sales Rating

I submitted my inquiry online and was contacted within a timely manner. The second day I decided to purchase the car, and due the COVID situation, I scheduled to have the car delivered to my house. Over the phone I asked about other charges and fees, and my sales person there are 5 charges including registration and licensing, and he said other than that it's just taxes. So I agreed and we met the next day. Everything went smoothly and I signed majority of the paper until the financing contract. On the contract, there is a $1660 charge for Nimbo GPS System, and another $1660 for 3M protection film. $3320 charge without my knowledge just quietly sneaked into my contract!!! And when I asked about it, he said it was “required”. Required by whom?? I was not happy about the surprise!! $3220 out of a car priced of 20990, that’s 16% of the car price!I was ready to walk away because it’s wrong to trick the customer, but I offered to pay $400 for the 3M film which they agreed and they also took off the Nimbo GPS. The only reason I did that was because I know this is a bad time and the sales person drove all the way over to deliver the car. I ended up having to go to the dealer with them to get a new contract. In the end, they only adjusted the 3M film charge from $1660 to $712, and he said he deducted the remaining $300 from the registration fee for accounting purposes, which I found out later it's just another proof of how shady they are. The registration fee was estimated but you can easily get an accurate estimation on DMV's website. I looked it up on afterwards, they adjusted the amount to under the actual registration fee by $216. So of course later I will receive a bill from DMV. After leaving a 2 star review on yelp, I got 2 calls from sales and GM, both of them were trying to justify how scamming people is “how all dealers do business” and I should remove my review because it makes it difficult for them to do business. GM pretended to learn about the situation, and she said she will look into it and get back to me, which of course, is another lie. Wasted an hour of my time! You might come across some nice inventory there or get attracted by their laid-back atmosphere, just know what you see isn't gonna be what you get! Read more