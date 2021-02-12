Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport: Saucy Sedan Shootout

More power isn't always a good thing

  • Who says family sedans have to be boring?
  • The Kia K5 GT gets a boost in power, but does that make it a better car?
  • When discretion is the better part of valor

Midsize sedans are generally thought of as convenient and comfortable. But that doesn't mean they have to be boring. The Kia K5 recently took the Edmunds Top Rated spot in the class away from the Honda Accord and is looking to strengthen its foothold with a new higher-performing version: the 2021 Kia K5 GT. Challenging the K5 GT is the 2021 Honda Accord Sport with the most powerful engine in the Accord lineup.

In the course of this comparison we'll determine which, if any, of these sedans will deliver the kind of engagement and performance that spirited drivers seek.

Jump to compare: Price | Under the Hood | Behind the Wheel | The Verdict: Edmunds Say

Price Comparison: Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport

The Honda Accord Sport starts at $28,425 for the base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 192 horsepower. We chose to upgrade to the more powerful 2.0-liter engine that is more competitive with the Kia K5 GT. That increases the starting price to $33,105.

The Kia K5 GT starts at $31,585. Its convenience and tech features are similar to those in the Accord Sport, but it adds some key performance features.

2021 Honda Accord - Front 3/4.

Under the Hood: Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport

The 2021 Honda Accord Sport's optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. A 10-speed automatic (the only available transmission) sends power to the front wheels.

The 2021 Kia K5 GT comes with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder that makes 290 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission drives the front wheels. All-wheel drive is available on supporting K5 models but not on the GT. Besides the more powerful engine, the K5 GT benefits from a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and a retuned steering system.

2021 Kia K5 GT - Front 3/4.

Behind the Wheel: Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport

The Kia K5 GT might have advantages on paper, but realizing those advantages in the real world proves challenging. At the Edmunds test track, the Honda Accord Sport accelerated to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is quick for any sedan in this class. The K5 GT required 6.2 seconds by comparison. The reason? Traction.

The K5 GT struggles to put the power to the pavement, with the front tires spinning with even moderate throttle application. The Accord Sport is still subject to wheelspin off the line, but not nearly to the degree of the K5. Surely, the addition of a limited-slip differential or all-wheel drive would greatly improve matters for both cars, but neither is an option.

In our braking tests, the Accord Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for the class. The K5 GT needed a rather long 134 feet. It's a curious result considering both vehicles were equipped with tires possessing similar amounts of grip. To the Kia's benefit, the K5 GT's upgraded brakes were consistent on the Edmunds handling course while the Accord Sport's brakes overheated and required extended cool-down laps. The K5 GT further acquits itself with reduced body roll when cornering.

The tide turns again at the end of a curve as you start applying throttle. The K5 GT's lack of grip can cause the front wheels to spin wildly. You have to back so far off the gas pedal that you're just maintaining speed rather than accelerating and it takes a lot of the fun out of the equation. The Accord Sport makes it easier to control the throttle and keep some semblance of traction, but it's otherwise uninspiring.

In everyday driving, the Accord Sport is as well behaved as any Accord we've driven. There's a slight pause between when you step on the gas and when it accelerates. The K5 GT has a more noticeable delay, likely a byproduct of the dual-clutch transmission since the traditional automatic transmission in other K5 models is more responsive. You'll certainly feel more lurches from the dual-clutch transmission, especially at lower speeds, and it gets tiresome if you're stuck in traffic. 

2021 Honda Accord - Rear 3/4.

Edmunds Says

After a day of putting these sedans through their paces at the Edmunds test track, we're struck by a rather unexpected outcome. The Kia K5 GT is an example of unrealized potential, while the Honda Accord Sport could benefit from the K5 GT's upgraded suspension and brakes. For the few shoppers who want some excitement from a family sedan, we suggest passing on both of these and opting for the standard Kia K5 with the all-wheel-drive option. What it may lack in power it makes up for in balance and grip and is much more enjoyable to drive. And it costs less too.

2021 Kia K5 GT - Rear 3/4.

