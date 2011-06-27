Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,743
|$20,979
|$23,442
|Clean
|$16,826
|$19,904
|$22,240
|Average
|$14,991
|$17,752
|$19,836
|Rough
|$13,156
|$15,601
|$17,432
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,392
|$15,258
|$17,436
|Clean
|$11,751
|$14,476
|$16,542
|Average
|$10,470
|$12,911
|$14,754
|Rough
|$9,188
|$11,347
|$12,966
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,908
|$17,956
|$20,273
|Clean
|$14,137
|$17,035
|$19,233
|Average
|$12,596
|$15,194
|$17,154
|Rough
|$11,054
|$13,353
|$15,075
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,471
|$19,643
|$22,055
|Clean
|$15,620
|$18,636
|$20,924
|Average
|$13,916
|$16,621
|$18,662
|Rough
|$12,213
|$14,607
|$16,401
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,262
|$16,093
|$18,245
|Clean
|$12,577
|$15,268
|$17,309
|Average
|$11,205
|$13,617
|$15,438
|Rough
|$9,834
|$11,967
|$13,567
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,222
|$17,226
|$19,511
|Clean
|$13,487
|$16,343
|$18,511
|Average
|$12,016
|$14,576
|$16,510
|Rough
|$10,545
|$12,810
|$14,509