sales Rating

I had been on the verge of trading in my car for over a year. I had gone to Enterprise before and had the pleasure of working with Hector. He was very honest, professional and sincere. Although I didn't purchase a car at that time, Hector did stay in touch, keeping me informed about vehicles that I might be interested in. As the months rolled by so did my auto repairs; so the handwriting was on the wall. On Tuesday after Memorial Day, I decided to go to Enterprise and just look around. I asked for Hector but he was on his way back to the office from Phoenix. I decided to wait and look at some cars. Every employee at Enterprise that I have ever dealt with has always been very professional, polite, mellow and sincere. They offered bottles of water and also related to me that if I had any questions they would be glad to answer and help. I gave my thanks but stated I would wait for Hector. So I went back to checking out the cars. About 3 minutes later, A young, smiling cheerful man came walking toward me announcing his name, Joaquin and stated that Hector would be a trifle late and that he could help me. I agreed that he could. Joaquin was and is a blessing. He showed me over 6 cars and I finally selected the Chevrolet Impala LTZ which I love. He made the purchase happen and I am forever grateful. He was courteous, patient, truthful, empathetic and extremely professional. I would highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales to my friends and family. Thanks for everything, CJ Read more