Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Monte Carlo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.7/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Curb weight3276 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • White
  • Bright White
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
