family's business but also speaks volumes as to the honesty and integrity of the Nash family itself and that they truly do care about their customers and are not just another used car store where they simply play the numbers game and then move on to the next sale. Again, do yourself a favor and go see Mo at Nash Auto and know that you will be told the truth and taken care of after the sale, it simply doesn't get any better than that when it comes to buying a car folks!!! BRAVO to everyone associated with this fabulous, HONEST and professional car dealership.
Step it up
by 10/12/2019on
Thank you Sam for your- email I drove 4 hours to your dealership to examine your 2013 Audi A3 TDI with all intent to buy. I am in desperate need of a high mpg vehicle(110 mile daily commute). Upon arrival I was greeted (once inside) and treated very cordially. Upon inspecting the vehicle and driving it, I found multiple issues and discrepancies with the vehicle. The road noise (from the worn and weather-checked tires) was unbearable. Both of the sun visor clips were gone causing both sunvisors to just hang in line of sight. Furthermore, your dealership "installed" a Clear Bra "protection" on the hood, door jambs and rear hatch area. Not only was that installation unnecessary, it was "installed" very poorly. The hood has a big ripple on the front near the driver's side headlight. That is just bad business. Not mentioning the fact that you are charging $2 grand for this "protection package". Also, you have listed this vehicle online at $13,990 and yet you have stickers on the windshield showing $16,999. The milage shown on the internet compared to the actual milage on the car differs a hundred miles or so.This tells me that I'm not the first person to test drive that terd and walk away. You dont need to tack on USELESS crap to sell a car. Spend a few bucks to install a good set of tires and get the interior in check. I guarantee that car would fly off your lot. As a person that has been in automotive sales, you all need to step up your game. Brian Dodson