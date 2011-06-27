Close

Mankato Chevrolet - Mankato / Minnesota

* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $3,990 * * 2001 ** Chevrolet * * Monte Carlo * * SS * For a smoother ride, opt for this 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with a a leather interior, dual climate control, heated seats, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a suave red exterior and an ebony interior. Stay safe with this coupe's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Designed for high-speed fuel efficiency, the rear spoiler gives this ride a ready to go attitude. Call today and take this one out for a spin! We have been voted Mankato's #1 place to purchase a New or Used Car since 2013. We are the most positive reviewed dealer in the area. Our mission statement is simple: To be so effective we are able to be helpful to others. Call or stop by today and see the difference. Nice! Just Ask Around.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1WX15K119214193

Stock: 4163C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020