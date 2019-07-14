sales Rating

Recently I purchased a used 2013 Dodge Dart. Within 24 hours of owning the car, the clutch went out on me. So I called Larry H. Miller and they sent a tow truck to come and pick it up (no offer was made at the time for a loaner car). On that Friday I was told what the issue was according to their service center and that it'd be repaired by Saturday for me. That was doable because I was off work that Friday and could make it most of Saturday with just my girlfriend's car. When Saturday afternoon/ evening rolled around without communication, I reached out to them and got a status check, and they said it wasn't what they originally thought it was and that now it wouldn't be ready until Monday. Well that was no good because I had work and absolutely had to have a car. So after I pointed that out to them and asked for a loaner, they agreed and brought one out to me Sunday morning. Well, Monday rolls around without any communication again, so I reach out and try to find out what's going on. The part's not in, but it'll be in Tuesday. The only issue is I was supposed to go down to Mexico Tuesday with some friends to help them with a couple of jobs. But, if my car's ready Tuesday, I'd rather wait and pick it up. So I skip the Mexico trip in favor of getting my car, only to find out the part still isn't in yet. Worst part about it, AGAIN I had to be the one to reach out to them. Ridiculous. Finally my car is fixed a little later in the week and they drive it out to me. At this point, I'm just glad to have it back because it meant no more waiting to find out what was going to happen. Now they didn't charge me for any of the repairs, but I thinks that's only because legally they couldn't. The way they handled their customer service with me shows that they really don't value the customer very much. So a couple weeks roll by without any issue. But I notice I still haven't received my new license plate. So again, I reach out to confirm they ordered me a new one. And after digging around, they found out "just then" that my car hadn't gone through emissions yet and that my license plate couldn't be released until then. You're kidding me, right? So I ask when I was going to be notified of the issue since my temporary tags were going to expire in a couple of weeks, and I really don't get any response to that. I've realized that, had I not reached out to them, I would've just been screwed. They ended up telling me to go take care of it and that they'd "reimburse me". Waiting on the mailed check. This has been the absolute worst experience I've ever had with a customer service-based company. It's like they don't value me at all. I have been furious about this. And I'm still waiting to hear what the Director is willing to do for me. The salesman I've been communication with (Mark) has really dropped the ball. I'm so incredibly unsatisfied and thoroughly upset. NOTHING has been done for me as a customer, and it's a sorry excuse for customer service. Read more