Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Consumer Reviews

super good!!! So worth buying mine!!

Nick Voisine, 11/19/2017
LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I bout the Chevy Tahoe new back in 2012, And I loved it so much that I went with getting a new 2017 one and id have to say I still kinda miss the older model but i had is for a while so I grew attached to it! I got the lt model and I had all that I needed I had some package that got me the captain chairs and the heated seats and a few other features and I loved it and so did my kids getting to watch movies on long car rides!!! I drove this car probably from Tennesee to Texas at least more than a dozen times and had no issue what so ever!!! traded mine in this year with 130k miles and it was still running strong with no maintenance problems just normal stuff like new tires and oil changes! I would so totally recommend this car to any buyer looking for a full-size SUV especially if you get the lt or ltz model with some more goodies than the base model. So if you are in the market for an SUV​ with a few years on it I would totally recommend!!! _Nick

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Tahoe Lover

ttinarp80, 10/10/2018
LTZ 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Chevy Tahoe use to be my favorite but lately I’ve encounter some problems with my suv. Just yesterday, my transmission went out. After coming across this website, I see I am not alone. What I don’t understand is, how could a vehicle, that’s so popular, encounter the same problem on different year model. Why have the same exact problem been going on for so long and GM hasn’t done anything different. I also don’t understand how a transmission go out so suddenly on a.m vehicle that don’t have a lot of miles. My vehicle have 150K miles on it, but yet I still feel as if a major issue as the transmission, shouldn’t have occurred. Even though I’ve always loved Tahoe’s, this will be the last Tahoe I purchase........sorry GM, but in to the next one🤷🏽‍♀️

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

If you really need an SUV, choose another vehicle

robi3, 02/02/2015
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought a Tahoe, with the towing package as I go cross country 2x times yearly towing a trailer with a gross wt. of 4500 lbs. (well below the wt rating). I also transport sporting equipment to remote areas but do not go off roading. In 36,000 mi, both differentials and rear shocks have had to be replaced, the Bridgestones that came on it handled poorly in even wet conditions and had to be replaced at 30,000 mi. Mileage without a trailer maxes out on the highway at 15, rated 21. Chevy technicians always seem "miffed" by clear symptoms of issues which require return visits for repairs until they find the issue. 3rd row seats tough to remove and store. Worst of 3 similar vehicles I've owned

Report Abuse

Trail Blazer James

James w jr, 04/20/2017
LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 6 people found this review helpful

This a lot of features inside of this 2012 Tahoe you need to know all it's an excellent car and good for family and traveling and it is excellent with the E85 fuel you get more for your miles

Safety
Technology
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Some Good, Some Bad

mythsnake, 08/26/2016
LTZ 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is the fourth Chevy Tahoe we've owned, with the immediate previous one being a 2004 LTZ. I loved most everything about our 2004, but the 2012...well, it's a love-hate relationship. I love the body style, very sharp looking, and very little metal is visible. However that means lots of plastic, which didn't hold up very well at all in a front end collision a year after getting the vehicle. Radiator busted at low speed impact (about 30 mph) and the truck had to be towed away. Luckily it cost us next to nothing to fix it all, since we were found not-at-fault, otherwise that might have been very costly. This particular iteration of the Tahoe is also a dog in first gear compared to our 2004, but it makes up for that by being a far better towing vehicle than the old one. It powers up the mountain passes while towing our trailer with little trouble whereas with the 2004 we were lucky to do more than 35. Within the first two years, the navigation and entertainment console died and had to be replaced, but that was covered under warranty. The factory tires would squeal when making sharp turns, as if they were rubbing against the lip of the wheel well, but that issue disappeared when we replace those tires with a different brand at 35k miles. And the driver's side of the vehicle sits lower to the ground than the passenger side, though we have yet to investigate the reason. The kids love the rear entertainment system. The fuel economy really sucks, even more so than our 2004, particularly since I use it mostly for taking the kids to and from school. It did very well on our 2k mile camping trip a couple summers ago though, both in gas mileage and reliability.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
