Used 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews

315000 all original miles!!!! matt , 11/18/2015 LS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I am rough on a vehicle but, I Change my oil and keep the engine in good order. Bought the car pretty cheaply with 70,000 miles on it. Later realized it had been in an accident. So aside from dealing with the problems that caused in the front end I was able to get it back right. Since then I have been hit 3 times. The car is a TANK. I was gonna be happy with 200,000 miles but she keeps going. I will get another one if my car ever decides it's had enough. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cheyenne II dastankos , 03/07/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 04 Dale Jr. Edition used with 53k on it. I am so impressed with this car. I didn't think I would have the power out of the SC 3.8l that I do. My first drive in her and all I could say was "WOW!" The looks I get in this car and all the little "Asian Rice" that tries to race me is great. This car holds it's own so well and I have big plans for her. I am extremely impressed and I couldn't imagine a better car for the money. Amzing fuel economy, power and styling. I'm very much in love with my car and recomend it to anyone looking for a a great ballance of cost, cost of ownership and power. Thank you Chevrolet for giving me one hell of a ride!

no problems 1valentine , 03/31/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful other than routine maintanance, I havent had a single problem throughout the years. When I purchased the car and brought it home, my son asked me WHY did I purchase this particular model car. He said theyre known to have transmission problems. Seeing this car on the lot I didnt pay attention to the make, or model. I was attracted to the body style and the bright red color. That test drive was amazingly comfortable with a smooth ride. She screamed "take me home and make me yours". Eight years, and 140K miles, signs of tranny problems are appearing in the transmission fluid change. Will run it til it drops as they advised. There will be no trading off this ole girl. Shes great

'04 Monte Carlo is a pleasant surprise blucas2 , 10/15/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car as a "work" car due to driving so much for my job. I liked the styling and the price, so i bought her. She had 70,000 on her when i brought her home. I have had no problems with this car. Routine maintenance and a set of tires. She now has 126,000 miles and I am noticing a squeeking noise coming from my front left tire. It's probably a wheel bearing, not surprising at all. Not a big deal. This car has tons of power and gets about 27 MPG average. I can't ask for more from a car that is 8 years old and has 126,000 miles. Chevy really screwed up when they stopped making this gem. Get rid of the freaking Impala and start making the Monte again.