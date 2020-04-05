sales Rating

On August 30, I went to the Concord Dealership with an a TrueCar price guarantee of 28,404 for a CX-3 Grand Tour. I also brought a loan approval from Capital One and Auto Trader quote for 11,600 my Mustang. At first I was impressed with Sammy. He checked my mustang and did a new AutoTrader quote for my car. It was for $12,800ish. Sammy even said "I got an extra 1000 for your car" Everything was good until it was time to sign the contracts. From that point on It has been one issue after another with this dealership Issue #1 The finance manager had all the documents printed and started going thru them. He also mentioned that he needs to run thru these quickly because he needed to leave for a wedding. After signing 4 or 5 of them I noticed the date and vehicle were wrong. We had to start over updating and reprinting each document as we went thru the process very quickly. Issue #2 I noticed the price of the car showed 29,040. When I asked about the difference from the TureCar he said this is the price he was given, I said no thanks then I stood up to leave. All of a sudden they decided to match the TureCar price. Issue #3 I was told the service contract pays for itself by having new brake pads. They also recommended the extended warrantee because this car is a first year model and it probably have issues. I ended up checking on the services costs for the CX-3 later on, The service costs are much less than the 2,999 plus interest over 5 years. cost for the service Issue #4 The trade in value of my car that Sammy verified was 12,800(ish) After the cost was changed to 28,640 from 29,040 I noticed the trade in vale of my car was 11,000. I asked why and was told because that's what they are giving me. Because of my overall expertise with Concord Mazda I have not doubt 12,800 was changed to11,000 after the cost of the car was changed to 28,640 from 29.040. I can not prove this because they shredded that first contact Issue # 5 They offered to make my first bill due at 45 days. I Again because he rushed thru everything he left the payment due at 30 days Issue # 6 The service contract and extended warrantee paperwork did not have the correct info about my car. It had a different car than mine How do I know the cost is even correct now? Issue #7 There was a part of the front bumper that was missing from my car. Sammy had this piece take off of another car but this part was black. My car is blue. He said he had already ordered the part and I can come back to have it replaced or he could have it sent to me and I can do it. Its been a month now I am still waiting for this part. Odds are Sammy lied and did not order the part as he said I sent an email about these issues, to the sales person. Hhe replied and said he would forward it to management but most of his reply was trying to make sure give him a good review. Issue # 8 I received a email from the finance manager saying that he did not remember talking about the 45 day payment. Odd because he is the one who offered it. He apologized and said the loan went thru already and nothing can be done. He also said I could cancel the service and extended warrantee and the amount would be refunded to towards the loan balance. I responded to his email saying his apology will not cover the late fess when I don't make my first payment on time. I also said I would be posting a very negative review on yelp and every other site I can regarding Concord Mazda. Shortly after this I got an email that said the first contract could be canceled and they could do a new one. Issue # 9 The general manger contacted me about doing the new contract. I told him ok as long as it is not with the same finance manager I was not to thrilled about coming out to Concord again since I live in Fremont. In his email, He offered to fill up my car with a tank of gas for having to come there again. When I drove out to Concord to sign the new contract, I did not get the tank of gas as promised. The GM did not even apologize or even acknowledged that it was not taken care of as he promised. Issue #10 A few days after I signed the 2nd contract I got my first bill. I know this was under the canceled contract but the issues is that it was from Chase Bank, not thru my loan that was already approved by Capital One. Both the sales person and finance manager said my loan would be thru Capital One as I requested. Why did I get a bill from Chase? Issue #11 I double checked my approved loan from capital one. The loan interest for the amount financed is 6.95% My contract shows 7.84 % I contacted the GM again asking about the discrepancy. I called Capital One and verified the interest rate. The rep said If the dealership were to pull up the info on my approved load they will see its 6.95. All these issue started because the finance manger was in a rush to leave because he had a wedding to attend. I will never recommend or buy another car from Concord Mazda Read more