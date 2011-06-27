  1. Home
Bill Luke Alfa Romeo

Bill Luke Alfa Romeo

7833 South Autoplex Loop, Tempe, AZ 85284
Today 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Luke Alfa Romeo

There are no sales reviews for Bill Luke Alfa Romeo.

Be the first to write a sales review.

403 cars in stock
0 new403 used0 certified pre-owned
Alfa Romeo Giulia
Alfa Romeo Giulia
0 new|25 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
0 new|16 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
videos
about our dealership

WELCOME TO BILL LUKE ALFA ROMEO OF TEMPE

Looking to purchase a New or Used Vehicle? Bill Luke Alfa Romeo of Tempe offers new Alfa Romeo & Fiat vehicles. Alfa Romeo is a luxury style brand received Motor Trends Car of the Year for the 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Now you can amplify your style with the first ever SUV line from Alfa Romeo, the New Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Fiat is a highly known vehicle in Italy with over 9 awards internationally. Fiat is known for there small size compact vehicles, the Fiat 500, but also Fiat 500x(crossover), Fiat 124 Spider, Fiat 500L (crossover), and also the Abarth Package.

TEMPE CAR DEALERSHIP LOCATED OFF I-10 AND ELLIOT – ALFA ROMEO, FIAT & USED CAR DEALERSHIP

You can find Bill Luke Alfa Romeo of Tempe off the I-10 freeway and Elliot at the Tempe AutoPlex. We have over 470 Vehicles in stock from New and Used giving you the opportunity to find the right vehicle for your personality. Visit Bill Luke today off I-10 and Elliot.

what sets us apart
BILL LUKE TEMPE: FIRST-RATE FIAT SERVICE FOR OWNERS FROM TEMPE, PHOENIX, & CHANDLER. FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED SINCE 1927.
Amenities
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

