Great car buying experience
12/04/2018
Tim and the managers at Enterprise car sales made buying my Kia Soul a good experience. The price was fair with no high pressure. I will definetly recommend Tucson Enterprise car sales to my friends. Donna
Worked diligently to satisfy our car buying needs!
05/31/2017
Dan. the salesman at Enterprise car sales, was very pleasant and professional. He went out of his way to search for several vehicles to meet our requests and budget. I would recommend him and the sales team to anyone searching for a newer car.
Best auto bying experience ever
01/21/2017
Painless, No pressure, I stated how much I wanted to pay per month. They had an HONEST price on the car they were selling, gave me an Honest price for my trade in.No bargaining. their price was the lowest in Tucson and Phoenix. Quality car, took care of a small paint touch up for me making the car flawless looking.No flim -flam no "let me check with my sales manager" B.S. Just a transparent purchase. Joaquin was truly a knowledgeable professional, delivered on all he promised. Best buying experience for my wife and I ever. would highly recommend.
Easiest car buying experience I ever had
08/24/2016
This was quite an amazing experience for my spouse and I. The teamwork between Arizona Central Credit Union and Enterprise Car Sales was incredible. I logged on the Credit Union's website, checked out auto loan rates, clicked on the link to Enterprise and searched through the vehicles. Spotted one I was interested in and printed out the information. Then I met with the Credit Union's Manager, Sergio, and showed him the information on the vehicle. In 10 minutes I had preapproval for the auto loan. He called Enterprise and by the time I got home Enterprise left messages on my email to set up an appointment to see the vehicle the next day. When we got to the Car Sales office we were greeted by Joaquin. He treated us like family. We took the vehicle for a test drive and loved it. It was very clean, had low mileage and was a great low price. An hour later we were driving home with our new car. I would like to thank Joaquin, Keri and Hector at Enterprise for their professionalism and extraordinary customer service. We love the vehicle and will recommend them to our family and friends.
Super Happy With Purchase of Car
03/11/2016
I recently bought a Sante Fe from Joaquin and I was very pleased with the service. He was informative, kind, not pushy and gave me space to make the decision. Car is doing great and I love the 7-day return guarantee. Would absolutely recommend Enterprise Tucson for friends and family looking to buy a pre-owned car!
An Awesome Experience
05/30/2014
I had been on the verge of trading in my car for over a year. I had gone to Enterprise before and had the pleasure of working with Hector. He was very honest, professional and sincere. Although I didn't purchase a car at that time, Hector did stay in touch, keeping me informed about vehicles that I might be interested in. As the months rolled by so did my auto repairs; so the handwriting was on the wall. On Tuesday after Memorial Day, I decided to go to Enterprise and just look around. I asked for Hector but he was on his way back to the office from Phoenix. I decided to wait and look at some cars. Every employee at Enterprise that I have ever dealt with has always been very professional, polite, mellow and sincere. They offered bottles of water and also related to me that if I had any questions they would be glad to answer and help. I gave my thanks but stated I would wait for Hector. So I went back to checking out the cars. About 3 minutes later, A young, smiling cheerful man came walking toward me announcing his name, Joaquin and stated that Hector would be a trifle late and that he could help me. I agreed that he could. Joaquin was and is a blessing. He showed me over 6 cars and I finally selected the Chevrolet Impala LTZ which I love. He made the purchase happen and I am forever grateful. He was courteous, patient, truthful, empathetic and extremely professional. I would highly recommend Enterprise Car Sales to my friends and family. Thanks for everything, CJ
Relief
05/09/2014
The stress of a car accident is bad enough, but when your car is deemed a "total loss" when you had no plans on buying a vehicle, it is crushing...I was so worried how I would manage getting another vehicle in a hurry, WOW! Was I shocked when speaking with Joaquin at Enterprise, I didn't even know they sold cars, he worked with my schedule and my requirements for a replacement vehicle, then when he found the perfect one for me, he brought in Mike who found me a great APR on the loan, I drove out of there on the same day with a vehicle AND if I didn't like it, they said I could bring it back and they would find something else for me...what a RELIEF it was to not have to fight or argue with a "sales man" Just a top notch experience from beginning to end! I highly recommend them!
Our Experience with Enterprise-Kerri
05/07/2014
This was hands down the BEST car buying experience we have had. My husband and I went in to Enterprise because they had the best prices on a mini van. We needed a place to be open on Sunday. As luck would have it, our local enterprise car sales dealer, had just changed to being open on Sundays to make it a stress free, no haggle, shopping day! To make it better, we were greeted by Hector, who was both professional and could answer any question we threw at him. The Sales Manager, Kerri G, was amazingly friendly, and as a manager for customer service myself, I was impressed with her ability to connect and make you feel at home quickly. She worked for 2 days, keeping constant contact, getting us the best APR finance rate available too! I have done business with enterprise before under different management, and it was just ok. We decided to check it out again 4-5 years later due to the Sunday hours and are glad we did! We will definitely shop here again, wonderful experience.
