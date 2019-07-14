Horribly Poor Service
Recently I purchased a used 2013 Dodge Dart. Within 24 hours of owning the car, the clutch went out on me. So I called Larry H. Miller and they sent a tow truck to come and pick it up (no offer was made at the time for a loaner car). On that Friday I was told what the issue was according to their service center and that it'd be repaired by Saturday for me. That was doable because I was off work that Friday and could make it most of Saturday with just my girlfriend's car. When Saturday afternoon/ evening rolled around without communication, I reached out to them and got a status check, and they said it wasn't what they originally thought it was and that now it wouldn't be ready until Monday. Well that was no good because I had work and absolutely had to have a car. So after I pointed that out to them and asked for a loaner, they agreed and brought one out to me Sunday morning. Well, Monday rolls around without any communication again, so I reach out and try to find out what's going on. The part's not in, but it'll be in Tuesday. The only issue is I was supposed to go down to Mexico Tuesday with some friends to help them with a couple of jobs. But, if my car's ready Tuesday, I'd rather wait and pick it up. So I skip the Mexico trip in favor of getting my car, only to find out the part still isn't in yet. Worst part about it, AGAIN I had to be the one to reach out to them. Ridiculous. Finally my car is fixed a little later in the week and they drive it out to me. At this point, I'm just glad to have it back because it meant no more waiting to find out what was going to happen. Now they didn't charge me for any of the repairs, but I thinks that's only because legally they couldn't. The way they handled their customer service with me shows that they really don't value the customer very much. So a couple weeks roll by without any issue. But I notice I still haven't received my new license plate. So again, I reach out to confirm they ordered me a new one. And after digging around, they found out "just then" that my car hadn't gone through emissions yet and that my license plate couldn't be released until then. You're kidding me, right? So I ask when I was going to be notified of the issue since my temporary tags were going to expire in a couple of weeks, and I really don't get any response to that. I've realized that, had I not reached out to them, I would've just been screwed. They ended up telling me to go take care of it and that they'd "reimburse me". Waiting on the mailed check. This has been the absolute worst experience I've ever had with a customer service-based company. It's like they don't value me at all. I have been furious about this. And I'm still waiting to hear what the Director is willing to do for me. The salesman I've been communication with (Mark) has really dropped the ball. I'm so incredibly unsatisfied and thoroughly upset. NOTHING has been done for me as a customer, and it's a sorry excuse for customer service.
Good customer service
I was looking for a used, low mileage vehicle that fit into my budget and the salesman was able to find just what I was looking for. Also, the sales transaction went smoothly and the salesman and Finance worked with me to get an affordable deal. Everyone was friendly and I didnt feel pressured like I have at other dealerships. I will be recommending the dealership to other people.
Awesome sales team
KT was a very nice and open salesman, the best experience I have ever had whenever I have gone out to purchase a vehicle. No pressure sales, I actually was very comfortable. Dont remember the sale manager name or the financial gentlemans name, but top notch service in my experience.
Great Service
Really appreciate working with Mickey. He always looks after what is best for the car so that I can rely on it running perfectly.
Service 9/28/2017
Oil change and recalls completed satisfactorily and in a timely manner
Best sales person ever!!
I only buy my vehicles via internet. Few dealerships actually handle this well. However, Carol Frecker responded to my inquiry immediately and it took less than 44 minutes to make a deal for my new 2017Jeep! I picked it up 2 hours later with minimal time spent sitting in the dealership. Carol was knowledgeable and just wonderful as well as everyone we encountered at LHM, Surprise, AZ. They truly make you feel like family!
1993 JEEP GRAND Cherokee
4 STARS they found the one of the problems, however they can't find them all. Max Automotive found the rest. Overall I pleased with their work, and would recommend them for their Professionalism and service in problem solving. Cherokee
Rubicon first time owner.
Jerry our sales rep was extremely knowledgeable about vehicle and yet not at all pushy or overpowering. Extremely well trained with people skills which is hard to find in today's millenials!! Would recommend him to any and all friends for any vehicle questions. The entire store has been over the top impressive.
Excellent Sales Staff! Highly Recommended
My wife wanted a new 2016 Jeep Cherokee so we decided to shop Larry Miller, we were very happy with their sales staff and overall buying experience. Mark Augustyniak was our salesman and provided a great buying experience, he had a NO pressure approach with honest up front best pricing and never made us feel like we were trapped or being ripped off. We highly recommend Mark and Larry Miller to anyone looking for a new car that wants a great and honest buying experience.
No pressure honest sales
I did not have to have a new car the day I went into the dealer. However I was needing tires on my old car. They asked what they could show me, listened to my must have list and wants list. They found a Journey in my price with all my must haves and most of my wish list items. They even put in a back up camera! Then they called a day later and asked if I could come sign a new contract because they were able to lower my payments! That is service! Kyle Hrisko at [Phone number removed] was honest and a no pressure salesman. Give him a call today.
Bamboozled
Came to look at used trucks, they convinced me to go new. They gave me the "deal" and gave me the keys. (PS-NO one to wash the truck and waited 2 hours to finally get the keys). 4 days later, after I've shown my family and friends my first new vehicle, the "deal" has changed drastically. (Took 8 phone calls and 4 messages to finally talk to someone in the finance department). This should be against the law! I'm taking the truck back today. I hope no one ever goes through what I just did. Advice to this dealership is don't make promises you can't keep
Females beware
I would seriously give zero stars if I could. I am a younger blonde female, who happens to be a diesel mechanic. They obviously did not know this when I walked in asking for a simple oil change since my mother purchased the "3 changes for $79" deal for me as a present (I could be off on that price). Point being they ended up telling me I needed my rear axle seals changed and quoted me $429.95 for the work. I went home and put my car on my lift so that I could do it myself. To my dismay my seals weren't leaking at all, it was a blow by valve on the top. These jerks could've gotten away with 430 of my dollars without me knowing if I were some random girl off the road. AND THEN I checked the inspection sheet they mark as they go, and they marked the "I didn't check this because it isn't applicable" for my "Transmission Fluid" slot. Please tell me how my 2005 dodge magnum isn't applicable to have the tranny fluid checked during an oil change? So basically my point is that you should not go here if you'd like to be respected and told truthfully how your vehicle is doing. I hope this helps some young blonde female who is NOT a mechanic of any sort.
awful experience
I went in with the intention of buying a new truck. In fact I was going to be the easiest sale they had made all month. The vehicle I wanted to purchase was listed on their website by Vin with a "no hassle" price so I planned to pay the price plus taxes and license. Upon going into the dealership I was informed that there were $1700 of extras that were not included in the price including $999 for the infamous desert protection package. There were also hundreds of dollars in fees for several months of included service and the highest license fee I have ever seen. I walked out absolutely shocked that dealers still use those 1960s tactics in this day and age. I encourage everyone to stay far away!!!
great dealership
Great dealership to buy from. We had a bad experience with another dealership early in the afternoon yesterday(7/5/13) so we thought we would try the new larry miller dodge here in surprise. We were looking for a charger for my wifes new car and they jsut happened to have a used 2013 black charger on there lot.Thanks to Mike E, Dave our salesman and Ginger in finace. They works very hard to make us feel better than we did at another dealership yesterday. A great no pressure sale and my wife got her charger she wanted in the color she liked.
Brad E Rocks!
I just had the best car buying experience of my life. I went in knowing what I wanted (2013 Challenger R/T). Brad E showed me all the vehicles, got me the exact one that I was looking for from the color, racing stripes, rims, interior, etc. All of it! On top of that they gave me an outstanding deal on my trade. I walked out of there with the car I wanted and below the price I expected to pay. I cannot emphasize enough how please I am. Rest assured that my family, friends, and anyone I know looking for a car will get Brad E card. Thanks Larry H. Miller of Surprise!
Jason B: The REAL DEAL!!
Back in mid February, I dreaded having to come to a dealership and deal with the typical stereo types of a "pushy salesman". I knew what I wanted and what I could and could not afford. I was looking to trade in my 2005 Chevy Equinox for a 3rd row vehicle and didn't want to be talked into something outside of my range. Well as I sat in a different dealership, I received a text from the Internet sales guy "Jason B". We spoke that evening over the phone, he sent pictures of 3 different vehicles within my interest and after hearing out my situation and concerns, set me up with an appt to come in for a test drive the next morning. I was actually excited to go in to the dealership. From the moment I got there everyone treating me with kindness and I didn't feel like just another number. Jason truly enjoys helping people and not just for the commission. I thank God for the smooth transition into my new purchase and I recommend this dealership because of the great treatment I received from Jason and his team. I call them the real deal not only because they worked with my situation that others wouldn't have, but because the overall experience made me feel like I built a relationship in such a short time with them and I trust that they'll be here for me down the road. Thanks Jason, you'll be hearing from me and my peeps again ;)
Fantastic Experience - Great Job Jason
I have purchased several vehicles in my lifetime and never have I had a more pleasant experience than the one I had at Larry Miller Surprise. The internet manager, Jason B., went above and beyond to get me exactly what I was looking for. When it was discovered that the color of the car in picture on the website did not match the vehicle in stock, he went out of his way to have a vehicle matching the one I had picked out located by our appointment time, less than 24 hours away. The purchase experience was exactly as they advertise, no hassle, no high pressure sales tactics or anything. I came in with a loan already approved and he was able to get me a better one. I have 3 children who will all be needing cars and I will only be shopping here when the time comes. I highly recommend Jason and Larry H. Miller Surprise for anyone looking to purchase their next vehicle.
Larry Miller Dodge - Surprise - Jason Black
This was our third vehicle purchase from Larry Miller, the first in Surprise (they just opened 3 weeks ago). Everyone was great to deal with, had the right amount of aggressiveness and ambition to close the deal and Jason B. was great to deal with. We never felt rushed. They spent as much time as we asked in locating vehicles from other dealerships. Trade offers were above average. We would buy from again!
Above & Beyond!!
I loved my experience at Larry Miller in Surprise. My salesman, Jason B. was extremely helpful, got me a fantastic deal and was on the spot with everything - keeping us informed and delivering a beautiful jeep. I feel that he went above and beyond what was expected of him for us. He called when he needed to, was immediately responsive to my calls and emails. He was also friendly and good to work with. He was honest and straightforward and did what ever we needed to close the sale. I love Jason and will recommend who needs a new vehicle to him. Also, Sonny in finance was a pleasure to work with.
Review
I live in Gilbert, over 50 miles away from this dealer, but internet sales manager I dealt with (Jason B.) was extremely helpful to me over the phone and went above and beyond my expectations that I drove by just about every other Chrysler Jeep Dodge store in town to go and see him. Once there, my experience only got better!! EVERYONE there was genuinly interested in helping us out, even the GM came out and personally thanked me for making the trip. There were no surprises, everything was exactly as I had discussed and agreed to with Jason. I've bought over 10 cars in my life, this is by far the longest I've driven to a dealer and by far the happiest and most satisfying experience I've ever had buying a car....EVEN THE COOKIES WHERE FRESH AND HOT....LOVED IT!! Best of luck to you guys with your new dealership and I hope more people can experience your service, keep this up and you'll sure to be everyone's favorite dealer.....
