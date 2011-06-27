Used 2007 Chrysler Pacifica Consumer Reviews
140000 Miles and going strong...
I have owned 19 cars this is one of the best reliable suv ever no major problems just replace front shocks etc...and yes 140k on it...
Third year of enjoyment
Having purchased our Pacifica as it came off a Chrysler lease in 2009, we could not be happier with the performance, handling and comfort that we enjoy. Our Pacifica is the W.P. Chrysler Signature Series, and this mean upgraded leather, radio and other features that make this an enjoyable vehicle. The interior is a dream. The Navigation is in the center of the speedometer and is simular to heads up displays. The capability to handle 7 (that is right 7) DVD's between the radio and the external changer makes long trip with Grandkids actually fun. The four captain chairs (all heated with individual controls) are extremely comfortable. Toad trips of 6 to 7 hours are not unheard.
Excellent Choice
I traded in a 2000 Dodge Sedan for the roomier Touring FWD in Magnesium. I shopped minivans and SUVs--needing a 3rd row for people and space for cargo hauling--and found this the better choice. I'm extremely pleased with the 07's power, handling, ride and features. So far fuel mileage has exceeded my expectations for the 4.0 with 6 speed. No less than 19.6 mpg in mixed town and highway and a high of 24 on the Interstate at um "good" speeds. Dealer experience was one of the best in memory as was the value. I recommend you consider the Pacifica.
WOW!!!! What A Difference
I turned in my 2005 AWD Touring Sedan and picked up my 2007 Signature Series Pacifica. I cannot believe they are the same car. The 05 was nice, but seemed to labor until tou got her up to cruising speed. This one, got to be careful or a ticket may be in my future. New engine is very quie. Love all the extras, GPS and the back up camera and warning system. LOVE THIS CAR! Dealership is excellent also. This is car # 12 from them.
100000 miles without a problem
The car purchased new in 2007. It has 100000 miles, no repairs, original brakes, upholstery shows no wear. No repairs, only regular maintenance costs.
