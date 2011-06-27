Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,526
|$4,945
|$6,262
|Clean
|$2,246
|$4,406
|$5,580
|Average
|$1,687
|$3,329
|$4,214
|Rough
|$1,128
|$2,252
|$2,849
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Supercharged 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl S/C 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,506
|$6,264
|$7,767
|Clean
|$3,118
|$5,582
|$6,920
|Average
|$2,342
|$4,217
|$5,227
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,853
|$3,534
Estimated values
2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,699
|$2,463
|$2,884
|Clean
|$1,511
|$2,195
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,135
|$1,658
|$1,941
|Rough
|$759
|$1,122
|$1,312