Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport: Saucy Sedan Shootout

Behind the Wheel: Kia K5 GT vs. Honda Accord Sport

The Kia K5 GT might have advantages on paper, but realizing those advantages in the real world proves challenging. At the Edmunds test track, the Honda Accord Sport accelerated to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is quick for any sedan in this class. The K5 GT required 6.2 seconds by comparison. The reason? Traction.

The K5 GT struggles to put the power to the pavement, with the front tires spinning with even moderate throttle application. The Accord Sport is still subject to wheelspin off the line, but not nearly to the degree of the K5. Surely, the addition of a limited-slip differential or all-wheel drive would greatly improve matters for both cars, but neither is an option.

In our braking tests, the Accord Sport came to a stop from 60 mph in 122 feet, which is about average for the class. The K5 GT needed a rather long 134 feet. It's a curious result considering both vehicles were equipped with tires possessing similar amounts of grip. To the Kia's benefit, the K5 GT's upgraded brakes were consistent on the Edmunds handling course while the Accord Sport's brakes overheated and required extended cool-down laps. The K5 GT further acquits itself with reduced body roll when cornering.

The tide turns again at the end of a curve as you start applying throttle. The K5 GT's lack of grip can cause the front wheels to spin wildly. You have to back so far off the gas pedal that you're just maintaining speed rather than accelerating and it takes a lot of the fun out of the equation. The Accord Sport makes it easier to control the throttle and keep some semblance of traction, but it's otherwise uninspiring.

In everyday driving, the Accord Sport is as well behaved as any Accord we've driven. There's a slight pause between when you step on the gas and when it accelerates. The K5 GT has a more noticeable delay, likely a byproduct of the dual-clutch transmission since the traditional automatic transmission in other K5 models is more responsive. You'll certainly feel more lurches from the dual-clutch transmission, especially at lower speeds, and it gets tiresome if you're stuck in traffic.