Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Consumer Reviews
Maybe I just have really bad luck...
Now that I've owned this car for four years, I'm glad to finally be getting rid of it! Talk about HEADACHES!!! Every time I fix something, there's something else waiting to go. Starting with electrical problems, the power widnows worked sporadically for months till they found the problem. Then the fuel pump went, or was it the belt tensionor that went next... I've replaced the intake gasket. Then the front hub-assemblies, half-shafts & tie- rod ends. Surprise, then the altornator went! Now the odometer has stopped & the guages have gone crazy... No waite maybe it's me going crazy! Best of all, now the whole engine needs to be resealed!
Good Job Chevy
I am really impressed with this vehicle. It gives me some confidence in American cars again. This bad boy seems to be happiest on the open highway as it commands any curve and effortlessly glides up any incline I've encountered. I've used this car as a traveling salesperson and it has been better than any rental I've had to use on my sales trips. I just hit 108k and have NEVER had ANY mechanical problems. All I do is oil change every 3k and that's it....SERIOUSLY! This car is a true ROADMASTER and the epitome of just an all around good vehicle to own.
Awsome car, but can be expensive.
I've owned this car for 2 years, and though kind of old when i bought it, its still alive. I love the way this car rides, especially when taking corners. The stock audio was good, but I put a new one in and its awesome. This is a pretty fast car too, without hitting 3000 rpm each gear after a red light, everyone in the other lane is just passing the intersection. My complaint is that the 3.4 liter engine is expensive to repair. Maybe if I wasn't working at a resturaunt at the time I could afford it easier, but when something went wrong it'd take almost all the money I had. It's gotten to the point where I must trade it in on another car where I don't have to keep repairing it.
I Love My Monte Carlo LS
I bought this car used. It has been a dream to own and drive. In the past year I have repainted. Put high quality tunes in it, along with high end goodyear tires. I drive this car 50+ miles 5 dyas a week sometimes more on weekends and have never regretted owning this gem. The satisfaction I get from driving an American made car is another added bonus. I don't miss my high priced imports one bit.
My Best Friend Monte
My Monte Carlo, affectionately named "Monte" is without question, the best car I have ever owned. I drove him off the show room floor in 1995. He was over 300K miles and he is still King of the Road. The only major repair has been a leaky intake manifold gasket. I've replaced the alternator and water pump 1 time. The rest of the work has been regular maintenance like brakes, tires (6 sets) and 4 serpentine belts. The timing belt has never been replaced and most everything else is original. I love him but I know he's not going to last forever and gas prices are on an upward spiral. I don't know if I can live with him being crushed. I'll have to give it some serious thought.
Sponsored cars related to the Monte Carlo
Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner