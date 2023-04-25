Honda provided a business update today and — in a notice buried among financial analyses and battery sourcing reports — quietly announced that a midsize to large EV will be coming in 2025. Given the overall customer preference for crossovers over sedans, we think that this means the automaker is readying a three-row electric SUV. Regardless of body style, it will be Honda's first vehicle developed in-house to be solely powered by electricity and will also be the first to ride on Honda's new e:Architecture EV platform. Honda had previously announced that vehicles on this platform would appear in 2026.

If the timing works out — and the Honda electric vehicle is indeed a three-row SUV — then it won't have too many competitors when it launches in 2025. At the moment, the only non-luxury three-rows on the horizon are the Kia EV9 SUV and Volkswagen ID. Buzz minivan. As long as there isn't a sudden influx of family-friendly crossovers, the yet-to-be-named Honda won't have too many competitors.

This news is separate from Honda's other electric ventures, which include the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX crossovers coming next year. These twin SUVs are being developed with General Motors and are using GM's Ultium battery platform. Honda and GM are also working on a line of affordable EVs, with the first due in 2027. There's also the Sony Honda Mobility offshoot, which will produce vehicles under the Afeela name beginning in 2026.