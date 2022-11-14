Small SUV Shootout 2023: Honda CR-V vs. Kia Sportage Hybrid vs. Mazda CX-50

It may seem strange to compare the CR-V to both a hybrid SUV and a non-hybrid SUV. But if you look at how Honda markets the new CR-V, it makes perfect sense. Honda does not distinguish the hybrid version of the CR-V as being separate from the non-hybrid. Instead, some CR-V trim levels come with the hybrid powertrain, while others only offer a conventional internal-combustion engine. So the new CR-V is kind of a two-in-one. Here's how they all stacked up when the dust settled.

CR-V FTW?

Notably, we left our lead feet at home for this comparison, as we consider attributes like comfort, value and cargo space to be more important than performance in a small SUV. Not surprisingly, the 2023 Honda CR-V scored well in all three areas.

But the Kia Sportage Hybrid impressed in these aspects, too. In fact, the redesigned 2023 Sportage has a better ride quality and a quieter cabin than the CR-V, plus effectively the same cargo space. It also has the best real-world fuel economy and the lowest starting price of these three vehicles.

As for the Mazda CX-50, it favors personality and driving fun over the more practical values. Compared to the CR-V and Sportage Hybrid, it has a rather stiff ride, less storage and a higher price tag. It's also the least fuel-efficient in this group. But, boy, it looks good.

Check out the video above to see how all three SUVs measured up during everyday use.