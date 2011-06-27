Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews

Maybe I just have really bad luck... headaches , 02/02/2004 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Now that I've owned this car for four years, I'm glad to finally be getting rid of it! Talk about HEADACHES!!! Every time I fix something, there's something else waiting to go. Starting with electrical problems, the power widnows worked sporadically for months till they found the problem. Then the fuel pump went, or was it the belt tensionor that went next... I've replaced the intake gasket. Then the front hub-assemblies, half-shafts & tie- rod ends. Surprise, then the altornator went! Now the odometer has stopped & the guages have gone crazy... No waite maybe it's me going crazy! Best of all, now the whole engine needs to be resealed! Report Abuse

Good Job Chevy Smooth Sailing , 06/24/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I am really impressed with this vehicle. It gives me some confidence in American cars again. This bad boy seems to be happiest on the open highway as it commands any curve and effortlessly glides up any incline I've encountered. I've used this car as a traveling salesperson and it has been better than any rental I've had to use on my sales trips. I just hit 108k and have NEVER had ANY mechanical problems. All I do is oil change every 3k and that's it....SERIOUSLY! This car is a true ROADMASTER and the epitome of just an all around good vehicle to own.

Awsome car, but can be expensive. Lateralus , 05/25/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for 2 years, and though kind of old when i bought it, its still alive. I love the way this car rides, especially when taking corners. The stock audio was good, but I put a new one in and its awesome. This is a pretty fast car too, without hitting 3000 rpm each gear after a red light, everyone in the other lane is just passing the intersection. My complaint is that the 3.4 liter engine is expensive to repair. Maybe if I wasn't working at a resturaunt at the time I could afford it easier, but when something went wrong it'd take almost all the money I had. It's gotten to the point where I must trade it in on another car where I don't have to keep repairing it.

I Love My Monte Carlo LS Monte Carlo <3 , 04/22/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used. It has been a dream to own and drive. In the past year I have repainted. Put high quality tunes in it, along with high end goodyear tires. I drive this car 50+ miles 5 dyas a week sometimes more on weekends and have never regretted owning this gem. The satisfaction I get from driving an American made car is another added bonus. I don't miss my high priced imports one bit.