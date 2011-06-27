Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wagon (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,556
|$3,097
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,333
|$2,824
|Average
|$1,165
|$1,888
|$2,278
|Rough
|$885
|$1,443
|$1,732
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,986
|$3,063
|$3,664
|Clean
|$1,810
|$2,796
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,459
|$2,262
|$2,695
|Rough
|$1,108
|$1,729
|$2,049
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$2,835
|$3,394
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,588
|$3,094
|Average
|$1,349
|$2,094
|$2,496
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,600
|$1,898
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,654
|$2,819
|$3,466
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,573
|$3,160
|Average
|$1,215
|$2,082
|$2,549
|Rough
|$923
|$1,591
|$1,938
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Touring 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,621
|$2,677
|$3,266
|Clean
|$1,478
|$2,444
|$2,978
|Average
|$1,191
|$1,978
|$2,402
|Rough
|$904
|$1,511
|$1,827
Estimated values
2007 Chrysler Pacifica Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (4.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,353
|$2,800
|Clean
|$1,418
|$2,148
|$2,553
|Average
|$1,143
|$1,738
|$2,060
|Rough
|$868
|$1,328
|$1,566