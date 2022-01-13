Honda Teases a Redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V

What is the HR-V?

We're fans of Honda's vehicles overall — check out our rankings of the Best SUVs and Best Sedans, and you'll see a Honda model near the top in each of the categories in which they compete. The lone exception is the Honda HR-V, the smallest and least expensive SUV the automaker produces. Its frumpy interior, lethargic acceleration and subpar technology interface are below the standards set by other subcompact crossovers. While it was a fairly decent pick when it debuted in 2016, newer entrants have raised the bar.

Given the excellence of other Honda vehicles, we have our hopes up for when the fully redesigned 2023 Honda HR-V goes on sale later this year. We don't know much about the new HR-V, but since its predecessor shared its underpinnings with the now-discontinued Honda Fit, it's safe to assume the new HR-V will enjoy some similarities with the new Fit (which isn't being sold here in the U.S.). The overseas Fit — which is called the Jazz in some markets — offers a hybrid powertrain in markets including the UK. We think a hybrid HR-V is a safe bet for the eventual U.S. version.