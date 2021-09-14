Camelback Toyota
DISHONEST! DISHONEST! DISHONEST!
09/14/2021
DISHONEST! DISHONEST! DISHONEST! This is the most DISHONEST, DISHONEST, DISHONEST -AND- UNETHICAL dealership I have ever dealt with! I worked with their Internet department over a week's time. Friday, 9/10, Shaun (Mgr) called me and told me that the truck I wanted would be in between Sept 13th and the 15th and that the truck was mine since we'd agreed on a price (of course, if someone came in before me and bought it, that could happen) and that he wrote notes in the book that the truck was mine and what the price is that we'd agreed on. Jesse (Mgr) called me on 9/13 and told me that the truck hadn't come in but should be in tomorrow. He told me that no one else was interested in this truck as far as he knew so it was mine. At 8:15 am this morning (9/14), I got a text from the salesman saying that the truck was in. I questioned him on that because Jesse (Mgr) called me yesterday and told me that it had not come in. I asked him to double-check because of the conversation I had with Jesse the afternoon before. At 8:20, the salesman texted me back saying it was for sure on the lot and to hurry in and get it. I was at the dealership at 10:33 am because I was told once they called me I needed to be in within 2 hours or so or they would give it away (I told the salesman that I would leave at 9:30). When I arrived, I was told by the salesman that the truck was NOT on the lot (but expected in a few hours). In the meantime, the MANAGER & I EACH ACCEPTED THE PRICE *and* I completed all of the paperwork. I even wrote a check (which the salesman said to hang on to)...I'd even called the credit union and had them transfer the money into the checking account since we were paying CASH for the truck. During this time I was waiting at the dealership, the salesman kept checking on me....told me to go to lunch and they'd reimburse (which they didn't). I was at the dealership from 10:33 to 2:00pm. At 1:45pm the salesman came up with a manager and told me that someone else just showed up and were offering more than we were so unless I upped my price, I'd lose out. DISHONEST, DISHONEST, DISHONEST! UNETHICAL! This vehicle was MINE! I was there first, I had made a deal that was ACCEPTED by MANAGEMENT, and now it was becoming a silent auction! The excuse was, "well with low inventory, this is how it is...." and "different departments were working on it".... that is COMPLETE B.S.! That's THEIR problem, not mine. I was there first, I had been waiting for the truck to come in, AND the deal had been sealed & approved by not only me but by management! This is completely UNACCEPTABLE!! DO NOT EVER, EVER, EVER GO TO CAMELBACK TOYOTA. RUN, DRIVE, SPEED, PAST AND GO TO ANY OTHER DEALER! (Upon reading reviews on Google Reviews, they pulled this same crap with other people on 9/8 & 9/12....so it's nothing new to them to be DISHONEST & UNETHICAL). If Camelback responds and asks me to call Customer Service, I will not be doing that. With all of the information I have provided, they can figure out who I am and they can call me and make this right!
Would Not Recommend This Dealership to My Worst Enemy!
06/01/2021
I bought a car from this dealership a couple of weeks ago. It is really far from where I live, but they had the exact car I wanted. It was the worst car-buying experience I ever had. First of all, I had wanted to buy the car on-line, but the salesman convinced me to come in and promised it would only take about 2 hours. It took almost six hours. One feature that I wanted (blind spot monitors) wasn't installed on the car, so they promised to schedule the installation quickly (like, a couple days) after the sale - what a joke! When I left the dealership, I still didn't have the ownership papers because I was writing them a check for the balance the next day. So, the salesman shows up the next day with my car, and I give him the check for the balance. But he didn't bring any paperwork for the sale (said he thought I already had it). They e-mailed the paperwork to me the next day -- everybody had an excuse why I didn't get the paperwork like I should have. Next, the very first time I drove the car, I noticed that one of the turn signals is clicking much faster than the other. I check that the turn signal lights are working in the rear - and they are. Since I have to bring the car in for the installation of the blind spot monitors, I figure I'll ask then about the fast clicking then. It took 3 weeks for them to schedule my service upgrade. I called the salesman several times, and he blamed it on their having a new service manager. Finally, when I brought the car back for the appointment and they examined it, they said THAT THE LIGHT AND FENDER IN THE FRONT PASSENGER SIDE WAS SLIGHTLY DAMAGED, causing the right turn signal to go faster. I am 100 % certain that this damage happened before I received the car since I noticed the turn signal problem the first time I drove it at home, but what could I do? They said the repair was up to me. This purchase was DEFINITELY NOT WORTH ALL THE PROBLEMS.
Service after the sale is terrible
01/21/2021
The sales experience was very pleasant and everyone I interacted with was kind and professional. Service after the sale, accessory sales and scheduling specifically, leaves quite a bit to be desired. Lack of follow up, lack of call backs, lack of accurate information, etc... I really hope any interaction I have with the actual service department is better. So, nice place to get a new or used Toyota, but if you want accessories (OEM or aftermarket) for your vehicle I would recommend going elsewhere. UPDATE!! (1/20/21) I was asked to contact someone at Camelback Toyota in regards to my review the morning of 1/15/21. I sent them the requested e-mail on 1/15/21 at 10:45ish AM; I have yet to receive a reply. This just reiterates my experience of a real lack of service after the sale and a lack of follow-up when requested; even when they are the ones requesting the reply. I would also like to include one more, what I would consider, failure on the part of the dealership. My used 2019 vehicle has a 380 day old recall that is listed as "Extreme Risk - Collision" which they could have taken care of. They had time to detail and add an external paint protectant before offering the vehicle for sale so they had time to take care of the recall. Instead of ensuring that the vehicle was safe, they just made it look pretty then kicked it out into the sales floor. I am very upset at this. So, YMMV, but my after the sales experience with this dealership has been terrible and I would highly recommend going elsewhere for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
They almost kicked me out of the dealership
01/01/2021
On day 1 (December 30th, 2020) they gave me a quote for a car and they said they will bring it the next day. The next day, they said they cannot bring the car but they have a similar car except for one feature and we will give you a better deal if you come. I went the next day (December 31st) and they let me wait for one hour, then one manager came (I am sorry I missed his name), and kept talking about how the numbers that they gave me the day before were wrong and the actual lease number is 40 dollars more for the car that has one less feature. I told him I came because I was told I was gonna get a better deal, not a higher price. He looked at me sarcastically and said "mm, you want a better deal!! oh no" I told him ok and I folded the paper they gave me about the car. He said, can you give me that paper. I gave it back and left before he actually kicks me out.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Best Experience Ever in my 60 years on this Planet!
11/12/2018
Mo had the truck that met the exact specs I wanted, without any I did not want, ready for me when I arrived. He had the keys and we took it for a test drive without any delay. Got back, and he introduced me to Eric, the service manager. Both Eric and Mo have been with Camelback Toyota over 25 years. That says a lot about the company. Natasha, the paperwork person, was funny and professional. She knew her product line, but no hard upselling, and Natasha respected my opinions. A mix that made paperwork fun.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very nice staff
11/04/2018
Was very impressed with the staff at Camelback Toyota. They were very courteous and worked hard to meet my demands. I felt I received a fair deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very bad sales team! No manners, no discount, and Mistakes in documentation
10/28/2018
I needed car immediately as my car is totaled. I have called and made an appointment with Laurie. When I asked for discount she called this BIG guy who doesn't have any manners to scare me off. HE came shouting at me! I didn't want o talk that guy and just said ok for whatever the asking price because I needed the car. While Doing documentation I told the guy about the address mistake in paper work. He said it doesn't matter... just for paperwork sake blah blah. When I got the title I see Address is mistake and also it has wrong model and type. I called the salesperson Laurie whom I purchased the car she gave this 'Sue carter' number. This Sue never picks up the phone and I left voice message. She called back when I was at work and couldn't pick up the call telling It's motor vehicle that puts the model and type and they made mistake and you have to go and change at MVD? Then tell me for WHAT THE HECK I HAVE PAYED YOU ~$31000 FOR? When I pay I expect good service and correct documentation. Your trick of getting a big bad mouthed guy to scare when asked for discount is cheap.
Toyota services
10/25/2018
Kyle Grone was great and professional. He was very well informed of the services my car needed and I will return for future services.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Toyota Highlander
09/14/2018
Recently purchased a 2018 Toyota Highlander at Camelback Toyota. I am extremely pleased with the purchase. The salesman was very knowledgeable on the vehicle and was able to answer any questions I had. The entire staff was easy going and not pushy. I feel I got a reasonable buy on the vehicle and did not play the back and forth with my manager games. After I made the purchase they walked me around and introduced me to the service manager and showed me the service dept and waiting area. All top notch. When I went to pick up the vehicle the next day it was cleaned and sitting inside the dealership new car pick up area. The salesman went over all the features of the car and hookup of your phone to the Bluetooth and features using the maps and various features. This is a top notch dealership and treat the customers like Gold. I would recommend Camelback Toyota if you are looking at buying a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service Dept
09/12/2018
They were exemplary! Its a great sense of comfort when your under so much stress, battery is out, its over 100 degrees and their service department is so accommodating and super NICE!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Richie Davidson and Ryan Hill made buying a truck non-intimidating.
09/08/2018
Richie Davidson and Ryan Hill treat the customer with respect and do not subject you to the typical uncomfortable car buying experience. Both are very knowledgeable about the Toyota vehicles and do their best to streamline the purchasing process. We will buy our next car from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tacoma
08/28/2018
Excellent service from Ericka!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
08/28/2018
Everybody is so nice and attentive! Great service from every single person at the dealer :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Rep
08/25/2018
Edin was great with answering all questions and not pressuring us. After I bought my car my wife bought hers too. Thanks for being patient with both of us!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Almost perfect
08/25/2018
A bit heavy on trying to sell me extended coverage I stated I did not want upfront and a bit of a wait to go back to financing. Outside of that great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchasing another car with Mo and Toyota Camelback
08/20/2018
We have been loyal customers of Toyota Camelback for seven years now. Its easy to be loyal when the sales, service, support and customer appreciation are through the roof. Its not easy to be awesome but you certainly make it look that way, always! Thank you everyone
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome first-time buyer experience
08/14/2018
We went to camelback Toyota with our daughter for a first time car purchase. They were awesome from start to finish! We worked with Duarte and he was so nice and professional and explained everything to her. He also worked with her to find a car within her budget. Thank you Camelback Toyota! We will be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Toyota 4Runner
08/12/2018
Love my new SUV, my salesman Raheem went out of his way just to get me the perfect one I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
World Class Exceptional Service
08/11/2018
Our relationship with Camelback started with a simple drive by inquiry on a vehicle we were looking at elsewhere. They didnt have a match. However, they were superb at follow up and letting us know options and their willingness and interest in earning our business. A few days later, they called and informed us they had exactly what we were looking for. We visited and from the time we arrived and saw the car ready for us out front, to being introduced to the team - Klaus, Mike, Darrell and Chris - offered us water, gave us a tour of the facility, an exceptional test drive with full knowledge of the vehicle and a comfortable and easy financing process. This dealership is excellent at relationships. They listen to what you want and meet you where you are. We look forward to experiencing service after the sale and becoming loyal customers for a long time as we only drive Toyota in our family. A 35miles drive means nothing to us for the right partnership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trouble free, no hassle, excellent service
08/11/2018
Finally in the market for a new vehicle, and shopped every Toyota dealer in town. Camelback Toyota was by far the best. Pricing was more than fair Sales team was beyond patient! Great follow up and NOT PUSHY. Doreen, Lauri and Traci were awesome. Even in the middle of a monsoon, they brought me the car we wanted to see (didnt expect that nor asked for that) After we made our choice, Daniel (I believe) their sales manager checked in on us and genuinely thanked us directly for our business. Once finished. Natalie in finance was great at explaining all of our options and made the final steps of our purchase painless. If you are in the Market for a new Toyota, I would highly recommend Camelback Toyota!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying an Avalon
08/09/2018
Everything went well. I recommend Camelback Toyota highly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
