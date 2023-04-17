Here Are All the EVs and Plug-Ins That Still Qualify for Tax Credits

The DoE notes that "the availability of the credit will depend on several factors, including the vehicle's MSRP, its final assembly location, battery component and/or critical minerals sourcing, and your modified adjusted gross income (AGI)."

While most of these factors determine whether the vehicle is eligible for tax credits in the first place, the individual buyer must also qualify. Per the DoE, buyers must buy the vehicle for their own use and primarily drive it in the U.S. In addition, your AGI must not exceed $300,000 for couples filing jointly, $225,000 for heads of households, or $150,000 for all other filers. The MSRP must also fall below the maximum threshold set by the bill (note that destination and handling fees, as well as any dealer add-on accessories, taxes and other fees are not included in the MSRP).

All of these rules apply to buyers or leasees of new electric vehicles. There are also tax credits available for used EVs and PHEVs — a full list and qualifying information are available on the DoE's website.

There also may be a loophole for shoppers looking to lease (rather than buy) an EV or PHEV that may not be on this list. For full details, check out our article about the ins and outs of electric vehicle tax credits.